'All children need to be loved': This couple has adopted 12 children with special needs

As a little girl in the 1960s, Thelma Conklin had a tongue thrust that caused a speech impediment. She still recalls visiting the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic for speech therapy, which involved placing a small rubber band on the tip of her tongue and pressing it against the roof of her mouth.

At the time, Thelma had no way of knowing that some four decades later she would begin a new relationship with the clinic, this time for her growing family of children with special needs.

Thelma and her husband, Michael, had two biological children when they decided to expand their family through foster care and adoption. By 2003, their family had grown by five children when they met Jasmine, a 2-month-old with a heart condition and a complete bilateral cleft palate.

As Michael held the baby in his arms, he hesitated as he considered the challenges of her care. But, he says, “All children need to be loved.”

Since then, the Conklins have continued to spread their love, taking in a total of 23 children. Some have returned to their parents. Some have passed away.

“We’ve taken children that were considered terminal, simply so they had a family, so they didn’t die alone,” Thelma says.

The Conklins adopted 12 of those children, including Jasmine, now 19, and two others, Teddy and Phoebe, who also have cleft palates. Their family of 14 children now ranges in age from 7 to 26.

“All of their adopted children have profound life-altering and sometimes life-threatening special needs, and they do an unbelievable job of managing all of that,” says Dr. Elizabeth Prada, a pediatric dentist and executive director of the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic. “They are one of the most wonderful families I have ever encountered in my life.”

The Conklins say their family’s journey would be far more difficult without the clinic. “They’re there to serve,” Thelma says. “They’re there to help.”

The Conklin children are among the 2,500 patients the clinic serves each year from an area that includes 45 Pennsylvania counties and 10 states.

The Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic has been a model for care since its founding in 1938, when orthodontist Dr. Herbert Cooper put together a team of multidisciplinary specialists and created a first-of-its-kind approach for treating children with cleft palates and other craniofacial conditions. Over the next eight decades, that mission would expand to include not only cleft palates but myriad other conditions, such as genetic syndromes, facial trauma, disease and even a form of juvenile arthritis, all of which can affect growth and development in the face.

Today, the clinic has a team of health specialists in 13 areas, including dentistry, plastic surgery, orthodontics, audiology, speech and language pathology, social work, pediatric medicine, oral surgery, and ear, nose and throat specialists. Two ENT surgeons and one oral surgeon, along with three plastic surgeons from Penn State Hershey Medical Center, donate their time to the clinic.

Some children, including several of the Conklins’, require anesthesia for dental work due to their special needs. Prada performs those procedures at Lancaster General Hospital or Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.

The team approach means patients experience a coordination of care that addresses their developmental, medical and psychological needs, with the convenience of seeing all their specialists in one location on the same day.

The clinic is in network with most private insurances and all local Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) plans, but it will treat any craniofacial or pediatric dental patient regardless of their ability to pay.

The clinic also treats an additional 2,500 patients a year by offering pediatric dentistry, general dentistry and audiology services to the greater community. That has been a blessing for the Conklins, who were able to get dental care for all their children after struggling to find providers who would accept pediatric patients on medical assistance.

After welcoming Jasmine into their family in 2003, the Conklins say knowing the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic and its services exist gave them the reassurance to accept more children with cleft palates.

“There are so many babies out there that need love and a chance, and there’s so many people that are so afraid to do it or say they can’t do it,” Thelma says. “This is what we were meant to do. The children are worth it.”

The Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of infants, children, and adults through comprehensive coordinated treatment of craniofacial conditions resulting from birth defects, trauma, and disease. For more information about our services or how you can help visit cleftclinic.org

