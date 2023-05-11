After the latest bank failures, what's going on with the economy?

Bank Failures?

After the recent bank failures, there is a lot going on in markets and the economy.

Over the last few weeks, several banks have collapsed under the pressure of bad management, high interest rates, portfolio losses and a run of depositor withdrawals. This has caused regulators, governments and other major financial institutions to take over troubled banks and guarantee deposits.

And ABC News reported that Silicon Valley Bank, the first to fall, had been under regulatory review by the Federal Reserve for more than a year due to the very issues that triggered its collapse.

A possible silver lining of these failures is that other small institutions may be scrutinizing their books and reassessing their strategies to avoid a similar fate.

Will these bank failures trigger a recession?

There is no simple answer. From the government perspective, it doesn't look like these problems are big enough to threaten the overall economy. In fact, banks fail almost every year without triggering serious problems. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, 563 banks have failed since 2001.

Employers could curb hiring, and Americans may grow fearful of spending. With stricter lending standards and the increased cost of loans due to higher interest rates, the end result could be slower economic activity.

The markets:

After giving in to fear and selling off, global markets rebounded when regulators and central banks stepped in to stabilize the situation.

The Fed hiked interest rates a quarter of a point at their most recent meeting and indicated that they might pause increases later this year. Markets may have reacted positively to the news, with hopes of an end to higher interest rates, but more volatility will not be surprising.

Bottom line: There’s a lot going on in the world, and markets are caught in a whipsaw of good news and bad. Economic cycles are normal for a healthy economy.

