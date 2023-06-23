A Solution for Smart Money

Smart Money is the cash reserve that you want to have control over and access to in times of emergency. While there are many places to keep this reserve, permanent life insurance is often overlooked as an option. However, it can be a smart choice. Before proceeding, it is important to work with your financial professional to conduct a thorough needs-based analysis to determine if death benefit coverage is necessary.

The Situation:

You’re probably looking for ways to improve your financial strategy for retirement and leave something for the next generation while also having funds available for emergencies or end-of-life costs.

Indexed universal life (IUL) insurance can be a good option for achieving these goals. With IUL, you have the potential for growth based on the performance of a stock market index, but with downside protection that can help minimize losses. Additionally, IUL policies offer tax-free withdrawals and loans, which can be useful for accessing funds in retirement.

However, IUL policies can be complex and may not be suitable for everyone. It's a good idea to speak with a financial advisor to determine if an IUL policy is the right choice for your specific financial situation and goals. They can help you understand the details of the policy and how it fits into your overall financial strategy.

Options:

Early cash value indexed universal life (IUL) insurance provides liquidity options (CD alternative) and accelerated death benefits. With the right IUL policy, you have the potential to grow cash value and then access those funds in the form of policy loans or withdrawals for those "just-in-case" needs. You can use the funds any way you like. Additionally, the policy offers accelerated death benefits, meaning you have the option to access a portion of the death benefit if you're diagnosed with a qualifying illness, subject to eligibility requirements.

