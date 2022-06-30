A powerful solution to your allergies may be just outside your door

Summer days in Lancaster are gorgeous. Flowers are blooming, local vegetables are available at every roadside stand and the weather is perfect to get outside and enjoy the long sunny days. But nothing ruins a summer day faster than allergies. Itchy eyes, a runny nose, or a persistent cough can make you want to close the door on all that sunshine.

According to the Mayo Clinic, mold (also called mildew) is one of the most common environmental allergens. Mold is a microorganism that looks like a dark stain and may be fuzzy in texture. The Mayo Clinic warns that mold on the interior or exterior of your home can aggravate asthma and cause restricted breathing.

Mold causes allergic reactions by releasing tiny airborne spores that lodge in your lungs. Your body recognizes these spores as dangerous invaders and tries to fight them off with an immune response, which takes the form of an allergic reaction.

Mold doesn’t need much help to grow in Lancaster and the exterior of your house suits it just fine. All mold needs is moisture, high humidity and some organic matter and it will establish itself quickly and extensively on your home’s roof, walls, gutters, walkways and foundation. Not only does mold contribute to allergies, it also gives your home an unkempt appearance.

What can you do about mold on your home’s exterior? Power washing by the professional team at Atkins Deck is an affordable and quick solution to remove mold from all the places it likes to hide.

Brick and masonry – Mold loves the cracks and crevices in brick and masonry, which are porous materials. Over time, water wears through brick, stone and concrete and creates microscopic pockets where mold can thrive. Power washing gets deep into these crevices to blast away mold.

Roofing – Lancaster County homes have many roof types, including slate, asphalt, tile, and cedar shakes. The Atkins Deck team has the expertise to safely power wash all these different roofing materials to wash away accumulated mold, moss, lichen and tree debris.

Gutters – Water flows through gutters and provides a perfect environment for mold; dark, wet, and shady. Mold can grow both on the inside and outside of your gutters. If left untreated it can interfere with the proper functioning of your gutters as a rain removal system. Power washing can carefully remove all traces of mold and improve the functioning of your gutters. The team at Atkins Deck has professional ladders and equipment to clean your moldy gutters safely, efficiently and quickly.

Siding – Mold can grow on your home’s siding no matter whether it is made of aluminum, vinyl, or wood. The shady side of your home may be especially prone to mold accumulation because mold loves cooler, damper areas. A professional power washing will remove the mold with no damage to your siding, leaving your home looking sparkling new.

Solar panels – You might think that your solar panels are safe from mold infestation because the panels are exposed to bright sunlight, but you’d be wrong. The underside of your solar panels is another shady area that can be a safe haven for mold. Power washing the tops and undersides your solar panels not only removes the mold, it also improves the performance of your solar energy system. Over time, solar panels accumulate dirt and film which can reduce performance by as much as 25%. A power washing restores your solar panels to full power.

Contact Atkins Deck to give your home exterior a thorough, professional power washing and breathe easier this summer.