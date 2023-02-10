A Play to Challenge Perspectives

The Fulton Theatre is known as the place to go for grand musicals: “Les Misérables,” “Shrek,” “The Sound of Music,” “Evita,” “Jersey Boys.” Shows such as these offer magical set design, extravagant costumes and glorious swells of song and music.

But the Fulton creates another type of theater experience that is more profoundly immersive: The Ellen Arnold Groff Series.

“Ellen Arnold Groff was one of the true matriarchs of the Fulton Theatre,” says Marc Robin, the Fulton’s executive artistic producer. “She led efforts to keep the theater alive during very tough times.”

After Groff died in 2012, the series was created in her honor, housed in a cozy space on the Fulton’s fourth floor. The series’ mission is to produce the kind of passionate theater that Groff loved – theater that “sparks conversations that continue for days after you see the show,” Robin says.

In this 100-seat space, audience and actors are within arm’s reach of each other. With the boundary between the watchers and the watched removed, the audience viscerally shares the actors’ anger, their fear, their laughter and their love.

The current production in the Ellen Arnold Groff series is “Doubt.” Perhaps you’ve seen the movie starring Meryl Streep and Phillip Seymour Hoffman. But even if you have, you should come see the play. With only four actors, the Fulton’s staging is intimate and compelling.

The play is set in a fictional Catholic school in the Bronx in the early 1960s. Actor Matthew Hydzik, who plays Father Flynn, notes that this setting is just after the Vatican II reforms, a time of tension in the church between modernization and conservatism. Additional layers of tension come from the inherent conflicts between old vs. young, Black vs. white, priest vs. nun, truth vs. lies, and rich vs. poor, Hydzik says.

Representing the reformist movement within the church, Father Flynn is warmly affectionate with the students and especially so with a Black eighth grader, Donald Muller.

But the school’s principal, Sister Aloysius, played by Monica Horan, sees Father Flynn in a different light. She enlists the help of young Sister James to watch for suspicious behavior.

Such behavior, of course, soon emerges.

The naïve Sister James reports what she sees to Sister Aloysius, but Sister James has doubts. What did she really see? Was it innocent or was it a glimpse of darker things?

Every character in the play can be understood from multiple viewpoints. Father Flynn may be a warmhearted man who believes that human connection is best for the students, or he could be a monster.

Sister Aloysius has her own monstrous traits. To the students she is stern, strict and unloving. Yet she protects the nuns in her care and sometimes shows a keen, and highly amusing, wit.

Can Sister Aloysius be faulted for earnestly believing that discipline is what students really need? Says Horan, “everything Sister Aloysius does is with the goal of creating a safe environment for children.”

Does her belief that the students need to be kept safe from Father Flynn excuse Sister Aloysius’s persecution of him?

Tensions rise as Sister Aloysius pursues what she believes is the truth about Father Flynn. But the truth is elusive.

Donald’s mother, Mrs. Muller, played by Ché Lyons, sees her own truth about Father Flynn’s relationship with her son. “Mrs. Muller chooses to live with blinders on,” Lyons says. “Her choices are strictly based on her son being able to survive, which has been a tactic of African Americans throughout our lineage here.”

Mrs. Muller knows that Donald’s survival in this world is not a given. He is a Black boy in a racially divided city, in a troubled family and with a secret of his own. The school offers Donald the only pathway out, even if it comes with a cost.

Is Mrs. Muller a bad mother or is she a realist?

Sister James, played by Abigail Isom, struggles most overtly with doubt and truth as she is torn between the warring sides of Father Flynn and Sister Aloysius. “Everybody can relate to Sister James,” Isom says, “because we all have those moments where we ask ourselves, ‘Did I do the right thing?’ ”

For the audience, one person may leave the show with an entirely different conclusion from the person next to them. Says director Jeffrey Coon, “Doubt” asks us to ask ourselves, “Why do we believe what we believe?”

The play provides no easy answers, challenging the audience to grapple with their biases and assumptions. Without a doubt, this is one of finest pieces of theater ever to grace the Fulton’s stage.

"Doubt" runs February 9-26, 2023. For tickets visit thefulton.org

