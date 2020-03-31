By Alexandra Henry
Photography by Andrew Albright
For the most fortunate among us, safe and affordable housing seems like an afterthought.
But for the dozens of people who call Adrian Garcia’s office each month, nothing could be more important.
“We want to make sure that people that are of low or moderate means have the opportunity to capture that dream of owning their own home,” says Garcia, director of Housing Equality & Equity at the Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership.
LHOP has a simple brand promise: “Because everyone deserves a place called home.”
That's why LHOP has resources like its first-time homebuyer program, a class that helps to prepare participants for the homebuying process and the responsibilities of homeownership, Garcia says. Fee for the class is $25. LHOP also offers free services, including fair housing consultations and informal housing resolutions.
“We have programs that help first-time investors to buy a home that can be renovated and sold to a homebuyer of low to moderate income,” Garcia says. “We also have programs designed to make sure that renters, as well as landlords, are educated and aware of the obligation they’ve entered into by signing a lease.”
LHOP also provides services like landlord-tenant mediation for the community, Garcia says.
If somebody believes they’re being treated unfairly in a rental situation, they call LHOP. The staff at LHOP listens to the complaint to see if there’s a potential Fair Housing Act violation.
“Many times, the calls that we get don’t get to that point,” Garcia says. “It’s a matter of educating and providing the parties with resources to communicate about their issue. Often, the result is an informal housing resolution, which is a voluntary resolution. Both parties are agreeing to resolve the issue.”
LHOP has also introduced other unique programs like the Community Rental Equity Fund, a security deposit-waiver program that partners LHOP staff with a landlord and a social service provider to broker an agreement in which the landlord waives their security deposit in exchange for a guarantee of the deposit amount by LHOP.
“We understand that there are people within the protected classes of the Fair Housing Act, like someone reentering the community from prison or someone with limited English proficiency, who may have limited access to fair housing,” Garcia says. “These things do not define a person, but they do create barriers.”
Through the partnership, the parties support the rental relationship for one to two years.
“We also have something called the Rental Advantage Course, which is a renter education program,” Garcia says. “We bring in experts from outside to talk about budgeting, credit, insurance, your personal history, communicating and owning up to that history.”
All of this, Garcia adds, “is done in an effort to educate the renter, so they’re empowered with the information and can take ownership of their destiny.”
And it’s not just homebuyers and renters that benefit from LHOP programs.
“We talk about this in the Rental Advantage Course -- we tell people that landlords are people just like you,” Garcia says. “The rules around fair housing and renting are complex. Landlords are often not any more educated about being a landlord than you are about being a tenant. I always tell the students to have a bit of empathy for landlords.”
The lack of understanding of the rules and regulations associated with renting a property to another party is why LHOP has kicked up its efforts to reach out and help educate landlords.
“These are expensive lessons to learn by trial and error,” Garcia says. “We’ve started landlord forums throughout the county, and we’ve even launched an e-magazine called BottomLine to talk about the importance of protecting your investment and the best ways do that.”
April is National Fair Housing Month. To learn more about LHOP, their programs or National Fair Housing Month, visit lhop.org.