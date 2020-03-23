Spring is just about here. If you’re like most people, that means you’re looking forward to spending more time outdoors, especially in your own backyard.
While warmer weather and longer days mean you’ll have more time for lawn and garden work and those outdoor home improvement projects, don’t forget the importance of fun and relaxation when all that work is done.
If you already have a patio or deck, you know it’s a great place for some quiet time with your coffee and the morning news, for casual weeknight family dinners in the extended daylight, and for fun weekend gatherings with friends that go from afternoon until late in the night.
If you have an uncovered patio or deck, you probably also know that glaring sunlight, blazing heat and unwanted insects can seriously cut into all that fun and relaxation.
Make this the year that you add a removable patio or deck awning to your list of outdoor spring projects. You’ll reap many benefits. Here are just a few:
An outdoor room to use whenever you want
Summer sun can make the surface of a patio or deck as much as 50 degrees hotter than the outdoor air temperature, making the outdoor space unbearable – even during the morning hours. And forget stepping out in your bare feet. Shading the area with a removable awning can bring the deck or patio temperature down to the air temperature so you’re more comfortable outdoors no matter the time of day. And don’t forget the obvious: An awning means a little drizzle—or even a steady rain—won’t force you back indoors.
Energy savings
Many homes have large windows or doors leading to their deck or patio. While they offer great free solar heat in the winter, they make air conditioners work extra hard during the summer just to keep that connecting interior room cool. That extra work not only takes a toll on your air conditioner but on your summer electric bill, too.
National studies by the American Society of Heating & Air Conditioning Engineers, University of Minnesota and the Professional Awnings Manufacturers Association show an energy savings of up to 77% when shading west- and south-facing windows with awnings. Plus, by using a removable awning you will still get the benefits of solar heat during the winter months.
Indoor protection
Awnings can protect your cooling bill, but did you know they can protect other things as well?
While all that solar heat is warming your home, it’s also fading your furniture, curtains, doors and flooring. Window films and high e-glass can help, but studies show the best protection comes from outside. An awning can keep your home’s interior looking better for longer —and that’s a savings, too.
Another important savings comes with the awnings themselves. Most of today’s awnings are no longer true canvas but synthetic weaves that look like canvas. That means they now last twice as long, up to 10-20 years.
If you’re ready to truly enjoy your outdoor space this spring, summer and fall, Kreider’s Canvas Service can help you find the best awning solution for your porch or deck. They’ve been installing awnings for 45 years and offer an expert staff with over 100 years combined experience. They not only install and service their products, they’ll even come and remove your awning in the fall and reinstall it in the spring—leaving you more time to just relax.