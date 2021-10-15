A Helping Hand

If you ask Janessa Cline what the best thing she’s taken from her involvement with the housing organization is, you might be surprised by her answer.

It’s not the emergency housing she received, though it changed the course of her life.

It’s not the counseling and assistance that helped her find permanent housing and given her independence as well as a chance at a life she thought she couldn’t have.

And it’s not the job they gave her, though the income has helped her provide for her family.

“They helped me see who I really am,” says Cline.

The mission of Good Samaritan Services is to provide emergency shelters, residential housing and housing support services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Lancaster and Chester counties with facilities in Ephrata, Coatesville, Phoenixville and Lancaster.

Cline will tell you that the Good Sam program offers so much more than simply a place to stay.

Like so many other women, Cline came to Good Sam in need of emergency shelter in September of 2019.

“When I came into the Good Samaritan Services program, it was the lowest point of my life. I was 9 months pregnant, I’d been sober for about a year and in an abusive relationship with a man who was arrested for assault on me,” says Cline.

Within days of his arrest, she was homeless and without a network of support from family or friends.

“I was ashamed of the situation I’d put myself in. My caseworker and the support staff at the shelter made me feel love and valued, even though I couldn’t see it,” added Cline.

The Good Sam emergency shelter for women in Ephrata has 9 bedrooms, some rooms are for mothers with children, some are for single women. There is a similar facility for men in Phoenixville, Chester County. Each participant joins a sixty-day program that is designed to help them get ready to move out of the shelter and into affordable housing.

The participants meet with their caseworker regularly during their stay at the shelter. The caseworker assists them in searching for jobs, applying for food and medical assistance, finding transportation and saving money for a security deposit on a home of their own.

As part of their residential housing program, Good Sam provides references for people coming out of the emergency shelter. They also have a network of area real estate and rental agencies that can help to place participants ready to leave the shelter in affordable housing.

Good Sam also offers housing support services that focus on financial stability by offering counseling on personal development, household budgeting and utilities.

For Cline, timing was everything in the last few years.

“I believe it was God showing me the way,” says Cline.

When she completed her time in the emergency shelter, a House Manager position became available at the shelter. It was an opportunity to live and work in the place that had helped her to find her feet while helping other women in that position.

In October of 2020, Cline moved into an apartment of her own. A two-bedroom place, large enough for both she and her son, who is now 2 years old.

Today, Cline is still employed by Good Samaritan Services, but in a different role. She is a Program Coordinator and Shelter Resource Coordinator.

“I work 3 jobs to make ends meet, but this is the most rewarding one.” says Cline.

Her job at Good Sam allows her to show the same love and kindness to women that were shown to her when she came to the shelter years before.

“I completely believe in this program. I found healing and peace here. They walked beside me until I could walk on my own.”

For more information about Good Samaritan Services visit goodsamservices.org