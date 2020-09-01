A different approach to growing your business

“If you keep doing what you always did, you will get what you always got.” –Henry Ford
This quote from Henry Ford is the basis for the approach I use when working with my clients. Oftentimes, people find themselves going down spirals of doing the same things over and over again and not getting the results they’re looking for. From sales professionals to business owners, I regularly hear frustrations like:
- "I feel like all I do is chase prospects."
- "I am concerned that I don't have enough opportunities in my pipeline."
- "I put out a proposal only to be used as a bargaining chip to negotiate better prices."
What’s the solution? Businesses need to shift their thinking and adjust their mindset. I work to help people understand the right attitude, behaviors, and techniques needed to elevate their success. Sandler training helps individuals in all industries take advantage of proven systems and methodologies in order to work more efficiently and effectively to increase profit.
About Greg
As the Owner and President of Sandler Training Lancaster PA, I am a certified DISC instructor and have 20+ years of experience in a corporate career. Leaving the corporate world behind me, though, I decided to use my skills and expertise to help local businesses achieve their financial and business development goals.
How Sandler Training Helps
Sandler Training builds sales, management, leadership, behavioral, and customer service training programs to suit everything from a small, local business to larger, more established organizations. My success with each client is achieved through on-going reinforcement programs that include assessments, weekly training sessions, one-on-one coaching, as well as customized in-house training programs.
For more information, call 717-459-3445 or visit thincbox.sandler.com