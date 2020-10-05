7 tips for improving your mood by adjusting your living space

Your home should be your happy place, but it could be killing your mood instead.
Do you feel contented, safe and relaxed in your home? Do you sleep well in your bedroom? Do you love spending time in your kitchen? Do you have a favorite room to unwind after a long day?
If the answer is no, the problem could be as simple as your home design. Research shows that good interior design is a proven way to promote good mental health. Home design can affect everything from productivity and efficiency to intimacy and happiness.
Everything in your home triggers an emotional response. Fortunately, these easy design tips can improve your mood, increase your focus and reduce anxiety.
Get rid of clutter
Clutter is the enemy of serenity. Go through your all of your possessions and gift, donate or dispose of anything that you don’t use, don’t like or don’t have room for in your home. If you haven’t used it in a year, you don’t need it. If it doesn’t give you joy, don’t keep it. Find ways to store what remains out of sight. Keep small appliances that you don’t use every day off the countertop. Store old newspapers and magazines in a handsome basket. Clean counters and floors will increase your feelings of control and reduce anxiety.
Rethink your layout
If a room isn’t working for you, think about the layout. Can you get into and out of the room easily? Do you have to walk around items often? Does the room feel calm and serene or overstuffed and messy? The problem may be “too much stuff,” or you may just need to rearrange your furniture. Try a new layout. You may be surprised at how spacious it feels.
Let in more light
More sunlight lifts the mood, so uncover your windows. Replace curtains with sheers. Keep blinds raised during the day. Remove outdoor awnings. Curtains can add emotional and physical warmth in the winter, but consider storing them away in spring and summer. For naturally dark rooms, try mirrors, reflective surfaces, and small items made from cut crystal or hammered brass to amplify any sunlight and provide the illusion of more light.
Add plants and flowers
Houseplants and fresh flowers have many physical and mental health benefits. If you don’t have a green thumb, look online for easy-care plants that will thrive in rooms with different light levels. With just a little effort, you can create pockets of greenery in your home that will help you breathe easier, physically and psychologically.
Use the elements
Natural elements like wood, stone, metal, water, wind and fire are surefire ways to bring calm to any space. You can find small decorative items in almost any home store that will get you started. Worried about real fire? Try candles with flickering, artificial flames. Not ready for an indoor fountain? Bring the feel of water into a room with mirrors or glass. A jar of river stones is another attractive addition. Start small and get creative.
Evaluate color
Colors have mood-altering effects, from passionate reds and soothing greens to luxurious purples and serene blues. Are the colors in your home making you feel calm and relaxed or nervous and anxious? Even a small color purge or update will greatly improve the overall feel of a space.
Indulge in art
Bare walls can be depressing. If your walls feel empty, get a few prints that lift your mood. Art is subjective, so find a look that speaks to you and makes you happy. Add other decorative items, too -- maybe a small sculpture on an empty hall table or a pretty box on your bathroom vanity. Art doesn’t have to be big or expensive to bring you joy. Find items that speak to you.
Simple changes in interior design can make a big difference in your mood. If you need help rethinking your home’s design, Heritage Design Interiors can help create a home that makes you happy.
For more information about Heritage Design Interiors, please visit https://heritagedesigninteriors.com/