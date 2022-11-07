6 Reasons To Choose Online Therapy

Online therapy has recently emerged as a solution to improve access to care for many patients with barriers to treatment, but some people wonder whether online therapy is as effective as traditional in-person therapy. Recent research confirms that for many people living with mental health disorders, online therapy is a highly effective and convenient therapy option. If you’re still on the fence, check out these 6 benefits of online therapy.

Online Therapy Is Accessible

According to the American Psychological Association, 65% of mental healthcare providers are not accepting new patients. This means for many people, it can be difficult—or even impossible—to obtain an in-person therapy appointment. Online therapy increases access to mental healthcare providers, particularly for people living in remote locations.

Most therapists are located on the East and West coasts of the United States; patients living in rural areas, particularly in the Midwest and the Southeast, often do not have a therapist located within easy driving distance of their home. Because online therapy is accessible from any device connected to the internet, people living in remote areas can still obtain mental health treatment, even if there are no nearby therapists.

Online Therapy Is Available From Anywhere With Internet

Unlike traditional therapy, you don’t have to go into an office to receive online therapy. This means no matter where you are, you can get the mental health treatment you need as long as you have an internet connection.

Online therapy allows you to talk to a mental health professional from the comfort and privacy of your home, whether you’re on your lunch break, vacation, or having car troubles. With online therapy, you never have to miss an appointment or experience a disruption in your mental health care. Life happens, but it doesn’t have to cause a setback in your treatment plan.

Online Therapy Is More Affordable

Traditional therapy is only covered by some insurance plans, and each appointment is generally more expensive than online therapy. Online therapy is a more cost effective and accessible way for most people to obtain mental health care.

For patients without insurance coverage for mental health services, online therapy costs less per appointment than in-person services. Online therapy has lower costs because therapists have lower operating costs when treating patients online. Therapists can charge less because they don’t incur overhead costs like large office space or receptionist staff.

Obtaining medical services involves indirect costs beyond just the cost of services. For many people, attending an in-person appointment requires either taking time off of work or paying for childcare. Because online therapy can be scheduled at your convenience instead of during therapy office hours, indirect costs are no longer a barrier to obtaining treatment.

Online Therapy Is As Effective As In-Person Therapy

There are hundreds of reasons why someone might seek therapy services, but continual research confirms that in most cases, online therapy is just as effective as in-person therapy for treating a variety of mental health conditions. While research is still ongoing regarding the use of online therapy to treat serious mental illness, like schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, online therapy is an equally effective option for conditions like:

● Depression and anxiety. In a review of multiple studies, treatment of conditions like depression and anxiety using cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) methods was just as effective online and in-person.

● Addiction. Recent studies suggest that online therapy may encourage more individuals struggling with addiction to begin—and stick with—treatment, improving outcomes.

● PTSD. Research confirms online treatment for PTSD increases access to care while providing similar outcomes to in-person treatment.

Online therapy can also help people obtain therapeutic support for reasons unconnected to a mental health diagnosis, like couples counseling, grief support, or family therapy.

Online Therapy Can Get You The Help You Need Faster

When patients try to establish care with a new therapist, they may wait months to get an appointment. However, most patients seeking online therapy can match with a licensed therapist in less than a week.

When you need mental health support, waiting weeks or months for treatment can seriously disrupt your everyday life. Stress, depression, PTSD, or other mental health conditions can negatively impact your relationships, your career, and your overall well-being. Online therapy makes it easier to get mental health treatment fast, which can help prevent the negative impacts of a delay in treatment.

