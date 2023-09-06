35th Annual Rubber Duckie Race & Festival

As children’s toys go, rubber duckies are pretty cheap.

But the thousands that make their way down the Conestoga River each year for the annual Rubber Duckie Race & Festival are invaluable to the mission of the Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development.

Ten thousand duckies will hit the river Sunday, Sept. 10, at Lancaster County Central Park as part of a fundraising event that organizers hope will raise $216,000, says Lexi Cahill, marketing and communications manager for the Schreiber Center.

Each year, the Schreiber Center provides family-centered education and therapy programs for nearly 4,000 central Pennsylvania children with disabilities, developmental delays and acquired injuries.

Now in its 35th year, the rubber duckie race is the nonprofit’s biggest and most recognizable fundraiser.

The event, which takes place from 2 to 5 p.m., will feature a carnival midway with games, more than a dozen food trucks, face painting, a balloon artist, arts and crafts, pony rides and more. New this year will be a family tent where families that receive Schreiber Center services can gather.

And, of course, there’s the main event itself: the rubber duckie race at 5 p.m.

Participants can adopt a duck for this year’s race for $5. There are additional special rates for adopting a six-pack of ducks, a flock of 24, or 240 ducks. In honor of the event’s 35th anniversary, Schreiber is hosting a Duckie Reunion, giving the public one last chance to purchase themed duckies from years past.

In a change from past years, each adopted duck enters the purchaser into a raffle for a chance to win prizes. While there will still be a duck drop into the river, winners will no longer be determined by which duck crosses the finish line first, Cahill says.

River levels are unpredictable, and ducks also occasionally get stuck in the container during the drop, she says. The raffle also eliminates the many volunteer and staff hours spent ensuring that every one of the tens of thousands of numbered ducks was accounted for.

This year’s grand prizes are: first place, $2,000 cash; second place, $1,350 in VISA gift cards; and third place, $1,000 in Weis gift cards. At least 13 additional prizes also will be awarded.

All proceeds from the Rubber Duckie Race & Festival help to cover the nonprofit’s unreimbursed expenses, Cahill says.

The Schreiber Center is the only pediatric outpatient therapy center in the area that accepts Medicaid. However, Medicaid reimbursements do not come close to covering the cost of care, she says.

“For every hour of therapy services we provide, we lose on average about $74 in uncompensated care,” she says.

Annually, that uncompensated care totals $2 million. To recoup those losses, the Schreiber Center relies on corporate partnerships as well as sponsorships and fundraising events, like the rubber duckie race. Last year’s event raised just over $117,000, Cahill says.

“This is not our oldest fundraising event,” she says, “but it is the one that brings out the majority of our donors and it is our biggest community event.”

Admission to the Rubber Duckie Race & Festival is free. For more information or to adopt a duck, visit schreiberpediatric.org/events/duckies.