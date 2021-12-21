Please enable JavaScript to properly view our site.

2021 Lancaster City Window Decorating Contest Winners

Lancaster City for the Holidays

Announcing the winners of the Lancaster City Window Decorating Contest

The votes have been tallied, so it is time to announce the winners of the 2021 Lancaster City Window Decorating Contest!

  • Best in show - James Street Med Spa

  • Best at night - Josephine's

  • Best use of store merchandise - Zanzibar

  • Most creative/innovative - Lush Bazaar

Stop downtown to visit the winners and see their beautiful window displays!

2021 Lancaster City Window Decorating Contest Gallery

