2021 Lancaster City Window Decorating Contest Winners

Announcing the winners of the Lancaster City Window Decorating Contest
The votes have been tallied, so it is time to announce the winners of the 2021 Lancaster City Window Decorating Contest!
Best in show - James Street Med Spa
Best at night - Josephine's
Best use of store merchandise - Zanzibar
Most creative/innovative - Lush Bazaar
Stop downtown to visit the winners and see their beautiful window displays!
Presented by LNP Media Group