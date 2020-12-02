Sponsored Content 2020 Lancaster City Decorating Contest Presented by LNP Media Group Dec 2, 2020 Dec 2, 2020 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Vote for your favorite holiday window display! Write-in the names of the stores whose holiday windows you like best, in the four categories below. Need inspiration? Some local stores have provided photos for your enjoyment in this gallery! Close 1 of 2 PA Guild of Craftsmen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Filling's Clothing Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print 2020 Lancaster City Decorating Contest Gallery 1 of 2 PA Guild of Craftsmen Filling's Clothing Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Presented by LNP Media Group Tags Collab Sponsored