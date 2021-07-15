10 Must Have Items for a Summer Baby (from a Mom who has been there)

Summer can be tricky with a little one. Under 6 months? They cannot wear sunscreen. Under 2 months? No bug spray. Under 12 – 18 months? No blankets in the crib. Planning on swimming? Better have swim diapers.

All of these restrictions may be overwhelming if you just want to go outside and enjoy the summer. Luckily, there are a TON of products on Amazon that allow you to do just that. I highly recommend all of these products. They helped my little one and me enjoy her first summer while keeping her safe and protected.

Plus, all of the items on this list make great baby shower gifts for the expecting parent.

A quality baby carrier is important for any time of the year, but especially for the summer. This #1 best seller in the Soft Baby Carrier category from Amazon is made of lightweight mesh fabric that allows airflow to keep parent and baby cool in these hot, sweltering summer months – especially if you want to take a walk or run errands, but do not want to drag along a big, bulky stroller.

The Infantino carrier features extra-padded breathable shoulder straps for parents while also providing head support for baby. The waist belt is adjustable to offer the right fit with lumbar support, and fits all body shapes according to customer reviews on Amazon. The ergonomic ‘M’ seat position also supports baby in the proper position.

The carrier’s minimum weight recommendation is 8 pounds and has a maximum weight recommendation of 40 pounds. As your little one grows, you can convert from facing-in folded seat to facing-in expanded seat, facing-out, or back carry.

I cannot rave about these swaddle blankets enough, especially for a summer baby! They are lightweight and soft, and made of a single layer of 100% natural cotton muslin that is super breathable to keep your little one cool. Their breathability also keeps your baby safe from overheating.

At 44” x 44”, they are large enough to drape over car seats or strollers to keep the hot sun off their skin. Or to swaddle them in without them getting too hot. They are also durable and hold up to many, many washings. In fact, my daughters used theirs well into their toddler years so they are worth the investment for the four-pack of blankets.

Having a stroller fan for my daughter’s first trip to the beach was a game changer. I kept her under a canopy, which was great, but it had blocked the breeze. With a fan to help circulate the air, she was still able to stay cool. It is great for car rides too when rear facing seats do not always get the circulating air from the vents.

This fan comes on a flexible tripod, so it can be mounted anywhere – car seats, strollers, or even car head rests if you want to keep it out baby’s reach. It has three speeds, LED lights for nighttime, and a fan cover designed to keep little fingers out and away from the blades. You will not need to worry about batteries since this fan has a rechargeable battery that lasts from 2.5 to 10 hours and recharges with a USB cord.

Sunscreen is not recommended for babies under the age of six months. So finding the right sun protection if you want to spend time outdoors is very important. One of the best things you can invest in is a hat with a wide brim and neck coverage.

The i Play hat on Amazon provides just that. Not only does it provide 50+ UPF sun protection, but it is comfortable for baby with a wicking liner for comfort and quick-dry material for active play. It also features an adjustable toggle for a custom fit and allows it to grow with your little one.

Most window shades for vehicles are the pull-down style that attaches with suction cups. While they can provide great sun protection, they often do not cover the whole window. Sometimes the suction cups lose suction and fall off during car rides, leaving your baby with no sun protection. Not to mention, there is no way you can put the window down with one of them attached.

A great alternative is the Munchkin Brica Magnetic Stretch to Fit Sun Shade. One 14” x 28” shade stretches to 18” x 34”, providing full coverage on most vehicle windows. It also attaches with magnets to the car doorframe, so you do not have to worry about it sliding or losing suction and falling off.

The best part about the Brica Sun Shade is you can still roll your window down while the shade is attached, since it is attaches to the doorframe and not the window itself. The shade blocks harmful UV-A and UV-B rays and glare but does not obstruct the view. An important safety feature for the driver of the vehicle so it does not create blind spots.

Bug spray is not recommended for babies under two months old. So what can parents do if they want to hit up a walking trail or park in the evening during those buggy summer months? Your best bet is a mosquito net for your baby’s stroller.

This mosquito net from Amazon stretches to fit most standard strollers, double strollers, and car seats. It can also be used for pack and plays and play yards if you want to spend the evening outside.

It is machine washable and easy to store in a diaper bag to take with you anywhere. It is a simple item worth having on hand to keep mosquitos, bees, flies, and other bugs away from your baby while you enjoy the summer weather.

The more uses you can get out of one product, the better, since that means less stuff to haul around in a diaper bag or your vehicle. One of my favorite products are these versatile covers. They serve as a nursing cover, car seat cover, and shopping cart cover. When you are not using it, it can be worn as a scarf or thrown in the diaper bag to keep handy while you are out and about.

Each cover is made of extra wide, ultra-stretchy and breathable fabric – providing maximum airflow for parent and baby. The pattern is also a neutral gray color, so it will coordinate with other patterns and fabrics well.

This Dodo Babies Nursing Cover comes as a set and includes a matching pacifier holder, two pacifier clips, and comes packaged in a reusable gift bag – making it a great shower gift for the expecting parent.

You may think you can get away with using a regular diaper for the pool, but trust me, you cannot. Regular diapers swell and turn into a waterlogged mess as soon as they hit the water. And once your little one is out, the weight of the absorbed water makes the diaper sag to the point of falling off. Plus, most public pools will require swim diapers for any child that is not potty-trained.

Huggies Little Swimmers disposable swim diapers may seem pricey for such a small pack, but if you plan to hit the water with your little one, they are well worth it. They have stretchy sides for comfort and are made of a unique absorbent material that will not swell like regular diapers. When your little one is done in the water, simply tear the sides for quick changing.

Since most parents may be so focused on stocking up on regular diapers, swim diapers may not even cross their mind. Grabbing them a pack or two as a baby shower gift is a great idea.

Sometimes, you just need to put your baby down. It gets hot and sweaty carrying a little one around, and they get heavy. While putting them in a car seat or stroller is always an option, some babies do not enjoy that and they do not always get the best airflow. So what does a parent do if they are hanging out outside, camping, at the beach, etc.?

Invest in a portable play yard. You will not regret it. The Regalo My Play Deluxe Portable Play Yard opens to 48” x 48” x 26”, but folds up small enough in size like a folding lawn chair with a carrying strap. It is also lightweight at just under 14 pounds unlike bulky pack and plays. The sides are made of a mesh see-through material, and comes with a canopy to keep bugs out and block the sun. This play yard can grow with your baby and can be used from ages six to 24 months. It is also easy to wash down between uses.

Since it is recommended that babies not use blankets in their cribs, due to SIDS, until the ages of 12 – 18 months, these wearable sleeveless blankets are wonderful for summer nights when the air conditioning is cranked in your home. That air can be chilly, and these blankets help keep your little one covered while still staying safe.

Made of 100% natural cotton, they are lightweight and breathable. The full-length zipper allows baby to kick around and have coverage on their legs without the risk of becoming tangled up and moving the blanket up to their face, as they could with loose blankets. The zipper also comes in handy for those middle of the night diaper changes when you don’t want to fumble around with a bunch of those little snaps,

