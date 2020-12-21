10 Last Minute (Home) Gifts for Anyone on Your List

It’s crunch time! With less than three days until Christmas, do you have everyone on your list covered? Or are there still a few special people left to shop for? We’ve got you covered!
This year we have spent more time in our homes. Below are some great gift ideas to help make anyone’s space just a little happier and more comfortable not only for the holiday season, but beyond.
1) Ecobee Switch+ - $70.99
Always return to a well-lit home with a switch that senses presence and time of day. Amazon Alexa is built-in for hands-free control of your lights and home. Also includes night-light, automatic porch light, and vacation mode.
Purchase Here: https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=vlmnyEhM*UM&mid=46044&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ecobee.com%2Fen-us%2Flighting%2Fsmart-light-switch%2F&LSNSUBSITE=LSNSUBSITE
2) Lancaster Map Print from Ville + Rue - $39.00
This premium map print of Lancaster, Pennsylvania was created specifically for Ville + Rue. And we love it!
This poster features a clean Scandinavian design that will bring elegance and timelessness to the wall décor of any home or office.
A unique map rendering method is used, and each map is printed on museum quality paper with a matte finish.
Purchase here: https://villeandrue.com/collections/lancaster-collection/products/lancaster-map-print
3) 3-Piece Decanter & Tumbler Set from Ellicott & Co. - $55.00
Ideal for satisfying the aesthetic appetite of the style-inclined, this gift set includes everything needed for a smart cocktail from the comfort of home. Includes the multi-faceted decanter and matching crystal tumblers.
- Includes two 9 oz Glasses and one 30 oz Decanter
- Lead Free Crystal Glasses
- Cut Glass Decanter with Cross-Hatched Sides & Stopper
Purchase here: https://www.ellicott.co/products/3-piece-decanter-tumbler-set-1?_pos=6&_sid=1a202bf06&_ss=r
4) Ecobee SmartCamera with Voice Control - $179.00
Check in on loved ones and pets while keeping your smart home secure. Feel more secure with motion detection alerts, and see clearly with true 1080p image quality, day or night. You can even make hands-free calls or ask for weather forecasts with Alexa.
Purchase here: https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=vlmnyEhM*UM&mid=46044&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ecobee.com%2Fen-us%2Fcameras%2Fsmart-camera-with-voice-control%2F&LSNSUBSITE=LSNSUBSITE
5) Cream Woven Throw Blanket from Details - $88.00
This cream woven blanket is the perfect way to keep cozy when snuggling up on the couch or in a favorite chair. A thoughtful hostess gift, or to share with anyone that needs some additional warmth in their life. Includes an inspirational message on the gift tag that reads: “Life is a lot like the fabrics of this bag, each has a unique story to tell… woven together to remind you of your seasons of joy, lessons learned, lives you've touched, and the forever friends you've made. The destination provides its own rewards, but the true gift is in the journey.”
Purchase here: https://detailslancaster.com/store/Cream-Woven-Throw-Blanket-p237431189
6) Inspirational Soy Candles from Sophie Stargazer - $24.00
Let a little light into your home. Each candle comes in a beautifully printed gift box with an inspiring quote. Made with all-natural ingredients and made fresh daily in the USA by women makers. The 10 oz. soy wax candle comes in a recyclable glass tumbler. Available in the following scents: Amber & Vanilla, Prosecco & Apple, Blood Orange & Spice, White Tea & Aloe, and Sage & Tobacco scenes
Purchase here: https://sophie-stargazer-boutique.myshopify.com/collections/shop-sanctuary-fragrance/products/soy-wax-candle?variant=32784246145121
7) Walnut Tasting Board from Festoon - $69.00
Made in Vermont by the outstanding craftsmen at J.K. Adams, this black walnut tasting board is as elegant as it is striking. Serve your favorite cheeses and charcuterie on this dazzling piece.
Purchase here: https://shopfestoon.com/collections/nora-fleming-serving-pieces/products/nora-fleming-walnut-tasting-board
8) Ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control - $249.99
Experience enhanced comfort, increased savings, and advanced control with SmartThermostat with voice control and included SmartSensor ($40 value).
The SmartThermostat is ENERGY STAR® certified and will help save 23%* on annual energy costs. You can even monitor and control temperature anywhere from your iOS or Android.
SmartSensor keeps you comfortable where you are, not just where your thermostat is. Simply place SmartSensor in the bedroom, office, or child’s room for total comfort and control. Occupancy detection manages temperature automatically and helps balance your home’s temperature.
*Compared to a hold of 72°F/22°C.
Purchase here:https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=vlmnyEhM*UM&mid=46044&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ecobee.com%2Fen-us%2Fsmart-thermostats%2Fsmart-wifi-thermostat-with-voice-control%2F&LSNSUBSITE=LSNSUBSITE
9) The Edison Lamp from Black Bear Leather - $145.00
Beautifully handcrafted light fixtures, with a wonderfully unique Edison light bulb.
Each lamp base has an industrial stainless lamp switch, a full grain leather accent and a six-foot cloth covered cord.
Our bulbs emit a firelight color ambiance to any room. They are 60w and have an expected life span of 3 years when used for 2.5 hours a day. Choose from the diamond, honeycomb or oval.
Purchase here: https://www.blackbearleather.com/collections/lamps/products/the-edison-lamp
10. Terrarium to go Wine Bottle from Gallery Grow - $25.00
Bring the outside in with this charming little DIY terrarium kit! Includes choice of three succulents or air plants. All elements included to create a unique terrarium at home.
Purchase here: https://gallerygrow.square.site/product/terrarium-to-go-wine-bottle/387?cp=true&sa=false&sbp=false&q=false&category_id=10