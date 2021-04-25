On March 17, Jennifer Pfeiffer got the message she was hoping would never come: Her daughter’s high school prom was canceled.
Two hours later, it was back on.
Pfeiffer, whose daughter is a senior at Ephrata High School, had an inkling the cancellation announcement would come, as social gathering restrictions associated with COVID-19 have made it difficult for schools to plan a traditional prom. So, with the school’s blessing, she quickly finalized a reservation she had made at Clipper Magazine Stadium, home to the Lancaster Barnstormers baseball team and a popular destination for outdoor events during the COVID-19 pandemic, a month before.
Since then, the 45-year-old mother of four and a group of Ephrata parents have planned their own prom, following health and safety guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing when eating, with the school pitching in to sell tickets.
“It’s almost like planning a wedding in two months,” Pfeiffer said.
Ephrata’s situation is just one example of the many outside-the-box ways Lancaster County high schools are celebrating seniors during a school year that’s been anything from simple.
Straying from tradition
Many schools — Columbia, Conestoga Valley, Donegal, Hempfield, McCaskey and Solanco, to name a few — have canceled their proms outright, the second year in a row the pandemic has shut down a hallow high school tradition. A few schools have yet to iron out plans. Some, like Pequea Valley and Octorara Area, are holding more traditional proms with health protocols in place. Others aren’t calling their event a prom at all, but a “promfest,” “gala” or “senior soiree” in recognition of the fact that arrangements must stray from the traditional prom setup.
Cocalico High School, for example, is hosting a student-organized formal gala inside its football stadium that will feature food trucks, farm show milkshakes, games and a movie. Students will receive waterproof blankets with their tickets on which to sit with their dates, and the couples must be masked.
For senior and class vice president Laura Whittaker, missing a traditional prom is heartbreaking, but they know throwing caution to the wind for one night isn’t smart.
“It’s a privilege for us to have this,” she said of the gala.
Cocalico High School Principal Chris Irvine said students have been consumed by pandemic restrictions for more than a year, and they deserve some kind of celebration.
“They just want to be together,” he said.
McCaskey High School, in the School District of Lancaster, is hosting its own gala, a semi-formal, socially distant dance in the parking lot behind McCaskey East. It will include music, a red carpet, a photo booth and a tent with finger food.
Safety is the No. 1 priority, said Rebecca Slick, School District of Lancaster’s coordinator of student services. If students are seen dancing too close together, the DJ will stop the music, she said.
“There’s a line that we need to maintain,” she said. “And, for the kids to have fun, they’ll have to maintain that distance.”
The idea of an outdoor prom excites McCaskey senior and senior council member Iyana Deshields.
“This might be the only year prom will ever be outside,” she said. “So we’re just really trying to make the best of it.”
As usual, students must sign a prom contract to participate. A new addition to the contract: “MASKS REQUIRED,” in all capital letters.
Districts working with parents
Manheim Central is working with parents to hold an outdoor event at Clipper Magazine Stadium. The senior celebration, as the school is calling it, will have a casino theme with music, yard games, food and casino games like blackjack. Masks and social distancing will be required.
That doesn’t eliminate the risk of potential spreading of germs, especially with kids playing with a deck of cards, even with hand sanitizer available. To high school Principal Josh Weitzel, there has to be a balance of fun and safety.
“At the end of the day, for us, it had a lot to do with how do we still make it a special end of the year as best we can for the kids,” he said.
The cooperation between school administrators and parents is similar to that of Ephrata’s prom, which will also be at Clipper Magazine Stadium.
Pfeiffer, who led the effort to salvage prom, said students can space out into four different areas — a tented finger-food area, an open area for taking photos, a spot for lawn-style games and the entire outfield set up for dancing. Chaperones on site will encourage social distancing, and masks will be provided if students show up without one, she said.
Before the school threw its support behind Pfeiffer, ground rules were put in place so students wouldn’t get “contact traced out of graduation,” Ephrata High School Principal Scott Galen said.
For example, the prom had to either be well before or after the graduation ceremony.
“I wish the circumstances were slightly different where it was better timing for everybody,” Pfeiffer said. “Unfortunately, COVID doesn’t have very good timing.”
Pfeiffer expressed gratitude for the school’s support and said she didn’t want to hold a private event without the school’s help.
It wouldn't be a shock if some families hosted their own parties come prom season, just as they did for the homecoming dance last fall, Donegal School District Superintendent Michael Lausch said.
Donegal High School had to close for several days in October 2020 after nearly 60 students had to quarantine after coming into contact with a student who was presumably positive for COVID-19 at a homecoming party.
While he isn’t aware of any such plans for prom, and he admits there isn’t much the school district can do about such gatherings, Lausch said he hopes people will follow the necessary safety protocols if they do occur.
“It could have a major impact on graduation if there would be any spread from positive cases and/or quarantines,” Lausch said.