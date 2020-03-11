Opening: Spring 2021

Hours: Daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Size: Up to 10 vendors plus bar and up to 175 seats in 7,300 square feet (roughly 1.5 times the size of an NBA court)

New jobs: 68 (estimated)

Name: To be determined

Ambiance: Renovations will remove part of second floor, exposing a clear view of the building’s distinctive bow trusses under the roof.

Purposes: Provide low-cost opportunity for a diverse group of aspiring entrepreneurs to test and develop startup food businesses, give culinary students a place to learn and practice skills that are in high demand among local employers, and provide an amenity to people who live, work and visit the city.

Access: Willow Valley will provide shuttle service between the food hall and its Willow Street campuses, for use by food-hall customers and food-service employees

Comparison to the food hub at the Wilbur complex in Lititz: Standholders at the Wilbur are established businesses; Southern Market vendors will be startups