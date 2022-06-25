Trends like slugging, jade rollers and face yoga are popping up all over the internet. Some people swear by them, but do these skincare routines truly deliver on the benefits they claim to provide? To answer this question, I’m putting some of these treatments to the test. I’ve also enlisted the help of a local expert, Susie Bertolette, a licensed medical esthetician who has worked in the skincare industry for over 20 years. Together, we’re breaking down each trend so that you can decide for yourself if these fads are worth trying or skipping.
Face Yoga
What It Is - In the same way that traditional yoga aims to stretch and strengthen the muscles throughout your body, face yoga is a series of facial exercises and physical manipulations that focus on the muscles within your face. You can find face yoga tutorials on YouTube that span anywhere from 2 - 20 minutes in length.
The Claim - According to Face yogis, practicing regularly helps reduce muscle tension, improves circulation and strengthens face muscles to give you a natural “lift.”
My Experience - I was hoping that face yoga would be more exciting than it sounds, but I actually found it extremely boring. I chose a five-minute routine that walks me through various exercises that involve rubbing, pressing, pinching, and tapping on my skin. Some of these moves seemed harmless, but others contradicted what I thought to be widely accepted truths, like how we shouldn’t be rubbing and pulling on our skin. Another aspect of this practice that surprised me was how much arm strength it required. Overall, I’d say that my arms benefited more from this exercise than my face!
Susie’s Advice - “I don’t know that this would be proven to show any known benefits. I think it’s fine if it makes you feel good or helps you de-stress. With anything, it’s important to always be gentle to the skin and not to pull or tug. This would be another thing that if you plan to do it, be sure you are doing it right because your aim is to strengthen the muscles, not stretch them. Stretching muscles is good, stretching the skin can lead to sagging. My advice would be to do it correctly, be consistent, and be patient because it will take a lot of time to see results.”
VERDICT: Try it, but be gentle!
The Jade Roller
What It Is - This tool is exactly what it sounds like; it’s a handheld roller for your face made with smooth jade stones at each end. The jade roller is promoted as a massage tool and an applicator for facial moisturizers and serums.
The Claim - Makers of this tool claim that when you roll the jade stone over your face, the naturally cold temperature of the stone restricts blood flow and reduces puffiness. Simultaneously, the pressure of the jade roller acts as a gentle massager, stimulating the lymph nodes and aiding in lymphatic drainage.
My Experience - I’m shocked by how much I like this tool! The feeling of the cold stone rolling against my warm skin is very relaxing and therapeutic. Although I’m controlling the roller, it almost mimics the sensation of someone else massaging moisturizer into my skin, which contributes to that therapeutic feeling. Immediately after using the roller, my skin appears to have a glow and is seemingly a bit brighter and tighter. After a week of use, I can’t say that I see a noticeable difference, but maybe after a few months I would. Regardless, I still enjoyed using the jade roller and would recommend it to anyone.
Susie’s Advice - “Applying direct pressure using your fingers can give you the same benefit. It helps the products absorb into the skin and can stimulate circulation and reduce puffiness. They always say to apply your products by patting them into the skin with direct pressure working from the inside of your face out, and not to rub or pull on the skin. A face roller, if used correctly, can be effective in lymphatic drainage and increase circulation. Both your face and the roller must be clean, and I wouldn’t recommend this tool for acne-prone skin because you could spread bacteria.”
VERDICT: Try it!
Slugging
What It Is - Fear not, this trend has nothing to do with the backyard creature. “Slugging” is a newly coined term used to describe the process of covering one’s face in a layer of Vaseline. Most people who recommend slugging suggest adding Vaseline to your face before bed and washing it off in the morning.
The Claim - Those who swear by slugging claim that the Vaseline layer “locks in” in moisture, giving you healthier, softer, younger-looking skin. Slugging proponents also say that this evening face ritual can reduce the appearance of wrinkles.
My Experience - I’m sorry, but I couldn’t bring myself to try this one. I wasn’t about to cover my face - and possibly my pillow - in Vaseline without doing my own homework first. I found that many dermatologists have concerns about using Vaseline as a full coverage face treatment. Experts seem to agree Vaseline can be beneficial as a spot treatment for people who suffer from extremely dry skin. But, for the average person, the risk of irritation is too great for slugging to be a viable skincare option.
Susie’s Advice - “It forms an occlusion and, yes, it prevents you from losing moisture. But it also locks in oils, dead skin cells, sweat and bacteria and then prevents oxygen from penetrating into the skin. It would be a temporary hydration fix and long-term effects would be blocked pores and irritation. It creates a warm, moist atmosphere for bacteria to grow. Another thing to remember is that when petrolatum is refined it’s safe but when not fully refined it can contain toxic impurities. There are much better options out there to take care of your skin.”
VERDICT: Skip it!