Today's savvy shoppers are discovering upscale works of art at the recently opened Artisans Corner.

PATHWAYS INSTITUTE

Founded in 2005, the Pathways Institute for Lifelong Learning is a program of Messiah Lifeways for those 55 and over. While Landis Homes serves as a host site in Lancaster County, the program is open to the public.

The Pathways program offers a spring and fall term each year modeled after college-level courses. Classes are taught by current and retired educators or experts in a particular field.

Excursions and service opportunities are also included.

Each term, Pathways offers about 50 courses with more than 500 participants.

Greystone Manor Therapeutic Riding Center is considering expanding its offerings in the future, instructor Linda Leiden says. Although the Silver Saddles horsemanship program is open to both men and women, only women signed up for the spring and fall term this year, leading to thoughts of a Silver Cowboys program exclusively for men, she says.

A number of participants in the inaugural session also have requested a riding program. Other possibilities include a horsemanship program for those with mild dementia.

Whatever the future holds, Leiden says she’d like to see the horse-human connection last long after the four-week session ends. The hope is that participants will return to Greystone as volunteers, or simply to attend the center’s horse shows and galas.

“We want the Silver Saddles group to maintain their relationship with our community no matter how it looks,” she says.

For more information about Silver Saddles or the Greystone Manor Therapeutic Riding Center, visit greystonemanortrc.org.

To learn more about the Pathways Institute of Lifelong Learning, email info@thepathwaysinstitute.org, call 717-591-7213 or visit ThePathwaysInstitute.org.