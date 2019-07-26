The soaring growth of Beyond has also created an uptick in the demand for peas. The price for a bushel of peas has increased dramatically in the past year.
SIDE EFFECT
More Headlines
- Mad Chef Craft Brewing to expand in East Petersburg with patio, new taproom
- Lancaster Puerto Ricans speak their mind about island turmoil, governor's resignation
- Potato puzzler: Tons of spoiled spuds illegally dumped behind 2 East Hempfield businesses
- 15 Lancaster County dogs are on Pennsylvania's dangerous dogs registry list [Q&A]
- Whiskey Rebellion Trail launches with 2 stops in Lancaster County
- This new mountain bike park coming to Ephrata has the area's first pump track, plus a trail
- Here's what's playing at the movies in Lancaster County: July 26 -August 1
- Solanco School District, high school football coach sued for creating 'racially harassing, hostile and discriminatory environment'
- Lancaster Barnstormers blast Somerset in first game under Atlantic Leauge's Automated Ball-Strike System
- TrackMan radar technology debuts in Lancaster, calls balls and strikes
- 'Mr. Columbia' Barry Ford remembered for decades as sports organizer, town journalist and community volunteer