The NFL players union recently voted to agree to a new contract with the league. The new deal allows for a 17-game regular season to begin as early as 2021.

From the Associated Press, details of the labor agreement between the NFL players and owners.

The 17 game season was one of the contentious items debated by the players. The deal was agreed to by a vote of 1,019-959 with over 500 players not voting.

Many players fell another game in an already grueling season is too much and puts them at risk for more injuries.

And there is also the fairness question. Some teams will get nine home games and others just eight.