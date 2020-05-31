As I write this, I’m sitting at my laptop working on home projects.

My husband and I have been at home for three days so far, isolated from society, family and friends, as most of us are because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For me, this “at home” time has allowed some reflection on the past. What has particularly come to mind is the time my sister and I were quarantined because we had scarlet fever.

It was 1948, and I was almost 6 years old. My sister, Jane, was 7.

At the end of the school year, my mother took me, Jane and our brother, Richard, age almost 9, to the circus that was in town. I was sick the whole time we were there.

When we got home our doctor came — they made home visits back then! — and gave my parents the diagnosis of scarlet fever and contacted the authorities.

The sign went on the door.

Two weeks later, my sister also got scarlet fever, which was great for me, because now I had company in our bedroom.

This was not so great for my brother, who was supposed to stay in the house for the entire six weeks of the quarantine.

Near the end of the time, my mother could not stand his whining, and told him to go on his bike up and down the alley behind our house, but nowhere else.

Unfortunately, a neighbor saw him and called the police.

Busted!

The officer came and warned my mother, with a wink, to keep him inside.

My father, an amateur photographer, took the picture of the sign on the front door of our house, 1192 Maple Ave., in Lancaster Township.

Almost immediately, we sold our house and moved to a bigger house.

Could it be the house felt a whole lot smaller than it did before the quarantine?

The author, who wrote this story right after Lancaster County started sheltering in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, lives in Lititz.

