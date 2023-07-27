Lancaster County Storm Clouds
Storm clouds over farmland in Clay Twp. Lancaster County Wednesday August 18, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Some rain and thunderstorms could accompany the dangerous heat that has gripped Lancaster County.

National Weather Service in State College predicts a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, primarily after 5 p.m. Thursday. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds with gusts as high as 60 mph and heavy rain.

Lancaster County and the rest of central Pennsylvania are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. Thursday. A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop.

