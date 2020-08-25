Editor's Note: The watch has since been lifted.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a wide area including Lancaster County that's in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.

"Scattered severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or greater are possible this afternoon and evening," it says.

The area under severe thunderstorm watch includes most of Pennsylvania and parts of Maryland, New York, Ohio and West Virginia.

The blue line encloses counties in a Severe T-storm Watch until 9:00pm. The main concern for Lanco is btwn about 5:00pm - 8:00pm. Expect a relatively fast-moving storm that lasts less than 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/bygLQ0Z6lW — E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) August 25, 2020

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of MD, NY, OH, PA, WV until 9 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/g4u1tVtv8Y — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 25, 2020

Thunderstorms will quickly move from north to south across central PA this afternoon. Some of the storms may create damaging winds, frequent lightning and localized heavy rain. Have a safe place to take shelter when storms develop and have multiple ways to receive warnings! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/i3txQy5Tzv — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 25, 2020

Visible satellite imagery and lightning mapper showing thunderstorms starting to develop along a lake breeze boundary and approaching cold front. These storms will move to the SE this afternoon and a few may become severe with damaging winds being the primary hazard. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/I491s14QYu — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 25, 2020

