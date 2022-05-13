Editor's note: This story appeared in Senior Living section of the May 11 edition of LNP.
When Dottie Giersch calls for a rocking chair, she isn’t talking about a piece of furniture usually associated with front porches and old folks. Rather, the 78-year-old names a dance step as she directs some 60 senior citizens during a recent line dance class.
Her students respond, repeatedly shifting weight between their right and left feet. Then, they clap, stomp, shuffle, march and slide as Dolly Parton’s voice rises from a laptop in a sports gym recently left vacant by pickleball players.
Giersch lives and teaches at Willow Valley Communities. Her 12-week Tuesday afternoon class fills up within 36 hours after enrollment opens. Mostly women register, but a smattering of men sprinkle in for a class that requires no partner.
“We get the biggest turnout for line dancing,” says Kristin Holloway, assistant manager for the senior living community’s Clubhouse and amenities.
Line dance has roots in dances brought to the United States from European immigrants in the 1800s. The activity consists of people who line up in horizontal rows and perform choreographed steps of 32 beats, usually facing an instructor.
Dancers then pivot to the right and perform the steps again before turning to another direction, continuing the process until a song ends. The first part of line dance classes usually features a teacher who explains choreography and demonstrates a routine. Music covers all genres, from country-western songs to Broadway tunes to Frank Sinatra or Top 40 hits.
A teacher in demand
“Physical activity is the key to good health,” says Giersch, who discovered line dancing after she and her husband, Brian, retired to North Carolina. Giersch taught two classes a week there.
The dance teacher grew up in northern New Jersey with two older brothers who kept her on the basketball court and football field and taught her field hockey. Giersch says she joined any sport her high school offered. She originally wanted to teach physical education but was swayed by a guidance counselor who steered her to a regular classroom.
Then, college, marriage and two kids led Giersch to expand her activities. She led a Girl Scout troop, joined book clubs and worked, although she still managed to squeeze in skiing and sailing on the family’s boat.
Willow Valley, which often brings speakers or entertainers to a large event hall, held a line dance party a few days after Giersch and her husband moved to the community in the fall of 2019. Giersch says the couple chose Willow Valley as a second retirement location after searching for a community that offered continuing care.
Other residents noticed Giersch’s dancing prowess during that line dance party and soon began to interrupt the couple’s dinner at a community dining room to ask Giersch to teach her own class.
Brian Giersch soon offered his wife a deal: If she would start a line dance class, he would register for a social dancing club and take lessons. Giersch agreed. The pandemic shuttered the live class, but Giersch, a former Maryland educator for more than 30 years, sent out dance videos and instructions so participants could dance at home.
“It’s an exciting time to get people active,” Giersch says, explaining that line dancing helps seniors stay physically and mentally fit because participants memorize dance steps, stay on their feet and then socialize during planned breaks after every 30 minutes of movement in the two-hour class.
Darlene Copeland appreciates every facet of the class.
“I love the dancing, and I love the camaraderie,” the 72-year-old says. “Dottie’s really good. She’ll take the time to explain a step, and she’ll stand right by you.”
Giersch, ever the teacher, prepares her students by sending video links and instructions before each class. In fact, a second group has started meeting informally on Mondays in an auditorium to practice the video steps together. She also modifies steps for dancers who have trouble turning or balancing. In addition, the music rarely plays at a fast beat.
“It’s very exciting to see how people are picking this up,” she says.
For Copeland, though, she also likes what she calls the class’s side show — banter between Giersch and her husband. For instance, Copeland says Brian Giersch often asks his wife to repeat a step several times, such as swinging her hips, before Dottie Giersch realizes that the request comes from her husband, who already knows the step but wants to see his wife shake her body.
“They feed off each other,” Copeland says.
Jane Armstrong, another Willow Valley resident, practices the piano for hours a day. She also likes to read, another occupation that keeps her sitting. Armstrong, 77, noticed her ability to balance had waned when she tried to teach her granddaughter to hopscotch.
“I’m not an avid exerciser,” says Armstrong, who registered for the class after a neighbor recommended it. “It was not easy, but it has helped me regain balance.” Armstrong credits Giersch for her newfound stability. “Dottie really breaks things down. She does a fine job of presenting it.”
‘Line dancing is huge’
Another student, Jack Himes, knows line dancing. He’s been doing it almost 30 years.
“I’m amazed at the number of people here we have line dancing,” Himes says.
The 88-year-old watches dancers from a bench while he undergoes physical therapy for a pulled leg muscle. “I will be back,” he promises.
Himes also has taken lessons from area teacher Michael Diven, who says, “line dancing is a worldwide phenomenon.” The instructor teaches classes in Lancaster and York counties. He travels to dancing events across the country. People will often gather from Thursdays to Sundays for lessons and dancing. Diven will host a one-day Saturday event June 11 in Ephrata.
Carol Craven share’s Diven’s perspective.
“Line dancing is huge,” says Craven, who publishes a digital World Line Dance newsletter and hosts a similar Facebook page from Clearwater, Florida.
While Willow Valley limits its classes to residents, line dance classes are still available locally. Diven, who has been dancing and teaching for about 36 years, offers a 6 p.m. drop-in class Thursdays at Bright Side Opportunities Center in Lancaster for $10 a session. The class runs until 9 p.m. Diven also teaches in Columbia, Red Lion and York.
For more information, go to www.mdiven.com or email cwdance@localnet.com.