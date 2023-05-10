If Bart Township Fire Company’s siren is blasting its baritone notes, chances are John Graybill is headed toward the station.
That is, if it’s during the day.
“I don’t run nighttime calls anymore. And mainly I just show up to make sure they get out the door,” says the 72-year-old volunteer firefighter. “If there are guys here to drive? Fine with me. If not, I’ll cover.”
Graybill no longer goes into the thick of burning things. But he is still plenty comfortable cranking the wheel of a big red engine, steering it down roads that he’s had memorized for decades.
“I joined in 1967. My first fire was on Wilson Road. A chicken house,” he says. “I tailboarded on a 1954 GMC.”
Tailboarding is the term for grabbing on tight and riding on the back. Bart firefighters don’t do that anymore. That’s one of countless changes witnessed by a group of volunteers in their 50s to their mid-70s who still log long hours at the company that covers a 36.68-square-mile territory made up of Bart Township plus portions of Paradise, Eden, Sadsbury and Colerain townships. They work in various capacities — from directing traffic to, in Graybill’s case, handling money matters as treasurer.
There was a time when some of them had to rely on the siren to wake them up. Then came pagers. Technology and, especially, training have evolved. And the men sitting around a conference table fielding questions have themselves changed too, says Mike Hoover.
Hoover suited up as a teenager in 1977. His first date with the woman who became his wife was at the fire company banquet. He was fire chief at the time and she was vice president of the fire company’s ladies auxiliary. Their son Travis is now fire chief.
“I think all of us will agree, when we were younger, as long as you got an hour or so of sleep you were fine the next day,” Hoover says. “Now if you lose an hour or two of sleep, you’re worthless the next day.”
More than a quarter of this country’s firefighters are 50 or older, according to the National Fire Protection Association’s 2020 U.S. Fire Department Profile. That includes the 10% who are at least 60.
Limitations do come with age and need to be respected, says Levi Glick, 71.
“If you catch a high beam at night at our age, it takes a little bit to get back,” he says.
Glick’s first call was a 1969 brush fire along railroad tracks.
“There have been so many of them I don’t remember my first,” says Ike Fisher, 72, one of the company’s Amish members. He does recall one of the worst — a house blaze on Lancaster Avenue.
“I remember at that time going back there, thinking … ‘I’m gonna make sure these guys don’t run out of water,’ ” he says. “But they did.”
Fisher looks over at Hoover.
“You were up at the skylight, right?” he says. “Trying to get the girl out?”
No, that was the girl’s brother, Hoover says.
“She pushed him out. He reached down to grab her, but the flames came up and he rolled back and she wasn’t there when he tried again,” Hoover says. “I found her.”
Hoover squares his shoulders and sets his jaw as he describes that fatal fire. But his brow furrows slightly — same as it does as he talks about their fire hall becoming a packed operations center following the 2006 tragedy that gripped people across the country and beyond. For the Bart firefighters, a surreal week of clearing helicopter landing sites and handling masses of media began as a medical call to an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines.
There have no doubt been tough days for this group. They don’t sugar coat that. But they do jump at the chance to lighten the mood and share their favorite piece of equipment.
Hoover’s was the 1979 tanker.
“That was everybody’s, wasn’t it?” says Cliff Johnson, 74.
His compatriots nod.
“We took it to a couple local parades and won,” Hoover says. “We were kind of an underdog and then we used that momentum to enter a state parade that we would never have even considered and we won.”
That tanker was rare, Glick says.
“I think there was one over at Silver Springs that was a pumper tanker. But there was not much of anything like it in the county,” Glick says. “It just came together really, really well.”
Countless hours went into polishing, painting and otherwise making that tanker as pristine as possible, Hoover says.
“When that went to a parade, you could crawl underneath it and the nuts and bolts on the springs were painted gold,” Graybill says. “Spotless.”
The fire company got a replacement tanker in 2008 but hung onto the old one for a couple years, letting it go sometime around 2010. So what happened to it?
“You don’t want to know,” says George LeFevre, 54.
Laughter follows. The irony of what the retired tanker is used for these days is not lost on this crowd.
“It’s on a farm,” LeFevre says. “It has a silage box on it.”
These members are happy to offer their mentorship, institutional knowledge and time. But they have concerns when it comes to the future of volunteer firefighting.
Johnson wonders how long the volunteer model can hold up in the face of more development across more communities. Graybill wonders if there will be enough volunteers.
“I can see it coming. There’s going to be a day when more and more companies merge because the volunteers are just not coming in,” Graybill says. “We get young ones. A bunch of young, Amish boys. But they ain’t gonna drive those big red trucks. In a couple years, they get married and then they leave us.”
Some aspects of what the company does require a particular sweet spot of experience and youth.
“It makes a difference the older you get,” Graybill says. “But I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”
To be a true volunteer firefighter, the calling must be in the blood, Graybill says.
“If it’s not in your blood you’re not going to stick it out,” he says. “It’s been in mine since I turned 16 and I joined that first meeting. There were eight people here. We had five sets of gear. First come, first served. You have to love it.”