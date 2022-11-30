There aren’t many teenagers who call a retirement community home, but that’s exactly what identical twin sisters Kitty Brandt and Lois Vaughn did in 1953 when their father took a job as chef in the Grand Lodge Hall of Masonic Village in Elizabethtown.
Originally from Palmyra, the family of four moved to on-campus housing — one of six little white bungalows on Bainbridge Street, just a stone’s throw from the Grand Lodge.
“They weren’t that great,” Lois recalls of the bungalows, “but Kitty and I were 13 and we each got our own bedroom.”
A lot has changed in the nearly 70 years since the sisters first set foot on campus. Masonic Village has grown exponentially and is now home to more than 2,000 residents. Kitty and Lois moved on to busy lives of marriage, work and raising children. Eventually, they both moved out of state.
And those little white bungalows on the edge of campus? They’ve been replaced by the Sycamore Apartments.
They say you can’t go home again, and in some ways that is true. Kitty and Lois can never go back to the days when their 13-year-old selves experienced the joy of having those separate bungalow bedrooms.
But if you listen closely these days, you can hear Kitty pounding on the wall of her Grand Lodge Hall apartment to wake Lois in the apartment next door.
At 82, these twin sisters are back home again — as next-door neighbors at Masonic Village.
Two peas in a pod
On a cloudy fall afternoon, Kitty and Lois are relaxing at one of their favorite Masonic Village haunts, the Franklin’s Press Cafe in the Freemasons Cultural Center. They are dressed in identical outfits: a teal-green top, gray pants, black flats and a necklace featuring the Masonic tree of life. They insist they only dress exactly alike on special occasions.
“We wear the same style clothing, but we don’t wear the same color at the same time,” Kitty says.
Yet they clearly relish being identical twins. They like to play pranks in the cafe, switching seats after servers take their orders. They giggle recalling other twins they knew growing up — Ronald and Donald, Stanley and Sterling, Ida Mae and Mae Ida — and their youthful wish to be the Wrigley’s Doublemint twins.
They may be virtually identical and inseparable, but they do have some differences.
Their glasses aren’t quite the same. And Kitty’s needed hers since age 7, while Lois didn’t start wearing them until she was 40.
Lois stands a bit taller, but Kitty sits taller, they point out.
And while they are both “bingo people,” they don’t share quite all the same interests.
“I go to a lot of meetings,” Kitty says. “I like to know what’s going on.”
Lois has no time for meetings: “I don’t want to bore myself with it.”
“She can’t sit still,” Kitty says.
So, what does Lois like to do?
“Work on Kitty’s nerves,” she says as both burst into giggles. “I didn’t have to think for that one. That came rolling right out!”
“That’s pretty much what she does,” Kitty says with a smile.
A conversation with Kitty and Lois is a bit like talking to a comedy duo, filled with constant laughter and a fair share of one-liners. They’re so in sync with one another that it’s hard to imagine a time when they weren’t always together.
The journey back home
When they were 16, they got jobs working in the dining halls at Masonic Village — Kitty in the Allegheny building and Lois in the Grand Lodge.
It was a wonderful place to work, they say.
After high school, Lois attended Elizabethtown College for two years and Kitty went to work at Carpenter’s Insurance in Mount Joy. After college, Lois got a job at a bank and eventually joined Kitty at the insurance agency, but not in the same department.
Kitty married in 1962; Lois married two years later. “I met my husband at her wedding,” she says.
Lois and her husband moved to Philadelphia and eventually had three children. Kitty and her husband remained in Lancaster County and had two children of their own.
Retirement found the sisters moving again — Lois to North Carolina and Kitty to Williamsburg, Va., where she babysat her grandchildren.
Then Lois’ husband died. “I fumbled around there a while figuring out what I wanted to do.”
She wasn’t fumbling alone for long. Kitty, now divorced, moved to North Carolina to live with Lois. The sisters eventually moved back to Lancaster and shared a townhouse close to Lois’ daughter. “I had the upstairs, and she had the downstairs,” Kitty says.
Last fall, Kitty made the move back “home” to an apartment in the Grand Lodge at Masonic Village. As fate would have it, the resident in the apartment next to hers died a short time later. When the family came to clean out the apartment, Kitty recalls somewhat sheepishly, “I went over to offer my condolences, and I also wanted to look around.”
After inspecting the place, she called Lois, and the sisters became next-door neighbors again last March.
“I don’t think people really know what a jewel this is,” Kitty says of Masonic Village.
Of course, that jewel is even more precious to Kitty and Lois because they are together — even if Kitty is sometimes pounding on the wall to get Lois’ attention.
“She picks up her phone and that’s the end of her,” Kitty says, noting there’s a calendar full of activities to do every day.
“My vision of a retirement community was sitting looking at four walls,” she says.
That may have been true at one time. The sisters mention a photo on display that shows residents in 1910, the year the Grand Lodge was built.
“They look so old and so unhappy,” Lois says.
Then again, probably none of them had an identical twin living right next door.
“She was always there for me,” says Lois, who was recently diagnosed with dementia. “I get confused easily. She gets me straightened out. … If it doesn’t get any worse than that I’m pretty lucky, aren’t I?”
The twins are admittedly together almost 24/7, and they do occasionally think about a time in the future when one of them will be gone and the other will be lonely, but right now they already consider themselves pretty lucky.
They’ve never needed best friends because they always had each other, Lois says.
“We think we were probably two of the luckiest kids in the world,” Kitty says, noting they didn’t have a lot growing up, but they had wonderful, loving parents. “I hope they’re looking down on us that we’re here (at Masonic Village). They would be so happy.”