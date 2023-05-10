Nearly two decades ago, Sue Gunselman and her husband spent $22,000 to add a sunroom to their home. They not only got years of enjoyment out of it, but they will likely get their money back when they sell. A similar room would cost about $50,000 now, she says, and certainly wouldn’t offer a great return on investment for someone who planned to move in a few years.
That doesn’t mean it’s always a bad idea to spend thousands of dollars on home improvements in the years leading up to a possible sale, but it’s helpful to get some expert advice before you do, say Chris and Christine Wilson, owners of Renovation Sells Lancaster, a franchise that helps people update their homes so they will sell more quickly.
A home is the most valuable asset most people own, Chris Wilson says. Ensuring they get the most out of a sale is important, especially for older adults.
“They need that money to carry them as much as possible,” he says.
The Wilsons’ recommendation: Talk to a Realtor and a home inspector.
A Realtor can walk through the home and tell you what changes might make it more appealing to today’s buyers, such as replacing old carpet or repainting in more neutral colors.
Hiring a home inspector, even a few years before a planned home sale, will cost about $400, the Wilsons say, but you’ll end up with a master list of projects you should address that could ultimately affect the sale of the home.
“If you find a major issue because you spent $400, that’s a great $400,” Chris Wilson says.
Gunselman, whose business Smart Moves with Sue, helps older adults with major lifestyle transitions, works closely with Realtor Patrick Trimble of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Trimble recommends that homeowners considering a sale keep their homes clean, decluttered, functional, neutral in decor and upgraded.
Today’s buyers, scrolling through their phones, can take as little as eight seconds to decide if a home is worth looking at in person, the Wilsons say.
“They have already, in their mind, purchased that home from looking at an image online,” Christine Wilson says. “It’s the pretty Instagram photos.”
Adds Chris Wilson: “If the first four pictures they see don’t look appealing, they’re going to the next house.”
Where to start
So how do older adults make their homes more appealing to what is likely to be a younger buyer, especially when a move might be a year or more down the road?
“The most affordable and biggest thing you can spread out throughout a house is flooring and paint,” Chris Wilson says, noting that young buyers prefer things light, bright and neutral.
If neutral isn’t exactly your vibe, you can always use decor and accessories to add a personal touch that can easily be removed when it’s time to sell, Christine Wilson adds.
Gunselman suggests concentrating on the areas that buyers care about most: the kitchen, bathrooms and social zones.
“Do something you like and something that 90% of the population will say, ‘Well this is nice,’ ” she says.
Gunselman’s clients, Tom and Julie Schmidt, had made improvements to their Manheim Township home throughout the 30 years they lived there, including a kitchen upgrade about 10 years before their 2020 move. Then, months before they even met with Gunselman in 2019 and more than a year before selling their house, the Schmidts decided to get proactive about preparing their home for a potential sale. They started decluttering, repainted the front door, stained the back porch and remodeled the main bathroom. Although their personal preference would have been a walk-in shower, they kept a tub in their only full bath thinking it would be more appealing to young families with children, Julie says. The Schmidts sold their house in a month.
Other ways to appeal to younger buyers, the Wilsons say, include replacing or removing features that might date the home, such as scalloped wood valances over the kitchen sink, mismatched or cream-colored outlet covers, flush-mount dome lights or pink bathroom tile. Such things may seem insignificant, especially if they are in good condition, but they are guaranteed to trigger what Trimble refers to as the money meter and time meter: Potential buyers will want to replace them, and they are going to start calculating the time and money it will take to do it.
Nowhere is that more apparent than the kitchen.
“Kitchens sell homes,” Chris Wilson says. “People want a move-in ready home. … When buyers walk in a home and see a dated kitchen, it’s not just unattractive. They see dollar signs. If the seller can remove that objection, it’s a home run.”
Case in point: The Wilsons recently updated a ’70s-era kitchen and bath in a home that sat on the market without any offers. The project took five weeks, and the home sold two weeks later, they say.
Cost vs. return
Although updating a kitchen can be as simple as painting cabinets and adding new hardware and flooring, it can certainly turn into a major investment. That’s why the Wilsons stress the importance of consulting with a Realtor to ensure a big home improvement is worthwhile to sell a home.
It’s also a good idea to consider such renovations long before you’re ready to sell, Gunselman says. Contractors are busy and it may be difficult to get your project on their schedule. Plus, she says, prices can change. She renovated a full bath in her own home for $7,800. Two years later, a similar renovation at a rental property came in at double the cost.
“Not every home renovation that helps a home to sell translates into a big return on investment, but some can,” Chris Wilson says. “It is possible to invest $25,000 and sell a home for $100,000 more.”
It’s also possible to get no return at all on a major investment, especially if it’s a necessary one.
“If someone says, “My house is worth more because I put a new roof on.’ Why? Just because it’s new doesn’t make it more valuable,” she says. “It’s a must-have in a house.”
That’s why the experts say the most important thing anyone, including older adults, can do in the years leading up to a potential home sale is to keep up with basic home maintenance.
“If the heat’s not working, the windows are shot … those kinds of repairs are so costly and they don’t help buyers sing a happy song,” Gunselman says. “Even if it’s priced well below market it’s going to take them $50,000 to make it up to standards.”
While those big-ticket items are important, don’t discount the importance of little things, such as a rotted mailbox post or chipped exterior paint, Christine Wilson says. “Curb appeal is everything,” she says.
Just like that fresh coat of paint inside, it doesn’t always cost an arm and a leg to make your home more attractive to a potential buyer.
“I call it lipstick,” Gunselman says. “You can put lipstick on your house, and a lot of times it will make a huge difference.”