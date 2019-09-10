Below is list of local senior living options based on those who responded to our request for information.
THE LONG COMMUNITY AT HIGHLAND
Address: 600 East Roseville Road, Lancaster
Telephone: 717-381-4900
Monthly Rents: $1,989 to $3,578
Population: approximately 250 residents
No. of Units: 169 apartments with 32 of personal care residences and services available
Amenities: At Long Community at Highland, you have the flexibility to create your own experience. All of our senior living services are available as you need them, from our Independent Living, At-Home Services for in home support, Personal Care, or Affordable Senior Housing options. Long Community at Highland provides people 55 and older with the resources they need to create truly fulfilling lives. In step with that mission, we offer Masterpiece Living®, a new approach to senior living that empowers individuals to focus on their social, physical, intellectual and spiritual growth. You'll also appreciate our convenient location — just off routes 30 and 222, on the outskirts of Lancaster City in Manheim Township — which provides easy access to a wide variety of recreational, educational, healthcare, shopping and cultural activities.
- Community Room and Social Spaces
- 2 Fitness Rooms
- Café, Dining Room, and Private Dining Room
- Underground parking and Ample Free Parking
- Beauty Salon/ Barber Shop Doctor's Office
- Copying & Faxing Services, Postage Machine
- Library
- Secured Access Apartment Buildings
- Game Room w/ Pool Table
- Tobacco and Smoke Free Campus and Apartments
- Pet Friendly
- Walking Paths
https://www.presbyterianseniorliving.org/the-long-community-at-highland
WILLOW VALLEY COMMUNITIESAddress: 600 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster
Telephone: 800-770-5445 Entrance and monthly fees: Entrance Fee Zero Refund contract range from $94,000-$497,000; MSF range from $1,687-$4,654
Population: approximately 2,000 independent residents
No. of Units: Over 1,500
Amenities: 500-seat performing arts theater, luxurious day spa, state of the art fitness and aquatics centers, 30,000-square-foot Clubhouse with Har-Tru Tennis Courts, outdoor swimming pool, vintage arcade bowling alley, full-service restaurant and cafes.
FAIRMOUNT HOMES
Telephone: 717-354-1800 Dedicated to faith, family & community
Cottages:
- Entrance Fees: $71,576 - $246,188
- Monthly Fees: $609 - $824
- Entrance Fees: $60,700 - $152,563
- Monthly Fees: $717 - $1,250
No. of Units: 114 Licensed Health Care beds, 74 Licensed Personal Care beds, 12 Residential Suites, 58 Apartments, 46 Cottages
Amenities: Nature/fitness trail, gazebos, patios and fish ponds; fitness center; activities, music programs and special events; dining rooms and private dining options; cafes and gift shops; woodshop; chapels for church services and Bible studies; lounges, gathering rooms and libraries; Home Messenger Library and Muddy Creek Farm Museum on campus; priority access to other Fairmount Homes care levels; water, sewer and garbage removal; building, residence and appliance maintenance; personal mailbox and postal services; wellness programming; routine scheduled transportation; 24-hour emergency response system; grounds maintenance, snow removal
United Zion Retirement Community
Address: 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz
Telephone: 717-626-2071
Website: uzrc.org
Population: 170
Residential Living Entrance Fees start at $28,600
No of Units: Apartments: 27, Cottages: 27, Personal Care Units: 27, Private Healthcare Rooms: 59
Amenities:
- On-campus social, recreational, wellness, educational and spiritual activities and events
- Wellness center, on-site therapy, on-site physician services, billiards, chapel, library, salon, gift shop, garden plots, Wi-Fi access
- Residential living includes scheduled group transportation, housekeeping, maintenance, priority access to additional levels of care and 24-hour emergency call response system
Brethren VillageAddress: 3001 Lititz Pike, Lancaster PA 17606-5093. For GPS purposes, use Lititz PA 17543
Telephone: 717-581-4227
Website: www.bv.org
Entrance Fees: from $29,800 to $488,000
Monthly Fees: from $700 to $3,752
Population: approximately 1,100
No. of Units: 505 Residential, 141 Personal Care, 120 Skilled Nursing
Amenities:
- Recreational, cultural, social, therapeutic and educational daily activities including speakers, concerts, and excursions
- Multiple dining rooms and restaurants accompanying small and large parties featuring chef-prepared seasonal, fresh, and creative menus
- Two state-of-the-art fitness centers with wellness programs, lectures, exercise classes, therapeutic activities, and organized classes
- An indoor heated pool and whirlpool available for year-round use for aquatic classes, open swim, and lap swimming
- On-campus libraries, beauty salon, lounges, activity rooms, game/card room, creative arts studio, vegetable/flower gardens, and well-equipped wood working shop
- On-site full-service pharmacy, thrift shop, gift shop, bank, notary, and computer stations
- Chapel with Pastoral Services including multi-denominational services, Bible studies, pastoral visitations, support groups and fellowship opportunities
- Transportation to on/off-campus destinations with daily on-campus shuttle service to dining, shopping and residential living locations
- Home repairs provided by maintenance staff accompanied by optional housekeeping and laundry services if desired
- 24-hour security, emergency call and response systems
- Opportunity to participate in and enjoy more than 9 Resident clubs and committees from Performing Arts to Green Thumb
- 225 seat Wolfe Auditorium with stage for entertainment performances, meetings, activities and various community events
- On-site medical suite providing physician services, flu vaccine clinics and laboratory services
- Multiple in-house TV channels, Resident-only access website and on-campus digital signage publicizing activities schedules, daily happenings and communications
Garden Spot VillageAddress: 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557
Telephone: 717-355-6000
Entrance Fees: Ranging from $81,500 to $367,500. Monthly fees ranging from $1,112 to $2,269
Population: Approximately 1,000 residents
No. of Units: 542 houses and apartments, accommodations for 21 people in Memory Support, 65 in Personal Care and 73 in Skilled Nursing
Amenities: 40+ social clubs, resident counsels and advisory groups, sponsor foreign and domestic mission trips, intra-denominational church (The Community Church at Garden Spot Village), 5 restaurants/eateries with on-line ordering, catering for events and parties, coffee bar serving Starbucks w/computers and wifi, wifi in common areas, heated pool & spa, fitness center & locker rooms, wood shop, train complex, art studio, quilt & craft center, outdoor gardens, conservatory, annual marathon, annual cycling event, annual fall festival and country auction, hot air balloon, and many more.
Pleasant View Retirement CommunityAddress: 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545
Website: www.PleasantViewrc.org
Entrance Fees: start at $89,900 for apartments, $189,300 for cottages
Monthly Fees: start at $967 for apartments, $1,332 for cottages; include utilities cable TV, telephone, and internet are separate), maintenance of interior and exterior, housekeeping of common areas, grounds care, trash removal, snow removal, recreational programming, scheduled transportation, building insurance, and use of common areas.
Population: approximately 420
No. of Units: 100 apartments, 52 cottages, 98 personal care rooms, and 133 skilled nursing beds
Amenities: dining room, café, computer center, activities rooms, billiards, wood shop, craft room, gift shop and convenience store, library, greenhouse, walking trail, outdoor patios and gazebo, therapy services, physician's office, guest accommodations, hair salon, auditorium, spiritual services, Care at Home services, and fitness center including an indoor heated pool, jacuzzi and infrared sauna.
Landis Homesaffiliated with Landis Communities Address: 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543
Telephone: 717-569-3271
Website: www.landishomes.org
Fax: 717-569-5203
Population: 800+ total (600+ in residential living, 200 in healthcare and personal care)
No. of Units: 657 total, including 460 in Residential Living (cottage, apartment, hybrid homes,) and 197 (healthcare and personal care)
Entrance and Monthly Fees: Residential Living: $41,000-$276,000 and $689-$1,784; (Healthcare and personal care are “fee for service” with a daily rate).
Amenities: Indoor swimming, fitness centers, bank, general store, pharmacy, garden plots, walking trails, woodshop, home care services, transportation, and more.
Other services to the community:
- Adult Day Services – available weekdays for persons living in their homes in one of two centers, one uniquely designed for persons with memory loss. Jointly sponsored with the Lancaster County Office of Aging. www.adultday.landishomes.org
- Children’s Learning Center – quality childcare and preschool for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. The center is managed by Hildebrandt Learning Center, is NAEYC certified and has a Keystone Star Four rating. http://bit.ly/1VBDkRK
- Landis at Home – a licensed home care agency that supports adults living in their private homes with services 24-hours a day, including: transportation, medication support, personal care, homemaking assistance, companionship and home safety assessment. www.landisathome.org
- Memory Loss & Parkinson’s Disease Support Groups – each group has monthly meetings to support family members and others who are giving care to persons with these conditions. Speakers include professionals and others in the local community with topics that are helpful for caregivers. http://bit.ly/1MoZwto
- Pathways Institute for Lifelong Learning® - for students age 55+ in the local community to engage in educational, cultural and service learning opportunities. Each semester over 40 learning opportunities led by local educators are offered. www.thepathwaysinstitute.org
Lancashire Terrace Retirement CommunityAddress: 6 Terrace Drive, Lancaster
Telephone: 717-569-3215
Website: www.wilmacliving.com/Lancashire-Terrace
Woodland Heights/Zerbe SistersAddress: 2499 Zerbe Road, Narvon, PA 17555
Telephone: 717-455-4551
Entrance and Monthly Fees: Cottages starting at $205,000. Deed is in your name. Monthly fee range from $760 - $937
Population: average 85 residents
No. of Units: 58 cottages
Amenities: Beautiful farmland setting, main living area is on one floor - each has a 1 car garage - some have basements, sunrooms or lofts - minimum 1 1/2 baths, call bell in each cottage to reach nurses, snow removal, grass cutting, maintenance of all appliances, gas furnace, central air, clubhouse used for community gatherings, weekly trips to grocery store, day trips to various destinations
Welsh Mountain Home(affiliated with Landis Communities)
Address: 567 Springville Road, New Holland, PA 17557
Telephone: 717-355-9522
Entrance Fees: $0
Monthly Fees: $1,800-$3,150
Population: 47 residents
No. of Units: 44 units
Amenities:
- Well balanced, home cooked meals
- Housekeeping & Laundry Services
- Fresh Bed linens and towels
- 24 hour professional Personal Care service
- Bathing Assistance
- Medication Management
- A variety of daily activities
- Bi-monthly shopping trips
- On-site Primary Care Physician, Podiatry, Medication delivery
- Mobile Lab and X-Ray
- Dental Care Facility across the street
- Chaplain Services
Homestead VillageAddress: PO Box 3227, 1800 Marietta Ave., Lancaster
Telephone: 717-397-4831
Entrance Fees: range from $48,800 to $363,750
Monthly Fees: range from $934 to $2,884
Population: approximately 430 residents
No. of Units: 111 apartments with personal care services available; 165 homes: 29 detached cottages, 44 attached homes in Villa Court, 92 attached homes in the Mews; 13 memory-support personal care beds in Gelhard House; 57 skilled nursing beds in the Apostles Center for Care
Amenities: Formal and informal dining service, fitness center, 26-by-52-foot therapy pool, indoor walking track, activities room, library, on-site bank, putting green, craft room, gift shop, convenience store, wood shop, computer stations. PRC (Performance and Recreation Center) on our campus serves as program space for concerts, lectures, special lunches and dinners, and a variety of other functions.
Moravian ManorAddress: 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543
Telephone: 717-626-0214
Population: approximately 300 residents
No. of Units: 89 Residential Living Apartments, Cottages and Townhomes; 60 Personal Care Rooms/suites (this includes a 18 bed personal care dementia unit); 127 Skilled nursing beds (75 general skilled beds and 52 skilled dementia/Alzheimer's beds)
Entrance Fees: for residential living, range from $112,000 to $595,000 (pricing varies based on which financial option is chosen) Traditional Plan, 60% Refund or 90% Refund.
Monthly Fees: range from $881 to $1,790
- Personal Care daily Fees: range from $140 to $180/day
- Skilled Care daily fees: range from $311 to $369/day
Warwick Woodlands(up and coming sister community to Moravian Manor)
Telephone: 717-625-6000 Phase I will include 136 homes including apartments, carriage homes and townhomes with 17 floor plans from which to choose. Call for more information regarding specific floor plans and pricing.
Woodcrest VillaAddress: 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA
Telephone: 390-4100
Entrance Fees: range from $52,000-$282,500
Monthly Fees: range from $1,143-$2,522 No. of units – 443
Amenities: New Wellness Center (Winter 2015), Trips, Clubs, Programs, Activities, Community Store, complimentary Transportation to LG Health Suburban Outpatient Pavilion and nearby local businesses, Convenient Location, Continuum of Care, Walking Trails
Arbor PlaceAddress: 520 North St., Lancaster
Telephone: 717-393-1523
Audobon Villa Nursing HomeAddress: 125 S. Broad St., Lititz
Telephone: 717-626-0211
Private Room Rate: $260
Population: 42
Colonial Lodge Retirement CommunityAddress: 2015 N. Reading Road, Denver
Telephone: 717-336-5501
Population: 66
Community Service GroupAddress: 122 Langford Circle, Lancaster
Telephone: 717-672-0942
Country Meadows
Address: 1380 Elm Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603 (located behind WGAL)
Telephone: 717-392-4100
Entrance Fees: None
Monthly Fees: starts at $99.32 per day – all inclusive, except for telephone
*we assist families with obtaining VA Aid & Attendance benefits
Population: Personal Care, plus a Continuum of Memory Care Programs for early through late-stage memory loss
No. of Units: 99 apartment-style residences
Amenities: Country Meadows of Lancaster is a smaller retirement community with fewer then 110 residents, which is small enough to allow us to provide exceptional, personal service, but large enough to offer a variety of services and programs. We offer community life programs and activities 7 days/week (musical entertainment, bingo, movies, trips, etc.), specialized memory care programming, physical/occupational/speech therapy available on site – in addition to fitness classes in our fitness center. We have a full time chaplain providing spiritual programming, services, and support, two full service beauty salon’s, complimentary happy hour 7 days per week, transportation, housekeeping, and restaurant style dining. Tours are available 7 days per week from 9 a.m.– 5 p.m.
The Danner HomeAddress: 44 W. Ferdinand St., Manheim
Telephone: 717-665-2336 Monthly fee: $705
Population: 13
No. of Units: 13
Ephrata ManorAddress: 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata
Telephone: 717-738-4940
No. of Units: 60
Evergreen Estates Retirement CommunityAddress: 1300 E. King St., Lancaster
Telephone: 717-394-2208
Population: 105
Friendship CommunityLocations:
- 1149 Oregon Road, Lititz (717-656-2466)
- 1517 W. Orange St., Lititz (717-626-4525)
- 1216 Conestoga Drive, Lancaster (717-656-2466)
- 1348 Westview Drive, Akron (717-859-7029)
- 1175 Old Mill Road, Ephrata (717-721-1855)
- 187 Summerlyn Drive, Ephrata (717-733-0110)
- 153 Redwood Circle, Ephrata (717-859-1100)
Golden LivingCenter-LancasterAddress: 425 N. Duke St., Lancaster
Telephone: 717-397-4281
Population: 124
No. of Units: 57
Groves Assisted LivingAddress: 103 W. Main St., Ephrata
Telephone: 717-733-2040
Population: 15
No. of Units: 12
HCR Manorcare Health ServicesAddress: 100 Abbeyville Road, Lancaster
Telephone: 717-397-4261
Population: 162
No. of Units: about 200
Hershey Mill Home personal care homeAddress: 3828 Columbia Ave., Mountville
Telephone: 717-285-3358
Fees: varies
Population: 33
Lancashire Hall Nursing HomeAddress: 2829 Lititz Pike, Lancaster
Telephone: 717-569-3211
Population: 210
Lancaster House South apartmentsAddress: 315 N. Prince St., Lancaster
Telephone: 717-299-1308
Fees: varies
Population: 151
No. of Units: 151
Lincoln Christian HomeAddress: 1307 Apple St., Ephrata
Telephone: 717-733-0080
Fees: varies
Population: 45
No. of Units: 45
Longwood ManorAddress: 2760 Maytown Road, Maytown
Telephone: 717-426-0033
Population: 91
LuthercareAddress: 600 E. Main St., Lititz
Telephone: 717-626-1171
Fees: varies
Population: 596
No. of Units: about 524
Luthercare Luther Acres ManorAddress: 300 St. Mark Ave, Lititz
Telephone: 717-626-1171
Magnolias of LancasterAddress: 1870 Rohrerstown Road, Lancaster
Telephone: 717-560-1100
Fees: varies
Population: 38
No. of Units: 38
Manorcare Health Services-ElizabethtownAddress: 320 S. Market St., Elizabethtown
Telephone: 717-367-1377
Fees: varies
Population: 119
No. of Units: 3
Masonic Villages at ElizabethtownAddress: 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
Telephone: 717-367-1121 or 800-676-6452
Website: MVEmarketing@masonicvillages.org
Population: 1,829
No. of Units: 983 retirement living cottages and apartments, 453 nursing care and transitional care suites and 127 personal care suites
Fees:
- Retirement living entrance fees: $125,500-$507,520
- Retirement living rental/monthly service fees: $1,579-$3,057
Oak Leaf ManorAddress: 2101 Wabank Road, Millersville
Telephone: 717-872-9100
Oak Leaf Manor NorthAddress: 2901 Harrisburg Pike, Landisville
Telephone: 717-898-4828
Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement CommunityAddress: 625 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville
Telephone: 717-786-7321
Fees: varies
Population: 382
No. of Units: 198
Red Rose ManorAddress: 38 Cottage Ave., Lancaster
Telephone: 717-394-8999
Fees: No entrance fee
Population: 29
No. of Units: 12
Reliant Senior CareAddress: 400 Lancaster Ave., Stevens
Telephone: 717-336-3878
Population: 82
No. of Units: 2
Rheems Nursing and Rehabilitation CenterAddress: 141 Heisey Ave., Elizabethtown
Telephone: 717-367-1831
Fees: No entrance fee; personal care fee: $2,500/month
Population: 69
No. of Units: 18
Vineyard Personal Care HomeAddress: 3030 Columbia Ave., Lancaster
Telephone: 717-299-2919
Population: 39
No. of Units: 42