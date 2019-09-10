If you’re considering a move to a continuing care or life plan retirement community, there is no shortage of options in Lancaster County. So how do you choose the right one for you?
Explore Retirement Living, a collaborative effort of 18 local retirement communities, aims to help by hosting its ninth annual open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
Visitors are free to tour any of the 18 communities with family and friends, ask questions and gather information. Food and beverages will be served at most locations.
Not sure which communities to tour? Find out below what’s new in each community and how they are responding to trends in retirement living as well as the desires of current and future residents.
For additional information, visit exploreretirementliving.org.
Brethren Village
“More and more people are looking to customize their retirement experience and we are able to accommodate them,” writes Tara Ober, vice president of communications and resident life.
The campus offers a variety of dining experiences, including casual dining with different food stations at the Village Center Bistro and full-service dining at Chives American Grill. On Saturday nights, Chives by Candlelight provides white tablecloth service with a fine dining menu. Special events and pop-up dining venues also add variety.
The community’s wellness offerings include:
— A highly attended free yoga class.
— Quarterly adventure trips, such as snow tubing, zip lining and horseback riding.
— Intramurals such as bocce, cornhole, ladder golf and billiards.
— A new golf simulator.
— The community’s synchronized swimming group, The Mermaids, who star in YouTube videos and perform an annual show open to the public.
Calvary Homes
Calvary Homes is nearing completion of a major two-year construction project designed to advance the privacy, dignity, personal choice and homelike environment expected of senior living communities today, writes Marlene Morris, marketing director. Among the improvements:
— Transforming semi-private rooms in the Bausman Health Care facility to 39 private rooms and three semi-private rooms, each with its own accessible full bath.
— Reorganizing the health care center into two, smaller and more residential neighborhoods, each including a country kitchen and dining area, a homelike living and activity room, a secure outdoor garden and porch, and a whirlpool spa.
— Expanding therapy services to accommodate restorative functions and training for activities of daily living.
— Increasing personal care capacity and quality. Renovations to Nissley House will include adding accessible showers to resident room baths and a redesign of the core common areas.
— Completing the new three-story Hurter Community and Administrative Center with expanded resident amenities, including a library and media canter, game and social room, craft room and meeting spaces.
Fairmount
“Residents’ interests today are different than those of residents who joined the community 10 years ago,” writes Mitchell Hanna, director of marketing.
Fairmount gauges likes and dislikes by continually seeking feedback from current residents and those on its waitlist, he says. Through informal focus groups, the community can tailor activities to meet interest levels.
One example of responding to resident input is the centrally located courtyard at the new Wheat Ridge Apartment building.
“Through conversations with residents, we learned that a bocce court and putting green are features that our residents would enjoy,” Hanna writes. “Additionally, residents with a green thumb expressed that they would like to continue their hobby of gardening. Others requested us to consider ways to use this courtyard to build our community feel and were interested in a fire pit to enjoy with their neighbors on crisp evenings. As we design our new courtyard, we are including these features.”
Garden Spot Village
Garden Spot Village’s innovative, award-winning Sycamore Springs neighborhood is especially appealing to baby boomers because it offers single-family homes with two-car garages clustered around a common green space, writes Juanita Fox, the community’s storyteller.
The next phase of 50 new homes is currently underway and more than half are already spoken for. Sycamore Springs has drawn new residents from Wilmington, Delaware; Philadelphia; Phoenixville; West Chester; Kennett Square; Maryland; New Jersey; North Carolina; Massachusetts; and beyond, Fox says.
Baby boomers find the neighborhood’s front porch living appealing, Fox says, along with the opportunity “to live with purpose in community.”
Homestead Village
The Carriage Homes at Farmstead at Homestead Village are an answer to residents who want the space to continue the lifestyle they enjoy without worry about maintenance, writes Christina Gallagher, director of marketing. All homes include two bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage. Other options include a second-floor loft, deck, patio and basement.
Homestead Village’s “Thrive where you are” program is based on the idea that residents want to enjoy an inviting home and receive services that promote their health and well-being in that setting. Homestead Village Homecare Services is a fee-for-service, no-entrance-fee program that assists clients both on and off campus. For residents who choose to downsize to an apartment, each of the community’s 111 apartments is licensed for personal care, so when someone needs some extra help, they don’t have to move.
Residents sit on the board of directors, chair life enrichment committees and lead the new resident welcome committee.
Landis Homes
“Retirees today are interested in leading lifestyles that include health, wellness and stimulating endeavors,” says Sarah Short, director of residency planning.
At Landis Homes, that includes:
— The Owl Hill Bistro opened in 2018 to meet the desire for healthy and delicious dining choices from wide-ranging cuisines.
— All campus apartments connect under one roof with the new indoor pool and fitness center, wellness studios, educational classes, a variety of services and all dining venues.
— The fitness center includes state-of-the-art equipment that self-adjusts to the needs of each user. Residents also can access community information through an app on their smart device.
— The Pathways Institute for Lifelong Learning offers 40 classes each semester.
— Residents serve on the community’s board as well as other committees.
— The campus recently added a large outdoor patio and Crossings Green, designed for outdoor concerts and other events.
Luther Acres
St. John’s Herr Estate
“Today’s seniors who are exploring Luthercare communities are active and focused on total wellness,” communications director Amy Kenn writes. “To meet their expectations and needs, we are continually reinvesting in our campuses to offer a vibrant lifestyle, the freedom of choice and the full continuum of care services.”
Two-bedroom, two-bathroom cottages, especially those with garages, are the top choice for many prospective residents, Kenn says. In response to that demand, Luthercare created an extension of its Luther Acres community in Lititz by adding 10 new townhomes in nearby Lititz Reserve, an EGStoltzfus townhome community. (See related story on Page 1.)
Similarly, there are plans to build 14 new two-bedroom, two-bathroom cottages, with two-car garages, at St. John’s Herr Estate in Columbia.
At both campuses, residents will have the opportunity to customize a home and have plenty of storage space, which they find very appealing, Kenn says.
St. John’s Herr Estate has two additional renovation projects in the works. The first will add a new dining area to the personal care community, while renovating the current dining space to cater to apartment and cottage residents. Menus will feature bistro-style, made-to-order items with an emphasis on fresh, local ingredients. The second project will add a secure 20-bed memory support personal care center to the campus.
At Luther Acres, updates continue to Healthcare Center rooms and common areas, creating a contemporary health and rehabilitation experience and responding to both the health care needs and lifestyle choices of residents and the community, Kenn says.
Masonic Village
Over the last three years, Masonic Village at Elizabethtown has offered residents the benefits and convenience of advanced technology with the implementation of smart home automation and the construction of state-of-the-art living environments, including 48 townhomes and 72 cottages.
Residents have easy access to Village Connect, an application which features dining menus, event calendars, campus news and other resources, as well as enhanced connectivity with family and friends.
“We try to follow trends but mostly rely on feedback from current and future residents when deciding what to implement,” public relations manager Debra Davis says.
That feedback has led to a new tavern, new clubs, an outpatient rehabilitation clinic and an enlarged pharmacy located at the front of campus, which offers pickup and delivery.
And new services introduced over the past decade — including home health, home care and hospice — provide residents (and those in the local community) with care where they want it: in their homes.
Moravian Manor
Warwick Woodlands
Over the past year, Moravian Manor and Warwick Woodlands introduced several new initiatives:
— The Owl’s Nest opened on the Warwick Woodlands campus, offering Lititz its first “farm and sea to table dining” restaurant using fresh local ingredients. The Owl’s Nest also offers a liquor “club license” for Moravian Manor and Warwick Woodlands residents only, but dining is open to the general public, no reservation needed.
— The Oaks Campus Center opened recently at Warwick Woodlands. It includes a SmartFit studio, Hall of Fame room and Tree Top Terrace rooftop garden with grilling station.
“We also recognize that residents today desire more choice and flexibility, so we are moving toward more of an ‘a la carte’ approach to services, which includes minimizing meal plan requirements,” writes Nicole Michael, corporate director of sales and marketing.
— Moravian Manor introduced a new clinical specialty that includes virtual reality, which has shown to be effective in reducing pain and anxiety, in particular when settings involve nature surroundings, meditations or simple/nonstressful games. The technology immerses residents in a 360-degree environment with a synchronized headset that allows staff to help them navigate.
— Moravian Manor also offers “No Resident Dies Alone,” a program coordinated by the chaplain and staffed by a group of hospice-trained volunteers. The program ensures a 24-hour compassionate presence is available for actively dying residents when family and friends cannot be there.
Pleasant View
“At Pleasant View, we have found that retirement living can mean many different things to different people. While some prefer country views, others are drawn to downtown living,” writes Missy Lengle, director of sales andmarketing.
In response, Pleasant View is offering two expansions, Lofts at Lititz Springs and West Lawn. (See related story on Page 1.)
The Lofts at Lititz Springs is part of the Wilbur Chocolate factory revitalization project that also includes an upscale hotel, market and restaurant. The Lofts will feature 32 senior living apartments that offer residents walkability to Lititz shops, restaurants and events, while still being part of Pleasant View’s life care community.
The West Lawn project will comprise two buildings, each with 18 apartment homes that feature private, open-concept designs, refined finishes and a rooftop experience overlooking a sunset view of the countryside. It’s also an easy walk to Pleasant View’s new farm-to-table restaurant, Hearth and Harrow, and the PVFiT fitness center, which includes a hot tub, sauna and golf simulator.
Quarryville Presbyterian
Activities and programs are designed to help residents “Retire the Ordinary and Live the Extraordinary,” writes Karen Dickerson, director of marketing and communications.
Among the specialized wellness offerings is Super Noggin, a comprehensive brain fitness program designed to maintain and improve cognitive function for participants of all ages. Team members are trained and certified as instructors for the program, which was created in 2009 by LEAF Ltd., a private foundation and nonprofit dedicated to promoting cognitive wellness.
Super Noggin helps those with normal aging memory challenges, and parts of the program have been identified as Alzheimer’s prevention strategies.
A social-based program, Super Noggin offers a variety of activities and things to learn. The yearlong cognitive fitness program includes individual and group activities, education about lifestyle choices affecting brain health, and progress tracking.
St. Anne’s
St. Anne’s offers a number of amenities and lifestyle features that reflect new trends in retirement living for active adults:
— Flexible dining options: Residents are not locked into a certain number of meals per day in specific dining rooms. They can choose to eat where and when they want with their changing schedules.
— Mechanicals on the outside of the Village Apartments: Residents are not disturbed when maintenance is being performed on their utilities.
— Customization of new apartments/cottages: Residents can customize the look of their new home.
— Weekly happy hours: Residents bring their own drinks, and St. Anne’s supplies the snacks, offering opportunities for socialization in a relaxed setting.
— Breakfast hour: Time to chat and catch up on last night’s ballgame, the latest news, etc., over coffee and light Danish. All are welcome, but it’s mainly geared toward the men.
— Weekly outdoor activities (weather permitting) such as bean bag toss.
— New apartments have two bathrooms. Even one-bedroom apartments have an additional half bath. They also have private outdoor living areas, such as a deck or patio.
Tel Hai
Tel Hai launched a new initiative, the Ready-Set-Go Program, to prepare future residents for their move to the community. As part of the program, future residents are invited to view available residential living accommodations first. They also have access to special, member-only events to experience life at Tel Hai. The program is free upon acceptance of their application.
Tel Hai also offers a Moving Resources Program that provides move-related services to make the transition even more organized and convenient. Through the on-campus Custom Design Center, new residents can customize and personalize their new home with high-quality finishings to enhance the appearance and style of their retirement retreat.
United Zion
“United Zion Retirement Community focuses on building an active and engaged close-knit community based on the individual interests of the residents,” writes Megan Weiss, director of marketing and development. “Current interests have been continuing learning, technology training, wellness, crafting, volunteering and gardening.”
To address those interests, the community upgraded its computer lab and will offer technology support classes, started a monthly educational speaker series on a variety of topics, enhanced its volunteer programs and improved community gathering spaces, including a new game room and new dining spaces.
Willow Valley Communities
Willow Valley Communities will showcase its Lakes campus during the Explore Retirement Living open house. The community will also have information about its newest expansion, SouthPointe at Lakes. Located at the south end of the Lakes campus, SouthPointe will feature 88 deluxe villa homes ready for occupancy beginning mid-2020, and 120 luxury apartments. Apartments will be available in two floor plan designs: two bedroom/2 ½ baths or two bedroom/
2 ½ baths plus study.
Complimentary design services allow future Willow Valley Communities residents to customize their new residence at Willow Valley Communities’ Design Studio, which visitors can tour as part of the Explore Retirement Living open house.
Woodcrest Villa
With more than 88% of people over 50 using the internet, Woodcrest Villa wants to “connect” to residents in various ways. Complimentary high-speed wireless access is now included for all new residents moving into apartments and villas. Also, this fall, the community is introducing a new tool from Viibrant that allows residents to use an online portal to make dining reservations, register for events or request services. Residents can connect to the portal via cellphone, tablet, computer and kiosks within the Woodcrest Villa campus. The community also has a full-time staff member dedicated to helping residents navigate tech waters.