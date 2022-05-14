Editor's note: This story appeared in Senior Living section of the May 11 edition of LNP.

HOW TO BE LUCKY

Want to be one of the “luckiest people in the world?” After doing more than 100 podcasts, Ray Loewe has identified seven mindsets that the luckiest people possess:

• Mindset 1: They are not afraid to change the rules. “When you’re living life by somebody else’s rules you’re living somebody else’s life,” Loewe says, paraphrasing Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. “Change the rules in your favor to change the way you do things.”

• Mindset 2: They always find a positive solution. “The luckiest people either have great days or learning days.”

• Mindset 3: They learn to use their internal power to be happy regardless of the situation. Happy is hard to do, Loewe says. It requires effort and mental exercise. “It’s a lot easier to be unhappy.”

• Mindset 4: They understand who they are and how they are perceived by others.

• Mindset 5: They know what they want and have the confidence to go get it. Doing what makes you happy may require uncluttering your life, Loewe says. “Usually, it means dumping something to make room for something else.”

• Mindset 6: They follow what is fascinating and motivating. “They’re busy, but they’re busy doing things that are meaningful to them as opposed to filling time and space.”

• Mindset 7: They stop worrying about aging and concentrate on living. “Just because you’re 65 or 75 doesn’t mean you have to stop being good at what you do.”