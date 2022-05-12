DID YOU KNOW?

Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, Washington, as a game to keep the kids entertained. Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum returned from golf and found their families bored so they improvised a game — part ping pong, part badminton — that everyone could enjoy. McCallum made the first pickleball paddles on his bandsaw. Joan Pritchard, Joel’s wife, said the game reminded her of the “pickle boat” in crewing where the oarsmen were chosen from the leftovers of other boats, and the name pickleball was born. Later, they got a cocker spaniel and named it Pickles, in honor of the sport — the sport was not named for the dog, as is a common misunderstanding.