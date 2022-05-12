Editor's note: This story appeared in Senior Living section of the May 11 edition of LNP.
There aren’t many sports that make me grin from ear-to-ear, but playing pickleball for the first time brought forth a surprising swell of joy.
Admittedly, I’m late to the pickleball party — I’ve heard about it for years but didn’t hit the court until this spring. The sport is a composite of other racket sports — happily, the court is much smaller than a tennis court, the paddles are larger than pingpong paddles, and the ball lighter than a squash ball — with the goal to wallop the plastic whifflelike ball over the 34-inch-high net to the other team. It can be played indoors or outside; playing doubles keeps the sprinting down, but it is still a challenge.
I decided to join the pickleball players at my gym, Universal Athletic Club, though I was warned that they are really good and take it seriously. Three pickleball courts are set up on the basketball courts, with sturdy, ceiling-hung nets encompassing them so errant balls don’t travel far. While healthy competition reigned across the courts, players generously shared their pickleball tips with me as we sat on the sideline waiting to join a game.
“We’re just here to have a good time and stay out of the kitchen!” said one fellow. “Kitchen” is the affectionate term for the first 7 feet of real estate on either side of the net. Another man shared that Bright Side in Lancaster and Lititz Rec offer pickleball lessons.
“Pickleball basically saved my life after I retired,” he added. “I found a place (on the pickleball court) so I didn’t go over the deep end.”
Another fellow said that he respects beginners but added, “The better players you play against, the better you’ll be.”
Indeed, the folks playing on these courts appear keenly dialed into the sport mentally and physically — focused, agile and attentive to keeping score. Pickleball is like a fountain of youth of sorts, keeping players quite literally on their toes and their minds sharp.
In recent years, pickleball’s popularity has exploded like an overhead smash. According to a recent Sports & Fitness Industry Association report posted on
USAPickleball.org, 4.8 million people picked up the paddle in 2021, a staggering two-year growth rate of over 39%. Of these, 1.4 million are “Core” players who play eight or more times per year; over 33% of players 65 and older are Core players. Many people play multiple times per week at my gym.
Though pickleball appeals to young and old alike, the pickleball courts at my gym are available weekdays 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., drawing mostly recent retirees and those who have celebrated more than a few milestone birthdays — and a couple of young guys possibly committing truancy.
Which brings us back to my stance — feet wide, knees slightly bent — pickleball paddle clutched in my right hand, hips facing the net, eyes on the ball. Hearing the smack of the ball on the paddle harked back to the pingpong days of my misspent youth. You can never tell what latent motor skills will prove useful later in life, as my swift forehand shot clearing the net — and bouncing inbounds — demonstrated. Of course, those elegant exchanges were in painfully short supply my first time out, but I was undaunted. It was great fun!
Despite my legs initially feeling like cement blocks, over time I got lighter on my feet. At first, pickleball seems a bit complicated with its constant shifting of servers, the must-follow two-bounce rule and the three-part scorekeeping when playing doubles. Like a toddler, I just wanted to hit the ball!
Betsy, a lithe, quick-as-a-doe 84-year-old, took me under her pickleball wing, explaining the rules and basic paddle technique. She politely shared the most urgent rule: Stay out of the kitchen! And tips like Face the net! Be ready! It likely pained the seasoned group to play with a complete amateur, but they patiently coached me. Happily, my past pingpong experience proved helpful, though I still whiffed some shots, and hit some before the ball bounced. But I managed a couple of gratifying spin shots and volleys.
However, moments into my first foray into the sport, I thundered toward an expertly executed lob shot, my middle-aged momentum building, and face-planted into the gigantic net surrounding the courts, knocking over a chair and going full cat claw into the mesh to save my knees. The seasoned pickleball players rushed to my aid, filled with concern and a bit of mirth, helping me up. Apparently, recklessly chasing the ball is a common mistake among rookies. Duly noted. I would have burned with shame in high school at such a clumsy move, but among these seniors, I was able to shake it off and carry on.
On my second visit, my enthusiasm still eclipsed my athletic talent. Fortunately, someone mentioned that there happened to be a private pickleball class going on upstairs in a studio, so I high-tailed it up there. A woman named Peggy was instructing seven beginner-level students. She graciously let me join a team. Here, my talents — and fumbles — were better received.
“The most important thing is getting the ball over the net,” Peggy explained. “Then you can strategize.”
She demonstrated how important “dinking” is to the game. That’s where you gently tap the ball over the net into the kitchen, forcing your opponent to sprint and possibly miss or hit it out of bounds.
“Patience and precision are more important than power,” Peggy added.
Perhaps that’s the true appeal — and challenge — of this sport.