After 40 years away pursuing a career, Diane Carroll moved back to Lancaster in 2006 and loo…

RESUME TIPS

AARP on its website offers several tips for “age-proofing” a resume. Here are three:

• Remove dates for education and certifications if they’re more than 15 years old.

• Get rid of your old AOL or Hotmail email account. Gmail offers free Gmail addresses into which you should incorporate your name.

• Put your LinkedIn profile URL at the top of your resume to make sure it’s easy for employers to find the right profile. If you’ve been avoiding LinkedIn, it’s time to jump on that bandwagon.