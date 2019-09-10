Joyful laughter comes from a group sitting around a table at the new Memory Café in New Holland on a summer afternoon in July. It’s not unusual for friends to enjoy a fun time together with refreshments. But these are strangers who share a common bond: the stigma of dementia.
“My wife, Anne, and I decided to visit the café for socialization with other people experiencing dementia problems,” says Jim Montgomery of New Holland. Anne, 51, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s three years ago.
Lucie von der Heide also likes the idea of a place in the community to interact with others faced with memory loss.
“It sounded helpful for those with dementia as well as caregivers,” says von der Heide, a caregiver for her 86-year-old husband, Werner, whose dementia has gotten progressively worse over the last four years.
The Memory Café is an initiative of the ELANCO Dementia Friendly Community Committee. In existence for about two years, the committee seeks to raise awareness and educate people in the Eastern Lancaster County area about dementia. The committee consists of community representatives from local businesses, public service, health care, faith-based organizations and those impacted by dementia.
“The goal of the café is to provide an informal social opportunity to bring those with memory loss out into the community with their care partners in a safe environment,” says Crystal Yunginger, café coordinator.
Memory Cafés offer community connections for those with dementia as well as provide brain stimulation through group activity.
Located in the Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, New Holland, it’s the first Memory Café in the Elanco area and one of two monthly groups being introduced by the dementia-friendly community committee. The other is at Conestoga Mennonite Church in Morgantown. While Morgantown is in the northeastern part of the county and partially in Berks County, the location was suggested by a volunteer social worker on the committee as an area to reach participants where there’s limited resources.
A registered nurse at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Yunginger has a bachelor’s degree in nursing, a minor in gerontology and a passion for the aging population. As a New Holland resident, she joined the ELANCO Dementia Friendly Community Committee and became a member of the Memory Café committee, volunteering to be café coordinator.
She credits Christina Haeusler, director of adult day services at Garden Spot Village and a café committee member, with helping to launch the cafés. Café volunteers all have dementia training. Yunginger and Haeusler hosted the New Holland opening in July.
For an hour and a half, the couples enjoy conversation prompted by suggestions from Yunginger such as favorite music, travels and sharing stories about their lives. Refreshments are available plus resources about dementia. Café attendees can also choose a range of optional activities such as games or art.
Anne Montgomery’s struggle to find the right words doesn’t affect her friendly personality. She continues to stay in shape physically, playing soccer on the Spooky Nook Lanco Women’s Soccer League. Jim Montgomery says he is grateful that he is able to work full time as a scheduler/planner at BAE Systems, York, thanks to caregiving support from the couple’s two sons, Patrick 20, and Andrew 27, along with friends.
Werner von der Heide, who was a creative woodcarver, chuckles as he listens to the group and chimes in on occasion, sometimes reticent due to a hearing problem. Lucie von der Heide says she feels fortunate the couple lives at Garden Spot Village, where she can access monthly caregiver meetings and Werner attends adult day care.
Chet Yoder, director of pastoral services at Garden Spot Village and chair of the dementia friendly community committee, says startup costs for the café have been minimal. Funding for snacks and supplies has been donated, and the two churches provide space at no cost.
“An objective of the Dementia Friendly Community Initiative is community partnership,” Yoder says. “It’s been great to see that happening with the Memory Cafés.”
Both couples enjoyed their time at the café and say they plan to return. The committee hopes to develop more cafés to meet the growing need. The Memory Café directory lists 15 in Pennsylvania, including two in Lancaster County in Lititz and New Holland.
“We have great expectations for the cafés,” Yunginger said.
Café hours:
Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown, 6:15-7:45 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 E. Main St., New Holland, 2:15-3:45 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month.
For more information, call Yunginger at 717-487-6223.¶