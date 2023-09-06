Sally Winchell rarely turns down a challenge.

Beauty queen and bodybuilder? Check. Ballroom dance competitor? Why not? Fitness instructor, nutritional adviser, motivational speaker, wife and mother? Absolutely.

“I love putting myself out there to grow and change,” says the 66-year-old, who has served since 2014 as wellness director for Bright Side Opportunities Center, a Lancaster nonprofit affiliated with Bright Side Baptist Church. “There’s something about helping other people. I want them to experience that feeling of committing to a goal and then achieving it.”

She spends most days training clients, leading exercise classes and offering nutritional counseling to anyone who walks through Bright Side’s doors.

In October, Winchell will take her attitude to Atlantic City, where she will compete in the Ms. Senior America pageant as Ms. Senior Pennsylvania 2023, a title she won in Harrisburg in June.

In typical Sally Winchell style, the fitness instructor welcomed the opportunity when a friend invited Winchell to a beauty pageant meet-and-greet in February in Lancaster. The organization’s philosophy of highlighting positive aspects of maturity called to her.

“I just went in and said, ‘Let’s do this,’ ” Winchell recalls. “The time was right. It’s another way to grow and experience life.”

She hired a choreographer to help create a jazz dance to Michael Buble’s “The Best Is Yet to Come.” She ordered evening gowns and other competition clothing. She wrote a philosophy statement and prepared for an interview. She never expected to win the state contest.

However, those who know her say they weren’t surprised.

“Sally is a force,” says Willonda McCloud, Bright Side’s president and CEO. “She’s small, but mighty.”

Indeed, Winchell stands 5-foot-2 and weighs 112 pounds. She can squat 140 pounds, bench press 105 and deadlift 185. And she wants her clients to push themselves, too.

“She’s always willing to chip in and meet people where they are to help them achieve their goals,” McCloud says.

Winchell, who grew up in Bowmansville and graduated from Garden Spot High School, lives in Terre Hill. She owned Class Act Dance Studio in New Holland from 2002-08.

Her turning point came at age 49. “I took a good look in the mirror,” Winchell recalls. “I saw a body that was no longer useful.” Some people might make promises, join a gym, or research healthy eating. Winchell hired a nutritionist and a personal trainer, eventually selling her dance studio to devote herself full time to fitness.

Winchell wants her fitness clients to experience that same metamorphosis.

“What impresses me is that she gets going, and she keeps pushing,” says Rick McMillan, Winchell’s trainer who owns McMillan Training Systems in Lancaster.

Winchell clocks in at McMillan’s 11,000-square-foot gym at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. She might head to Bright Side at 6 to train a few of her own clients and then run home to get ready for her day of fitness classes.

“She might see some small setbacks,” McMillan says, “but she keeps coming back from it. She has a constant drive to be better.”

McMillan helped Winchell prepare for body building and bikini competitions.

In the gym

That drive, however, doesn’t seem to be the first thing clients notice.

“She knows our birthdays,” says Kathy Messina, who lives in Lancaster. “She knows everyone’s name.” Messina says her blood markers for Type 1 diabetes improved since she started taking classes at Bright Side. “My clothes fit me better.”

“She’ll push, but not push too hard,” says Jim Buchanan of Lancaster, who has been attending Winchell’s classes for about five years.

Buchanan came to Winchell when he no longer could fit into his size 32 pants. He refused to buy new clothes and followed Winchell’s exercise and eating plan to lose about 30 pounds in three years.

“She makes exercise fun,” says Susan Hogg, of Lancaster, a 71-year-old retired family doctor who first heard about Winchell from a patient. “She is knowledgeable. She challenges us every day.”

Sally’s Iron Mustangs, Winchell’s hard-core bodybuilding group, meets Tuesday and Thursday mornings at Bright Side. Serious weightlifting happens here, with about 15 women completing stations that involve chest presses, deadlifts, squats and bicep curls. The idea is to lift heavy weights for just a few repetitions.

“You can do this,” Winchell asserts as a participant tentatively lifts the bicep bar. The atmosphere resembles a party, with people cheering for each other while music blares from a speaker.

Winchell keeps up a steady stream of encouragement here, and also when she begins a SilverSneaker’s class in Bright Side’s gym. Some 50 to 60 men and women follow Winchell’s lead as she demonstrates moves from a stage built by one of her students — so he could see her better from the floor of the gym.

Getting together

Later, conversation hums amid the men and women gathered at two long tables for a recent happy hour in Lancaster. They talk about pickleball, their children, grandchildren, movies, books, french fries and whether the crab cakes are as delicious as they look. Everyone pauses expectantly when their host enters. Then they clap.

Here comes another clue that Winchell is not an average fitness instructor. She began organizing evening socials about a year ago so her students could talk outside of a weight room or SilverSneakers class.

“You get to know the people in your class,” says Maggie Mahoney of Lancaster.

“Sally makes you feel like you belong,” says Carole Pakkala, a self-described “newbie” who divides her time between Longboat Key, Florida, and Lancaster. “The first time I came, I loved the energy and the camaraderie. You feel a sense of inclusion.”

“Creating a sense of community is important to me,” Winchell says, mentioning research that says seniors who socialize score higher on some cognitive tests.

Keeping busy also plays an important role in aging, Winchell advises.

“Don’t accept what old age should look like. Some people say they are retired at age 65. That’s not me,” Winchell says and shakes her head.

“I’m not done, yet.”