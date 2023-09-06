Here’s a completely random fact that may make “I Love Lucy” fans smile.

The two people in their 90s who competed in the bench press at the Lancaster Senior Games earlier this year are named Fred and Ethel.

Coincidentally, they both live at Landis Homes in Lititz. They don’t know each other, though, even though Fred Honaman, 92, and Ethel DePue, 95, are both into heavy lifting.

“The bench press wasn’t as good this year,” DePue says. “I only did 45 pounds.”

That’s 34.3% of her body weight. In 2019, she benched 55.

“I’m getting weaker,” she says, with a chuckle. But she has no intention of giving it up. She also does the bicep curl and the deadlift along with nonweight-related categories like javelin toss and cornhole. She walked away with 13 medals in May.

“I wasn’t sure I’d make it this year. I’ve been having some back problems,” she says. “But I thought, ‘I hurt if I’m home, I might as well go.’ ”

She used to hit the gym on the regular but hasn’t gone back since the start of the pandemic. Instead she works out in her apartment — often doing the SilverSneakers online workout through Universal Athletic Club. She’s been active her entire life going back to her high school days when she played basketball.

Honaman is a different story.

“I had no previous athletic ability. I was never involved in sports or anything until I retired and had time,” he says. “It just happened.”

He worked for more than 40 years in Japan, doing Episcopal missionary work before returning to Lancaster where he spent much of his youth. He was about 70 then. The Senior Games — now held at Spooky Nook Sports near Landisville — were then held at Franklin & Marshall College and caught the attention of Honaman, F&M Class of 1955. He decided to check it out and did well in the 1-mile walk.

“They had these weights in the gym ... I don’t particularly know why or how. I didn’t have any idea what to do,” he says. “I just laid down on the bench and lifted. That’s all.”

Once he found out he could do it, he wanted to find out how to do it right. So he hit up the Lititz Recreation Center for pointers. More than 20 years later, he’s still at it. This year he bench pressed 95 pounds or 41.9% of his body weight.

His favorite event is the deadlift.

“I think about remembering to do this and do that. Put my butt back and keep my head up. And keep my shoulders right,” Honaman says. “There’s more to it than just bending over and picking it up. It’s about balance and how you hold the bar. A lot of small things are involved that make it easier and prevent you from hurting yourself.”

He thinks the most he ever lifted in the deadlift was 205 pounds. This year it was 180 pounds or 79.2% of his body weight. Pounds tend to go down as the ages go up, he says, adding he appreciates that the age groups are broken down to reflect that.

He likes the incentive that lifting competition provides. This time of year he visits the Landis Homes fitness center about twice per week. He’ll do some biking and some lifting. The idea is just to maintain. Honaman will get serious after the holidays.

“I usually start around January to get in shape for May,” he says. “I’ll work myself into the best I can be.”