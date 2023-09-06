It’s 8:30 a.m. on a Saturday and already hot as a compact mass of racers pushes past two “start” flags on the Enola Low Grade Trail while Bruce Springsteen blares over the speakers.

“In the day we sweat it out on the streets of a runaway American dream …”

The crowd starts spreading out, with its more serious runners — including 74-year-old Ernie Houck of Millersville — heading off into the distance by the time the song reaches its classic hook.

“We gotta get out while we’re young, cause tramps like us, baby we were born to run.”

Of the 156 people who participated in the Solid Rock 5K in Quarryville this August, only about 42 were alive when the album that song titled came out in August 1975. Such youth-skewed stats don’t appear to intimidate Houck. Truth be told, he can take or leave Springsteen’s music. He’s on board with the running part, though. Springsteen — who this month will turn the same age as Houck — told singer Tim McGraw during a 2021 podcast that he’s given up running other than on treadmills. Houck has not.

“I do at least two races a month — everything from 5Ks to marathons,” he says. “I’ve done 28 marathons at this point. And I’ve got one scheduled in October and one in December and one in January.”

Houck’s not alone. Upper age brackets are the fastest growing categories in races hosted by Pretzel City Sports, says Ron Horn, founder and owner of that Reading-based outfit, which hosts its own races and assists with others for customers like Solid Rock and numerous others in and around Lancaster County.

“A lot of them (runners in those brackets) got into it in the running craze of the ’70s and ’80s,” Horn says “Some of them hold up. Some don’t.”

Pretzel City has results posted online from more than 100 Pennsylvania races so far this year. Names of runners in their 60s are all over those time sheets. All but a handful of the races list multiple participants in their 70s. And a few folks in their 80s appear throughout.

“The age group we fill the least is men 20 to 29,” Horn says. Why? Horn’s theory harks back to when he used to walk his newspaper route earnings down the street to an arcade. Now, people can roll out of bed, grab a controller and fight realistic-looking zombies and aliens without ever leaving the house, he says. The metabolism of youth can be forgiving of that, he says, adding that the category for men in their 30s typically fills up more quickly.

Senior standouts

The cadre of runners in their 70s and 80s may be seeing higher percentage growth, but their competition is not exactly crowded. Horn can tick off by memory the key participants of those ages who compete in Pretzel City-related races and others. The standouts stand out.

He says many senior runners, for example, know the name of Heide Moebius, a Willow Valley Communities resident profiled in LNP | LancasterOnline in 2018, when she was 80 and had recently placed second in her age group in the Athens Marathon in Greece and in 2019 after she’d nabbed gold medals in the 80 to 84 age group for the 1,500, the 800, the 5K and the 10K at the National Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Seniors are among the ranks of area running groups such as the Lancaster Road Runners Club and the F and M Track Club, which meets at the Franklin & Marshall outdoor track.

Will Charles, 72, trains with the latter. He’s been running for nearly 50 years, having competed cross country in college.

Charles says motivations have changed through the decades. His son wanted to get serious about running when he was in middle school, so Charles joined in that effort. He found inspiration in running in Lancaster County Central Park. He welcomed the “mind-clearing” activity during his career in financial services — especially during times of market stress. And he enjoyed the validation that came when he started taking a lot of age-group medals in his 60s.

Charles logs about 20 miles per week these days. He’d like to do more but retired last year and is in the midst of a garage-building project.

“And you have to cut back the number of miles you’re running and run smarter when you get to my age,” he says.

That includes extra shoe cushioning, stretching and staying off hard surfaces whenever possible, says Charles, who trains on grass.

“I’ve only had one injury that I know of, and that was a shin splint back in my younger years when I was training for the Chicago Marathon,” he says. “Back then we had those flat Nike waffle training shoes. They were hard, and I was very high-mileage at that time.”

More of a challenge

Horn says upper-age-bracket medalists tend to inspire considerable respect from more junior medalists.

“They know what it takes,” Horn says. “And they’re thinking about their own parents and grandparents.”

For many of them, even attempting that race might be out of the question, Horn says.

“As you get older, it is more of challenge,” Houck says. “You’ve got to make sure you’re doing your stretching and your core work and things like that.”

Houck briefly contemplated not running that Solid Rock 5K. He was scheduled for a hernia surgery and suffering from a lower lumbar sprain. The latter came from work, he says. Houck is a custodian at Lampeter-Strasburg High School. His previous work included everything from milking cows to foundry work and even driving a Zamboni.

“I retired 12 years ago ... and traveled around the United States, running marathons and sightseeing and stuff like that,” he says. “My bank account kept going down, and I needed something to level things up a bit.”

Houck says he’s thankful his current bosses allow some flexibility when he needs to travel to races. He put that request out there up front.

“When I got the job they said, ‘Why do you want to work?’ And I said, ‘Well, I’ve got this habit of running and it costs money.’ ”

Houck, who ran the Boston Marathon at age 60, didn’t always run.

“I was a softball and basketball player. All the guys my age were quitting. They were going to be couch potatoes,” he says, adding he started gaining weight and got up to 252 pounds.

“So I went to the gym and started walking. I got my weight down to 190 and then I started running a little bit and said, ‘Oh, this is fun,’ ” he says. “I got into a few races, got hooked on the competition and just kept running. Now I’m down to about 140.”

Solid Rock, a Christian youth ministries center, got a call from a woman in her 70s who told them she wished its August 5K had been broken down to ages 70 and older rather than just 60 and up. Organizers are contemplating that for 2024. Many other races already do. Horn encourages that.

“It’s the same reason that a 19-year-old should never compete against a 12-year-old,” Horn says. “To ask a 74-year-old to compete against a 60-year-old is not a fair shot. It’s the aging process in reverse.”

At the Solid Rock 5K, a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 28-year-old took the top three spots respectively, all finishing under 19 minutes.

With a time of 28 minutes and 12 seconds, Houck came in 49th overall and second in his age group, behind a 64-year-old from New Providence who clocked in at 23 minutes and 58 seconds.

Houck finished six seconds ahead of two Solanco High School students who were there as training for the cross country team. After all three had caught their breath and downed their bottles of water, Houck offered his kudos.

“Good job,” he told them. “I was trying to motivate you guys to sprint.”