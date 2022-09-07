When Bob and Linda Yurejefcic decided to downsize from their Mountville-area home, they spent several years researching continuing care retirement communities in Lancaster County. While living spaces and amenities were among the key deciding factors, Bob says what really stuck with them was their conversations with the residents of those communities.
“I asked them if there was anything they didn’t like,” he recalls. “Then I asked if there was one thing they would change if they could change it. One hundred percent of the time they would say, ‘I would come here sooner.’ It was shocking to hear that from everybody you talked to. Go there sooner. Go there while you can enjoy it.”
The Yurejefcics ultimately moved to Brethren Village in 2017. Their advice to others who are contemplating a similar move is to attend the Explore Retirement Living open house, a collaborative event hosted by the county’s 17 continuing care retirement communities.
This year’s open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. All 17 CCRCs will put out their welcome mats, inviting visitors to stop by and take a campus tour, enjoy some refreshments, check out living spaces, learn about programs and amenities, and do what the Yurejefcics did — chat with residents.
“The open house is a great way for people to dip their toe in the water who are just starting to learn about life plan communities and what options are out there,” says Christina Gallagher, director of marketing at Homestead Village in East Hempfield Township.
Those eager to dip their toes in the water have endured a two-year drought thanks to COVID-19. The year 2020 would have marked the 10th anniversary for the open house, but the pandemic canceled those plans. Organizers are happy to celebrate that milestone this year, even if it’s a little overdue.
“I was there for the very first one,” Gallagher says. “We're pretty proud of the fact that it’s still going on.”
Another point of pride is the collaborative aspect of the event, which is unusual given the fact that the communities are essentially competing for residents.
“It just goes to show the quality of communities and the wonderful way we all relate to one another and support one another,” Gallagher says. “We understand we all have different options and a different vibe. It’s kind of like college. You have to go to the community that fits your personality best. We all play well in the sandbox together.”
They play so well together, in fact, that if a prospective resident visits one community and doesn’t find what they’re looking for, that community will likely recommend one of the other CCRCs in the county.
“I love the fact that as retirement communities, we’re working together for the good of Lancaster County, not necessarily our own individual good,” says Tara Ober, vice president of communications and resident life for Brethren Village in Lititz.
In addition to the event itself, the communities collaborate by offering a website, exploreretirementliving.org, that includes an overview of each of the participating CCRCs. They also pool their resources to do a direct mailing that reaches 150,000 households, notes Megan Weiss, director of marketing and development for United Zion Retirement Community in Lititz, one of the county’s smaller CCRCs.
“For our community, it’s really helpful,” Weiss says. “It allows our name to reach a larger market. Because we all contribute to that advertising, it gives us a much larger reach on our direct mail than we would probably each be willing to do alone.”
As helpful as the open house is for those exploring their retirement options, it’s equally important as a marketing tool for the communities themselves. While many had virtual tour options during the pandemic, it just wasn’t the same, says Margie Seagers, manager of sales for Willow Valley Communities.
“You have to get in the space, feel the energy, talk to the people who live here,” Seager says. “It means everything to us to have this event back.”
What to expect at the open house
Most communities will follow a similar format, with a central location for registration, a tour that includes a variety of residences, amenities and services, and opportunities to interact with current residents. Some of the CCRCs will also do COVID-19 screening.
“In the beginning, when we first started doing this, people were coming blind,” Ober says.
Now, they’ve often done their research in advance. Past open houses have drawn visitors from 40 states to Willow Valley Communities, says Maureen Leader, public relations and communications manager. And many of them come with Excel spreadsheets in hand, ready to compare the communities based on a variety of criteria, from food, fitness and entertainment to location and pet-friendly amenities, she says.
Any one community can have hundreds of visitors descending on it during the six-hour open house. Exactly how many often depends on factors like the size of the community, its proximity to other CCRCs and whether it has something new to show off to visitors, Weiss says, hinting that United Zion plans to announce some “exciting news” during the Oct. 15 event.
Homestead Village, for example, will be showcasing floor plans and renderings for its new Townstead apartments, which are still in the pre-sale phase, Gallagher says.
Moravian Manor Communities in Lititz just completed the final phase of carriage homes on its Warwick Woodlands campus and will showcase a variety of cottages, carriage homes, townhomes and apartments on its Founders and Warwick Woodlands campuses, says Nicole Michael, corporate director of sales and marketing.
At Willow Valley Communities, open house visitors will get to tour two models in the newly opened SouthPointe Village luxury apartments, representing the last opportunity for new construction on the community’s main campus. New residents began moving into the first building of 24 apartment residences in July. Four additional buildings are planned. All apartments include two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, spacious kitchens, a gas fireplace and patio.
“This is going to be our rock star of the tour,” Leader says.
Mindful of the collaborative nature of the day, all the participating CCRCs plan their presentations so visitors have ample time to visit additional communities. They won’t tie people up with lengthy programs or opportunities for long chats with members of the sales team.
“It’s a great way to discover what makes each community special and determine if they are the right fit for you … at your own pace,” Michael says, noting open house visitors always have the option of scheduling a more in-depth personal follow-up appointment.
“The thing that’s nice about opening our doors to the whole community is that the people coming on campus feel less pressured because they’re en masse,” Ober says. “People feel more comfortable coming on a tour like that where they’re not necessarily one-on-one with a sales counselor and they don’t have to give financial information.”
An important first step
Vivian Colatta stayed in her Leola-area home for five years after her husband died, until maintaining a home finally got to be too much. Attending the Explore Retirement Living open house gave her the opportunity to sample several communities and talk to residents, some of whom had similar experiences.
“I really appreciated people putting themselves out there,” says Colatta, 81, who eventually moved to Landis Homes. “At that stage of your life, you just don’t know if you’re making the right move in selling your house.”
Choosing a cottage over an apartment at Landis Homes turned out to be just the right move for her, “because I didn’t want to give up my yardwork yet.”
Even for those who aren’t quite ready to move to a retirement community, the open house is an important step in planning ahead. Sarah Short, director of residency planning for Landis Homes, says a significant number of current residents, like Colatta, attended an Explore Retirement Living open house, sometimes years before moving to the community.
“Many communities have growing waiting lists, so it’s really valuable for people who are planning ahead to include these visits to retirement communities,” Short says. “Even if they’re not ready to move, they can gather information to use if they consider getting on waiting lists.”
Gallagher, of Homestead Village, notes that those who wait for a health crisis to start looking into retirement community options often miss out on many of the benefits of CCRC living, whether it’s wellness programs, socialization or the multitude of dining options.
“You miss all those years of enjoyment if you wait until there’s a crisis,” she says. “You’re kind of stuck with what’s available.”
At Willow Valley, where residents are welcome starting at age 55, Leader couldn’t agree more, noting the community offers everything from a Cultural Center with a 500-seat theater, day spa, aquatics and fitness center, and art gallery to a Clubhouse with a bowling alley, golf simulator and vintage arcade.
“People come in here and say, ‘I should have done this 10 years ago,’ ” Leader says. “We have so much to offer. You don’t want to wait until you’re physically unable to enjoy it all. Get here on your 55th birthday.”
Now in their 70s, Bob and Linda Yurejefcic are glad they heeded the advice they got from residents so many years ago. Their apartment at Brethren Village’s North Side Court provides as much living space as they were actually using in their previous home, with far less stress.
“I think my blood pressure dropped 35%,” Bob says. “It’s relaxed over here. The people are wonderful. Everything you want to do is here and more. They offer trips. They have your swimming pool, your fitness center, restaurants, anything you want. You really wouldn’t have to go off campus if you don’t want to. It just worked out great for us.”
For more information, visit exploreretirementliving.org.