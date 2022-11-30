Growing up in Ghana with retinitis pigmentosa, Benjamin Brenya relied on sighted friends and family to read his schoolbooks aloud to him.
Today, as an access technology specialist for VisionCorps, he is teaching others like himself how technology can help them not only read textbooks but also handle many other daily tasks required to work and live independently.
“If all this technology were there when I was a student, I would have made As in all my (classes),” Brenya says. “A blind student without technology — that wasn’t easy.”
VisionCorps assists clients with vision loss from birth to old age, helping them gain independence with services that include occupational therapy for daily living, orientation and mobility training, support groups, Braille instruction and Brenya’s area of expertise, access technology.
In the past fiscal year, VisionCorps served 1,300 vision-impaired clients in a five-county area, says Chris Ament, vice president of rehabilitation and education. But there are many more out there who are unaware of its free services.
Among the general population, 1% to 2% have a vision impairment, but that jumps to 6% for the population over 65, Ament says.
Vision loss affects more than simply quality of life, Ament says, noting that 70% of those who are legally blind are either underemployed or unemployed. With aging and lifestyle choices that affect overall health, that number is expected to double by 2050, he says.
“You may not need us right now, but you may know somebody who does,” says Vision Corps community relations specialist Carol Gifford.
About six or seven years ago, VisionCorps made a renewed commitment to technology, Ament says. Recently, the nonprofit received a grant through the American Rescue Plan Act that it will use to create a more private lab area where clients can test various devices and better simulate how they will work in their daily lives.
“Technology is really kind of a spectrum,” Ament says.
For some, simply teaching them to wrap a rubber band around their pepper shaker to distinguish it from the salt makes a world of difference, he says. For others, like Brenya, unleashing the full power of technology has been a game-changer.
At home, he uses smart appliances powered by Alexa, including a vacuum cleaner, an air fryer and a microwave just like the one in VisionCorps’ downtown Lancaster headquarters. The GPS on his smartphone allows him to walk places by himself.
“Technology has made things much more easy and comfortable,” he says. “That doesn’t make me feel the vision impairment I have.”
Part of Brenya’s job at VisionCorps is to help the blind and those with low vision find the technology that works best for them — and show them how to use it. The options can range from simple to more complex and from free to thousands of dollars, which is why Ament urges people to come in for a consultation and individualized instruction rather than simply purchasing something on their own.
Here is just a sampling of the helpful technology available to those with vision loss:
Smartphones
Smartphones can provide far more than simply GPS guidance for those with vision loss. All Apple products contain screen reader software called VoiceOver that will describe aloud what your finger is touching on the screen. Once you hear the item you want, simply double tap the screen.
“I refer to it as a human being in the phone that does the reading for the blind person,” Benya says.
Android phones offer a similar feature, but Apple has really set the bar, Ament says.
Apps
Benya recommends a number of apps to help with an array of daily tasks:
Seeing AI
Free
Using artificial intelligence, this app can narrate for the blind and those with low vision. Hold a product with a barcode in front of the phone’s camera, and the app will identify the product and describe it in detail. It can do the same with currency, distinguishing between various bill denominations. Seeing AI can also read short amounts of text, scan longer documents, and describe people in front of the phone’s camera, either by their features or by name.
Be My Eyes
Free
This app connects blind and low-vision people with sighted volunteers through live video calls. Ament offers this example: Say you are in a hotel room looking for the thermostat. Using the app, you can call a volunteer who will use your phone’s camera to describe your surroundings and tell you where to find it.
Aira
Subscription
Similar to Be My Eyes, this app connects those with vision loss with trained professionals who are available to help with visual information, from reading to interpreting surroundings to shopping online. Various subscription levels are available based on the amount of time the service is used.
Other devices
OrCam
Around $4,500
This smart reading device attaches to the side of any pair of glasses and uses artificial intelligence that speaks readable text aloud. Simply point to text and the device will read it, or aim it at a watch and the device will to tell the time. Some versions also include barcode, facial and color recognition as well as money identification.
Audiobooks
Free to loan
The National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled, a service of the Library of Congress, loans playback equipment for the more than 280,000 audiobooks in its collection. Choose from the library’s catalog of books and have the equipment and book cartridges mailed to your door. The playback equipment makes it easy to navigate to different sections of the book. Benya personally prefers the digital version of this service, which allows you to download books right to your phone.
Magnifiers
Wide range of prices
The selection at VisionCorps includes everything from hand-held magnifiers to desktop magnifiers with full-size computer screens that will allow you to not only enlarge written material but also adjust the background, lighting and color for better visibility. The Ruby, a portable version of the desktop magnifier, has built-in LED lights and offers many of the same high-contrast options at a variety of magnifications. You can either hold it over the item you want to read or stand it up on its own. The Ruby sells for $600 to $1,500.
Desktop software
$95/year (other licensing options available)
JAWS, short for Job Access With Speech, is a type of screen-reading software that helps those with vision loss navigate their computer screen by reading aloud whatever is highlighted on the screen. JAWS provides speech and Braille output for most standard computer applications and can assist with reading documents, surfing the internet, emails and more.
Reading scanner
$295
This device, which connects to a computer using JAWS or similar software, looks like a desk lamp but actually contains a PEARL camera. Align a page to its base and the camera will scan it and save it to the computer, which will read it aloud. It can do batch scanning, too.
Spot monocular
$50-$300
Hand-held monoculars magnify distant objects, making them handy for things like reading the aisle signs in grocery stores or watching your grandchildren in their athletic events.
Liquid level indicator
$20-$25
This small device that fits on the side of a cup or glass has two sensors that hang down the inside, causing the device to beep when the liquid gets close to overflowing.
Cobolt Speechmaster
$100 range
Hold this talking color identifier against a surface and it will name the color and intensity. It can help those without vision loss, too. Ament says he and his wife used the device to settle a disagreement about the color of a particular pair of pants.
Wearables
This form of electronic magnification is in its infancy, Ament says. One device by IrisVision at VisionCorps looks like a virtual reality headset, with a camera in the front that creates an image inside. “We find they work for a very small percentage of people,” he says. “You can’t really walk with it.”
Ament recalls a client that purchased one on their own for $7,000 and brought it to VisionCorps because they didn’t like it.
That’s one more reason VisionCorps is using the ARPA funding to improve its technology lab.
“Sometimes people just buy it and don’t understand what it does,” Ament says. “What we want is a space where people can try it before they buy it.”
And while some technology aids are available at no cost or for an affordable fee, some present a financial strain. If a client can benefit from a device but cannot afford it, VisionCorps will try to partner with other organizations to fund the purchase.
It all starts with a phone call.
Clients with a vision impairment can come to VisionCorps with a doctor’s referral or they can make an appointment for themselves. VisionCorps will request an eye doctor’s report so they can provide the best services based on the particular eye condition.
Clients meet first with an occupational therapist for evaluation. All services and instruction are based on a client’s individual needs and wants.
“The most common comment we get is … ‘I wish we would have come here sooner,’” Ament says. “A simple modification, a simple change in your life can make a big difference.”
No one knows that better than Benya.
“Sometimes I even shed tears when I hear a client tell me, ‘Hey Benjamin, you don’t know the new world you have opened for me.’”
For more information, visit visioncorps.net or call 717-291-5951.