In early 2020, just weeks before COVID-19 started sweeping the nation, Tom and Julie Schmidt sold the Manheim Township two-story where they had lived for 30 years and moved to a maintenance-free condo in the Regent’s Park neighborhood of East Lampeter Township.

While it was purely good fortune that they completed the move before the pandemic struck, it was good planning that ensured they accomplished that major life change without a hitch.

“Start early because it’s going to take longer than you ever thought it would,” says Sue Gunselman of Ephrata, a real estate agent and life coach who started Smart Moves with Sue eight years ago to help older adults like the Schmidts navigate the emotional and physical challenges of making a lifestyle transition. “Do it before crisis mode. Make a manageable move, one that you are in control of, versus change, or life, controls you.”

The signs

Leaving a house full of memories — and a whole lot of stuff — can be an overwhelming move, Gunselman says, but there are signs it could be the right one. Among them:

— You have too much home maintenance: Repairs and upkeep of an older home can be challenging. It’s something Gunselman, 66, and her husband know well themselves. “Back in the ’80s, you weren’t cool if you didn’t have these manicured landscaped beds. … We created a monster in our backyard,” she says. “It’s so much work.” Three years ago, after much complaining about all the weeding, edging and mulching, the Gunselmans decided to pay someone to do the work. But, she says, that’s not an affordable option for everyone.

— Your home no longer fits your needs: In addition to the yard work required, perhaps the home has too many steps, a basement laundry room, a steep driveway or other features that make living there impractical.

— You’ve had a change in lifestyle: That could be a drop in income due to retirement, a physical condition that makes it difficult to navigate your home or a family relocation that fuels a desire to move closer to children and grandchildren.

— You’re not using all of your house: From a practical standpoint, you may not want to pay the heating and cooling bills, taxes and insurance on a 10-room house when you only routinely use four of those rooms, Gunselman says.

— You desire a lifestyle change: You may want to downsize and simplify your life so you can free up time and funds to pursue other interests, such as travel.

The Schmidts saw several of those signs, but one of the main ones was mobility. Tom, now 69, developed back issues that made yard maintenance impossible and a two-story home impractical, says Julie, 67.

“We knew that time was ticking,” she says. “He would go upstairs once a day. Since then, I’ve had knee replacement surgery. Stairs became hard for both of us. We knew we needed to make accommodations for that and the yard.”

The plan

While some of Gunselman’s clients, like the Schmidts, are firm in their desire to move, others experience what she calls “transition trauma.”

“People hate leaving what’s comfortable,” Gunselman says. “They don’t want to leave that house that’s filled with memories.”

That’s especially true if they don’t have a plan for where they want to go and how they’re going to get there, she says.

If aging in place where you are now is not the goal, then there are many questions to consider before deciding on your next home, Gunselman says. What amenities are important to you? Do you want a yard or a walking trail nearby? Do you need to be close to your doctors? Do you need a home office, room to entertain, personal space or storage? What type and size of housing best suits your needs? Is it a condo like the Schmidts’, a 55-plus neighborhood, an apartment, a continuing care retirement community or just a smaller home?

And don’t forget the financial component, Gunselman says. Will you be retiring completely or working part time? What is your budget? Do you want to take out another mortgage?

“You have to look at the whole big picture,” she says. “This is why it’s all so overwhelming.”

Gunselman encourages older adults to develop a transition plan that includes a detailed timeline with goals and objectives.

“The other thing you have to know is what’s going on in the housing market,” Julie Schmidt says. “At the time (we were moving) the market was pretty much a seller’s market … Part of the advice we got from talking to Sue, we did not want to take the risk of selling our house and being stranded and not having a place to go. We wanted to find the house we wanted to move into before we listed ours.”

To that end, Gunselman helped the Schmidts figure out financing so that the purchase of the new home was not contingent upon the sale of their old one. The Schmidts also learned that it was better to secure that financing early, while they were both still working, rather than waiting until after Tom had retired.

Downsize or right-size?

Of course, another part of the transition plan is downsizing and decluttering. Just how much depends on whether you are moving to a much smaller place or to a home of similar square footage that is simply designed to better fit your needs.

“The best time for downsizing is when you're actually contemplating when you’re going to be moving,” says Erica Kelly, Lancaster-based client experience manager for WayForth, a moving management company that specializes in services for older adults. “It’s a lot, especially if you’re transitioning from a three- or four-bedroom home into maybe a lot smaller villa or one- or two-bedroom apartment.”

Those who are on a waiting list for a retirement community face an additional challenge, Kelly says.

“They could be on (the wait list) for a year or two or they could be on it for three months,” she says. “The sooner you have this process done, the easier the transition is for … the senior, the senior’s family and lastly the community.”

The experts say it’s never too early to start decluttering, even if a potential move is a few years away. It will be one less thing to worry about if, or when, you decide to move, especially if that move is sudden and unexpected due to an unforeseen lifestyle change.

“Once you start it and it gets underway, a lot of people feel relief or they feel a sense of accomplishment,” Kelly says. “The hardest part is just starting.”

Julie Schmidt agrees. “We had a whole basement that was full of stuff we hadn’t used,” she says. “It just became the dumping ground for old furniture, boxes of kids’ toys through the years. … Even though we had accumulated stuff, it felt good to me. I’m not afraid to throw things away.”

Once people work through the pain points of emotionally letting go of a house and physically purging, Gunselman says, they can orchestrate a successful transition that will hopefully lead to a new beginning.

The key is having a plan.

“Start planning,” Julie Schmidt says. “Start figuring out a little bit what you’re looking for. … Look at your house. Is it sellable as it is? Do you want to make some investments in it?

“(Planning) let us achieve our ultimate objective, which was to find a beautiful home to fit our needs that we can age into in place,” she says. “We did it easily, intelligently, in a hassle-free way. We weren’t panicked. We did it on our own terms because we had knowledge and support.”