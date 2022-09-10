Brian Black is a longtime lawyer who sort of fell into the world of family business and didn’t want to leave. “In Lancaster County and in this region, unlike all but a few other places, we’re very uniquely driven by the strength of our family businesses,” says Black, a partner at Lititz-based North Group Consultants.
He specializes in succession and estate planning and often helps businesses transition from one family generation to the next. Black says he gravitates to that role in large part because of the values he tends to see in those circles. It’s not that family businesses aren’t interested in profit and growth, he says. They are. But often a commitment to family, to employees and to putting others first are higher on the priority list, he says. Many clients come to him seeking a way to make sure things stay that way.
“Think about the generation sitting in the chair, in their 60s, 70s and (late) 50s … and the generation coming behind,” he says. “Maintaining values and culture is harder as the generations move, because the culture in the world around us has changed.”
It’s tough to find accurate and current statistics on the percentage of family businesses that last into the second and third generations. Some often quoted ones — which put the percentages at less than 13% into the second generation — are dated and in many ways problematic. They do, nonetheless, underscore a challenge.
Some relates to the increasing precision required to tackle tax implications and the like, Black says. But much comes down to whether or not the right conversations are being had along the way. Black says honest talk among generations is something he recommends for anyone whether they’re in a business or not.
“We have a tendency to avoid hard conversations. I get it. None of us like to really dive into the hard stuff. It can be emotional or conflictual,” he says. “But even as you navigate life, as you age, there are real conversations that we need to be having with our children, grandchildren, with each other if we’re a couple, and with our friends, to really get to the things that matter.”
Throw business into the mix and that can get pretty tricky. But Black is one of countless consultants who say it simply must happen if a family business is to survive.
“That’s part of the secret sauce on how to do generational transitions well … knowing that there are things that are difficult or challenging but that we need to talk through them and find a way to the other side together,” he says. “That’s true whether you’re in business … or just trying to figure out how to do seasons of life.”
We checked in with folks who are in varying phases of handing over the helm of three Lancaster County businesses — Stoltzfus Meats, The Jay Group and Linden Dale Farm — to see how they’re doing just that.
The Jay Group
Dana Chryst, CEO of The Jay Group, has been building a small animal farm.
So far she’s got two mini-donkeys, four goats, two alpacas and seven chickens as her post-retirement plan. And Chryst, 63, is already bonding with them now that she’s spending more time at home.
Chryst’s 32-year-old son, Blake Dudek, is running the day-to-day operations at the Lancaster-based company that her father, the late Jay Chryst, started in 1965. Promotional materials were a huge part of his initial focus. Jay Group services today include fulfillment, contract packaging, e-commerce management and supply chain solutions. Between employees and temps, about 480 people currently work for The Jay Group.
Dudek has been president for some time. Chryst promoted him to COO last year.
“It was building to that even the prior year. It really accelerated during COVID. Our business doubled last year and the year before,” Chryst says. “We have a very strong management team so he was already poised. The team was poised, and of course I’m still here. I just haven’t been going to the office every day.”
What’s your reaction to statistics like those often quoted saying that only 12% of family businesses survive into the third generation and only 3% make it into the fourth and beyond?
It wasn’t the first time I’d heard it. Of course, when you have to speak to it, you’re a lot more thoughtful about it. And I just thought, that doesn’t make any sense to me.
(Chryst found and shared a 2021 Harvard Business Review article that points out several flaws with those frequently quoted stats. It’s called: “Where did that three-generation idea come from?” The article’s short answer: “A single 1980s study of manufacturing companies in Illinois. That study is the basis for most of the facts cited about the longevity of family businesses.”)
When you think about it, particularly in this day and age of VCs (venture capitalists) and everybody investing in all these small businesses, their lifespans are very short. And family businesses — particularly in this county (where) they’re the bedrock — I think are much more long lasting. And I think that Harvard research bore that out.
A couple things in that article that … I think are really true is that family businesses … dominate most lists of the longest-lasting companies. And that they’re well-positioned ... You have to be able to withstand the ups and downs. Family businesses have maybe more at stake, but they’ve got the flexibility to do it. You can take a hard hit as a family and still stay in your business. I actually did that. The best decision I made … was not selling the business when it got really tough. Without question. I got a lot of pressure to do that. But I had absolute confidence in our model …. Our business has been very nimble over a lot of different economic circumstances… Over the years we morphed several times …. Now we’re largely e-commerce fulfillment and the more we specialized the more healthy we got.
So why more flexibility than a privately held company that isn’t necessarily family?
You don’t take a few paychecks. Or you invest more of your savings into the business. A family business in some cases implies generational wealth and there might be accumulated wealth. No. 2, you’ve got this pressure to sustain the business for the next generation. Once you work in a family business you really have a hard time seeing yourself doing anything else … Even Blake at the young age of 32. He looks at his friends who are not in family businesses and he thanks me on a regular basis for giving him the flexibility and the opportunity to grow something himself and to enjoy the fruits of his labor.
What two adjectives best describe how you felt back when you were about to take the company’s reins?
The transition from my dad to me was very different than from me to Blake. He’s my only child, which makes things a lot simpler …. I was 30 years old when I became president. My dad had a health scare and decided it would be a good idea to go to Florida for three months every winter. He bought a condo and he left. And we had not had any discussions about transitioning me to president. My dad was the kind of guy who was essentially a benevolent dictator. He was running this small business in a way that his fingers were in everything … We had a lot of devoted people — to him and to the business. We didn’t have a (true) management team. So when I thought about adjectives? Absolutely frightened and intimidated. It was daunting for me because it was so swift and I was not prepared to manage the business the way he did. My first job was to go out and hire a management team. Early on people would say “you’re a brilliant strategist” and I was like, “Oh, no. I was just terrified.”
What two would you use to describe how you’re feeling handing them over?
We have changed so much as an organization since I took the helm. We are now very much a well-managed organization. We have professionals in every aspect of the business. So Blake is in a completely different position than I’d been ... and candidly I think he even had a better start than I had. ...
We knew he was going to do what he’s doing from very early on, whereas my rise in The Jay Group was somewhat of a surprise. My dad didn’t think I was going to be that when I was 15. I came after college and we kind of winged it. It was really only after I was there four or five years that he sort of took me seriously and we started looking at more serious roles. Blake has a better foundation for success. So when I thought about these adjectives? I feel calm and confident.
Anything about age in general that your father taught you?
The one thing my dad always was for me, and I have found I am the same for Blake, is the calming influence during any tough time. I get calls. And some are really great calls and some are the calls where he’s saying, “Oh my God, this happened.” ... I think it’s just perspective, experience and age. When ... you’ve done it for 30 years, things don’t seem as big to you when they happen. You’ve already been there. You know you’re going to survive it ... When I would think that the sky was falling, my dad would talk me in off the ledge and say things are going to be fine. This is what’s going to happen. I’ve weathered this kind of storm before and here’s how you’re going to move forward. Now I’m that person for Blake. It’s really a fulfilling place to be. I’m really enjoying it.
Something you love and something you don’t love about being in a family business?
When you’re in a family business you have a much deeper relationship with your children. ... Particularly if you have a really healthy working relationship and you respect one another, it deepens every part of your relationship. I enjoyed that with my dad and I’ve really enjoyed it with my son. In terms of a negative? I’m sure this is true for people in regular businesses, but the stressors associated with a family business are significant. Like I said, you’re holding the reins, you can determine how deep you want to go, how hungry you want to get before you give up. But knowing that’s entirely your responsibility is a heavy weight to carry. And the responsibility for all the employees. ... When you manage as many people as we do, it’s like a village. It’s a small town. Everything that the Lancaster population is experiencing we are experiencing on a smaller scale. You have deaths in people’s families. You have people who get terminally ill. But there are joys, too. Pregnancies, graduations and all the times people accomplish great things. We had one girl win the lottery. Like big win.
Did she stay?
She stayed for a month, God bless her. She bought everybody lunch. She was awesome.
Any advice to fellow family business owners who are a few years further out and whose next generation is currently made up of, say, young teenagers?
Absolutely I would have (them) work in every aspect of the business from the loading dock to the mail room and in our case the call center. ... The earlier they start — (doing) a real job within those various areas and (walking) in the shoes of employees — you’re going to have a much stronger foundation. ... You have this unique opportunity to educate a child in those areas. ... Straight out of college they’d never have that opportunity. It’s almost like you’re stealing something from them if you don’t have them do it because they’ll never get that chance again. And I think it also helps keep them humble.
Stoltzfus Meats
Myron Stoltzfus once had a second-floor office with a bird’s-eye view of the packing floor at Stoltzfus Meats.
The company’s CEO remembers looking out there, watching his then-young daughters and son when they were on the floor packing and chatting.
“That teared me up. It just did,” he says. “Man, those were some of the proudest times in my life.”
Having the chance to work together toward a common goal is his favorite part of being in a family business. You can call Stoltzfus the second generation to lead his if you start things off in 1954 when his parents began selling meats and other Lancaster County goods at a market in New Castle, Delaware. You can call him third if you go back to when his grandfather was slaughtering hogs on the farm during the Depression and selling some bacon, ham and scrapple.
Stoltzfus, 64, is now working out what happens next for the business that now includes — in addition to the Delaware presence — a retail store and restaurant in Intercourse and a production plant and corporate office in Gordonville. And it’s not easy.
He’s working with Brian Black, an attorney with North Group Consultants who works often with business succession. Black recently met one-on-one with Stoltzfus’ children and their spouses then compiled a report.
“I already felt this way. But what he confirmed was — especially for our daughters — they are not interested in the business,” Stoltzfus says. “Their husbands are all industrious guys. They have their own things going.”
His son, Zach, works at Stoltzfus Meats and is instrumental in online sales.
“My son is interested to a point,” he says. “But he got his Ph.D. in history last year. And he really is a gifted scholar. Very gifted. And he probably should be pursuing that passion. ... That’s not to say he doesn’t have a place in the business.”
Stoltzfus is considering all kinds of options including an ESOP, which gives employees stock ownership. He’s still thinking.
“I told my board that one of these times I’m going to come home from Florida (vacation) and say, ‘This is what I’m going to do.’ And I’ll direct whoever the attorney or talents are to work it out,” he says. “I feel like in my head I’m already kind of there. I just don’t know exactly how it looks. I’m still aiming to find that out.” ,
What’s your reaction when you hear those often circulated (though dated and in many other ways problematic) stats that less than 13% of family businesses survive into the third generation?
I’m not surprised. In the work that Brian did — especially with my daughters — while they totally appreciate everything that I did and the sacrifices I made, they were not prepared to do that. And that’s OK. As a dad and a grandfather now, I can appreciate when my sons-in-law and my son make time for the family. And I know that I left my wife alone too often with our children. Business folks know that unfortunately sometimes that’s what it takes.
This generation coming up? They have a different set of values. I’m not criticizing. It’s not necessarily all bad. And this is sort of humorous, but my kids don’t even wash their cars. I wash my car about twice a week. When I was coming up when I went to pick my (now) wife up, it was a country road. I’d stop about a mile away, go back in my trunk, get a towel, get the dust off. ... Some of those things now just aren’t as important. ...
There are other obvious reasons. For example, my dad used to do business with a bank on a handshake. He actually bought this farm from my grandfather in 1966 and I remember him telling me that the bank manager said, “Amos, you go ahead and buy the farm and we’ll work it out.” I do a loan today? It’s a minimum quarter-inch-thick papers. ... So it’s a different world financially.
What two adjectives best describe how you felt back when you were about to take the company’s reins?
Excited and apprehensive at the same time.
How would you describe how you’re feeling as you move in the direction of handing them over?
I feel a great sense of blessing, reward and accomplishment. About a year ago we had an employee outing here on the farm. ... I was sitting there in a chair ... and I just thought, “Man, I didn’t set out to do this. This blows me away.” ... These folks ... have counted on me to provide them jobs, to provide for their families. ... At the same time, maybe sort of the same as in the beginning, I feel a great sort of heaviness (trying to know) how to transition, to try and preserve the brand, preserve the workplace for our employees, to preserve the culture.
Preserving your brand is essentially preserving your family name?
Sure. Even though they aren’t necessarily interested — and I’ll speak for my daughters — in owning the company, they’re very interested in and very hopeful that it continues. ... And it goes beyond me. It goes to their grandfather. For my kids and my nephews, a lot is about my dad. ... He was Grandpa. ... They have great admiration for him.
Are there any key lessons you learned from other family businesses?
Some family businesses feel so inclined to keep the family business going at any cost. So there are times that there are certain family members who are leading the company and somebody else could probably do a better job.
Let’s just say it’s the oldest sibling and the youngest sibling could do a better job. There are politics there obviously. It’s a realization that the best person to lead the company might not be your family member ... It could be someone outside the family. But then, maybe it’s not, because you know the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. ...
And people always suggest that the children work somewhere else for like five years at least. My children have worked at all aspects of the business. But they’ve also worked at other places. And they appreciate that.
And there is — especially in Lancaster County — the classic 80-year-old dad sells the farm to the 60-year-old son. ... Well, the 60-year-old son says, “Wait I don’t have that many years left.” So one of the keys is for the elder generation to begin the process early enough so that the next generation has a chance to really capitalize. ... The owner that’s 50 or 60 should be thinking about and very active about moving it on to folks who are 30 or 40. My dad did that. He sort of backed away ... from the day-to-day in the meat business when he was about 62 or 63. And I think some of that happened by default. He was just tired. He was ready to say, “Guys, take it over.”
I’m finding myself feeling that way. I don’t have the stamina that I had when I was younger. I get more tired at the end of the day. I can’t always get accomplished what I once did. My mind might not be quite as sharp.
But that’s just speaking for me. We’ve got a 79-year-old president. Reagan was 80. People still crank away at older ages. It’s just for me personally, I understand that there is a time and a season for everything. And I think it’s the wise one who understands the timing of that season.
Did your dad teach you anything about aging in general?
He left at an age when he and my mom still enjoyed life. Unfortunately my mom passed when she was 64. But they were at a place where they could do some things and do some travel. With our society, our culture, you wonder if it’s a good formula where you work your tail off while your kids are small and then when you get older you finally have time but then your kids are grown.
Maybe that’s the whole grandpa thing. I know for myself I go way out of my way for my grandkids now. And I just didn’t (as a father) take the time to do that. I was going to say I didn’t have the time, but I didn’t take it.
So I think those are the kind of things that I learned from my dad. Again maybe by default. There was no succession plan with my dad. It just happened. But it was the result of good decision-making ... and I credit him for that. And now ... I do all I can to learn from others. I hang out with folks who have businesses and I’m all about questioning them about what they did right.
For example?
Any family business needs a third party to help them navigate. Because emotions in a family are just too fragile. There’s a lot at stake. ... Frankly, if you study family business, (there’s a) dark side. ... I know folks that don’t even go to funerals of a cousin, an uncle and maybe even a sibling. And it’s crazy. But the reason is that those emotions surrounding family business run so deep. ... When I told you my kids didn’t necessarily want to own the business, one of the reasons they gave (Black) was because they never wanted to do anything that would jeopardize the closeness of our family. ... We really enjoy being together, all of us. And they never want to do anything to jeopardize that. ... There has to be some element of that in a family business where you may have to sacrifice some things and give in for the preservation of the family. ...
One thing we didn’t talk about? There’s an old saying that behind every great man is a greater woman. I think there are few entrepreneurs around who — whether they admit it or not — aren’t successful because of their mate. You cannot ever underestimate that. Frankly I don’t know that you could do it. I know I couldn’t have.
Then it’s a good thing you shined your car.
Exactly.
Any advice to family business owners whose next generation is currently made up of, say, young teenagers?
You can’t say, “I’ll wait until I’m 60 to start doing this” because you’ll be 70 by the time you figure it out. Start early. I’m 64 and I’m glad I started when I did. I’m not worried yet. I can still work a pretty hard day. But I’m glad I’m where I’m at. I’ve been working at this and thinking about it for probably 15 or 20 years. No answers. But I’ve been thinking about it and sort of making some life decisions based on that.
In one of the books I’ve read on succession ... (the author) starts ... out by saying you can decide when to sell your business, who to sell it to, how to sell it. But you will not decide whether to transition. You will transition your business. At the end of the day, you’re not taking it with you.
Linden Dale Farm
Andy Mellinger had just a few minutes to discuss succession in family businesses from the vantage point of a 35-year-old who — with a younger brother — now runs one.
“You have to realize it’s a tenure. It’s an appointment. It’s not yours. It’s one generation to the next generation to the next,” he says. “You have to be very comfortable with that.”
Then, in a flash, Andy was off to make feta.
His parents had a little more time to talk. Andrew and Mary Mellinger still log plenty of hours at the Strasburg Township-based Linden Dale Farm, which converts milk from more than 100 goats into cheese, yogurt, caramel and more. But after decades in charge, they’ve been turning the reigns over to two of their children. That’s their oldest, Andy, and his 33-year-old brother, Abe.
The elder Mellingers are thrilled and say things are working out nicely in terms of the obligation they feel to their children, their business and to the land that has been in Andrew’s family for more than 200 years and seven generations.
“As farmers, it’s kind of unique. It’s such a lifestyle choice,” says Mary, 59. “And it was really a spiritual calling for us. That helped us weather some of the challenges.”
It was during Andrew and Mary’s tenure that the farm pivoted from cows to goats — a move that Mary says had neighbors scratching their heads.
At 60, Andrew says he has a new appreciation for the kinds of things his father was thinking when he stepped back from running the show.
“It’s gradual,” he says. “Things are revealed to you over time. And then at the end of it you realize, ‘Now I’m looking at it from the other side.’ ”
What’s your reaction to those stats (that are dated and problematic but have been quoted countless times) that say less than 13% of family businesses survive into the third generation and only 3% make it into the fourth and beyond?
Mary: It is really a challenging thing to do. It seems like it should be easier. It’s sad. But it didn’t surprise us.
Andrew: The next generation has to want to do it. Our generation has to want to do it. And especially in the current economic situation the business has to be viable. There are just a lot of things that have to line up for it to happen. And if it doesn’t? I don’t even see it as a failing. I just see it as the planets didn’t align.
Is there anything specific about the current business landscape that makes it harder, easier or just different to be a member of a middle generation today?
M: The global pandemic ... has really thrown any small business into a unique set of challenges. ... We’re in a global setting now and that makes it unique compared to previous generations, particularly being a farm business. In the past we would have been more influenced by what was going on locally.
What adjectives best describe how you felt back when you were about to take the company’s reins?
M: Excited and enthusiastic. We were upbeat and positive. ... When we took over, already the economic conditions had become unfavorable for dairy farmers as opposed to his father. His generation would have been the dairy heyday. ... But we were just so optimistic that we could do it. We were ready. We had ideas for change and were very, very upbeat.
A: But we were naïve. Now we might have second thoughts.
M: Youth is important. You go into it believing in yourself. You don’t have to know all the challenges that are going to be before you. You just take it one challenge at a time. Naivete is an important part of youth.
So how would you describe how you’re feeling as you move in the direction of handing them over?
M: Even more excited about retiring and passing it on to our children because we are tired. Running the farm was physically challenging and we are so excited that the boys want to do this. So there is not any sadness there. We’re ready.
Was there something you learned during the transition from your dad that is helping you pass the baton?
A: With the transition between me and my dad, he was happy. And he was more than willing to let me do it, to let me make decisions and let me make mistakes. And that was important. We’re trying to do that.
That’s hard enough for any parent to do in life in general, let alone when it’s linked to your business, right?
A: Yeah. But my dad was great at it. I didn’t want the responsibility when I was younger but he gave it to me. That was valuable. And as we changed the farm business that was really helpful.
M: The generation that is leaving (must allow) ... the next one the freedom to make it what fits them. And there has to be a passion. Because we involved our children early on, they developed this passion for the farm, for the land, for the cheese, the whole thing. It just became such an important part of each of their own journeys. It got in their soul. ...
Andy and Abe’s other siblings are very supportive and empathetic to the challenges that the two boys have with taking on that role. That is very important. When you have other siblings giving a hard time to the new generation, it’s very destructive. ... We wanted the children to understand that everyone had an opportunity to be a part of it, but that their role — if they chose not to do it — was still very important in being supportive to the ones who chose to stay. And so far, so good.
When we made the change (to goats) his dad was so supportive of it. So, we are preparing ourselves. ... The boys could make that kind of a decision and completely switch gears or add something on, be creative. Because we had our experience, we just want to be so supportive and open to that.
A: They’re making it easy on me. It’s not like there’s going to be a revolutionary change. We still sort of collaborate on ideas. They ask me for advice which I’m glad for because they feel like I still kind of know what I’m doing. Even with the goats it wasn’t an entirely different direction. My strength was dairy, so I stuck with dairy. Just different animals.
M: But people did still think we were crazy.
What’s something you love and something you don’t love about being in a family business?
M: The answer is the same. The thing that we love is that we are still working very closely with our children. Our lives are still very connected. And that is a beautiful thing. But it is also very challenging. You have to have healthy boundaries and separation. And that becomes a challenge. On certain days that is what I dislike the most.
A: We’re always talking about cheese or farming.
M: Because the children helped us build this business they do understand it in a unique intimate way and I think that’s what helped them fall in love with it.
A: You can’t totally separate the personal from the business. ... It is part of all our identities and that’s just the way it is.
M: It was the boys who were like, “Can we just not, every time we’re together, talk about the business?” They really brought it to our attention. It is something that I feel like we’re still figuring out and trying to do a good job at.
Any advice to owners who are a few years further out whose next generation is currently made up of, say, young teenagers?
M: If you want to keep it going to the next generation, you have to involve them as teenagers. But you can’t force them. We have a very strong belief that they all needed to leave and go to college. We encouraged them to study abroad, have a global experience outside the United States, which they did. That is very important that they go off and figure out, “What do we want to do?” And then they can make that decision “Yes we want to come back.”
A: That’s something I did as well before I made the decision to come back to the farm. I came very late. I didn’t go to college right away. Three years I worked with my dad and then I decided I was going to a two-year degree and that went to a four-year degree. It was in agricultural education. I considered ag teaching. But after experiencing that, that’s what sort of crystalized for me that I should come back to the farm.
M: He does feel that if he would have just stayed after high school we wouldn’t be farming today. ... His parents were not thrilled that he wanted to go to college. They were tired, just like we are now, physically tired. So he did that on his own. ... We knew how important that was and we wanted to give that opportunity to our children.
A: I looked at the farm differently after that. Before that I didn’t see the opportunities and the possibilities of what I could do or what I really wanted to do. That’s what it took.