Garden Spot Communities is addressing the demand for more storage space with the launch of ELANCO Self Storage.

Income generating ventures aren’t unusual for a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization like Garden Spot, but the revenue needs to be funneled back into the organization to maintain nonprofit status.

Steve Muller, chief operating officer, says the growing market for storage was a good option for the continuing care retirement organization.

“It meets the needs of residents who downsize and the general public looking for a safe place to store items,” Muller says.

Just over 1 in 5 Americans are self-storage users, with another 15% saying they plan to use it in the future, according to an April survey by StorageCafe, a nationwide storage space marketplace. The survey found that the main reason people rent storage units is due to shrinking living space caused by moving to smaller homes. E-commerce business owners also need space for inventory. And some people just need more space for too much stuff.

Located on Ranck Road in New Holland, ELANCO Self Storage will occupy 10-acres of a 12-acre tract of land zoned light industrial owned by Garden Spot Village. The other two acres, zoned residential, have a cooperative living house built in 2018, with plans for a second one concurrent with the storage project.

The first phase of construction includes one large climate-controlled building with 245 indoor self-storage units and two smaller buildings, each with 75 outdoor access self-storage units. Sizes include 5 feet by 5 feet, 5 by 10, 10 by 20 and larger.

Rental agreements can be monthly or yearly. Muller says costs could average $60 per month for small units and $200-plus per month for larger ones. Garden Spot Village residents would receive a rental discount.

“We’re doing extensive market research and will set the fees in alignment with our local storage unit market,” he says.

Sign-up for the storage units is done online with an app on the Garden Spot Village website. Unit access is by a keypad or key card.

Muller estimates the project cost for the first phase to be $5.5 million.

The second phase, with no scheduled date, adds five more buildings with over 200 storage units.

Site preparation began in June by D.H. Funk & Sons LLC, Columbia, with construction by Brecknock Builders LLC, Denver, to be completed in spring 2024.

ELANCO Self Storage will advertise to the local community when the units are available to rent.

WellSpan New Holland Health Center, located on the retirement community’s property, is another form of rental income for Garden Spot.

While dining services like The Harvest Table, The Terrace, The Creamery and Refresh Starbucks coffee bar are open to the public, they are primarily for residents. However, any income earned offsets operational costs.

“All outside income is used to support our ministry and mission,” Muller says.

A helpful model

For-profit ventures are not unusual for nonprofits.

Instrumentl, a San Francisco-based grant prospecting, tracking and management platform, noted the reason in a recent fundraising blog post: “The for-profit allows the nonprofit the opportunity to continue helping those needing its services while also raising some additional funds to support its mission.”

Garden Spot Village isn’t the only local retirement community to follow that strategy.

Tara Ober, director of communications and resident life at Brethren Village Retirement Community in Lititz, says while dining options at the Chives American Grill and Bistro at Village Center is open to the public, all earned revenue goes toward operations.

The British Swim School of Lancaster rents the pool at the village’s Shelly Aquatic Center.

“The school offers swim lessons for residents, team members and family along with the broader community,” says Becca Carver, director of wellness.

Lesson fees are set by the school for ages 3 months to adults.

Carver says memberships to use the pool are also offered to members of the public who are 18 and older.

Both the rental and membership fees generate income for the not-for-profit which are used for the center’s maintenance, equipment and operations.

Pleasant View Communities in Manheim operates the Hearth and Harrow Restaurant, which includes a bistro and outdoor patio dining option for Pleasant View residents and the public.

“Revenue generated from the restaurant goes towards staffing, food supplies and additional fixed building costs,” says Jonathan Hollinger, president and CEO.

Offering dining to the general public, he says, contributes to costs for additional staffing and fixed costs to run a restaurant.

Hollinger says inviting the public to patronize the restaurant increases engagement, vibrancy and a sense of connection to the broader community for Pleasant View residents.

PVFit offers fitness and aquatic classes at the retirement community’s fitness center and pool. Memberships are open to the public ages 30 and older for a fee.

Comparable to Hearth and Harrow, the membership revenue goes toward operational costs such as staffing, facility and equipment maintenance.

Two additional for-profit revenue sources come from rentals on the Pleasant View campus, Hollinger says. Manheim Family Medicine, located in the retirement community’s town square, delivers health care services for residents and the public. OneLife Institute, a post-high school gap year program, also operates a program on-site.

“OneLife not only generates rental income, it also offers resident/student mentoring relationships along with volunteer opportunities for students,” Hollinger says.

Two farms adjacent to and owned by the retirement community continue to be leased and farmed as another source of income used to support operations.

Hollinger expects plans for a new for-profit project to take shape by this fall/winter on the Hoffer Farm. It will house a cultural center for the Manheim Community Library with an event space, a maker space, walking trails, recreational therapy animals and crop production for local food banks.

“While we expect to generate some rental revenue from the event space, we desire the farm to be a community hub to promote volunteerism, learning, the arts, physical fitness and mental health plus crop production for food poverty,” Hollinger says.