5 TIPS FOR AGING WELL

• Exercise: Diet, multivitamins and over-the-counter medications do little to improve health or quality of life after age 65, but exercise has proven benefits, Kraybill says. A minimum of 150 minutes of moderately intense aerobic physical activity each week (30 minutes per day, five days per week) can improve balance, stability and mobility, which means you can move around your home better, live independently longer and get out and socially connect with others. Exercise also improves bowel function and releases endorphins that make you feel more positive. Ideally an exercise regimen will include at least two days per week of weight-bearing activities including strength and endurance training and flexibility exercises. Possible exercises include brisk walking, easy jogging, treadmill, elliptical trainer, biking, swimming and dancing. If orthopedic problems limit your exercise or safety, consider water exercises or a stationary cycle. If you have not been exercising recently, start at 10 or 15 minutes per day.

• Evaluate medications: “I have probably helped as many people by stopping medications as I have by starting them,” Kraybill says. Older patients are more sensitive to the side effects of medications and sometimes the benefits do not outweigh the drawbacks. Be particularly wary of over-the-counter medications. Many sleep aids, for example, contain diphenhydramine, which can cause falls, constipation, dry mouth and confusion.

• Stay social: Connecting with people is important, whether it’s through family, church or a civic organization. Having something you care about or a goal in life keeps you engaged.

• Keep learning: “Learn throughout your life and that will help you live longer,” Kraybill says. Take up a new hobby, read, have an interest in other people, new ideas and new skills. It will also make you more interesting to others.

• Have an advanced care plan: Ask yourself how you want to live the remainder of your life and communicate those wishes to others. Kraybill says patients generally fall into three categories: those earlier in life who want to pursue all tests and treatments to prolong life as much as possible, those near the end of life who want to focus on comfort and being with loved ones, without trips to the hospital or aggressive care, and those in the middle who may not want aggressive or risky care but will accept treatment that doesn’t require a lot of discomfort or effort. Long before life changes occur, choose a power of attorney who will make medical and financial decisions for you if you can’t do it for yourself.