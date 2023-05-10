It’s no secret that physical activity has a plethora of health benefits for people of all ages. Staving off disease like cancer and diabetes, lowering blood pressure, strengthening muscles and bones to prevent injury, increasing brain function, and improving mood by day and slumber by night are just some of the gains, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If the activity engages the noggin, all the better. If it has a social component, that’s ideal. For the toe-tapping folks participating in the six-week Dance-Age program, they are surely box stepping their way to health and happiness.
Presented by Lancaster Rec and AARP Pennsylvania, Dance-Age is an intergenerational dance program to improve health and well-being, drawing people from senior citizens to elementary school students to learn different dance steps and styles.
The goal for the group is to learn a dance routine to the song “Footloose” and perform it at the Lancaster Rec’s eighth annual Open Streets Lancaster on May 21. The family-friendly event, closed to vehicle traffic, encourages physical activity like walking, biking and roller blading. It will be held on Water Street from Walnut Street to Conestoga Street. (Learn more at openstreetslnc.org.)
“We’re working on a teachable and easy dance so the community will dance with us,” says Grace Rustia, associate state director for AARP Pennsylvania. “Whatever dance we’re most comfortable with we’ll do.”
Dance-Age is part of the Age-Friendly Lancaster City Action Plan, which aligns with the World Health Organization’s Age-Friendly Cities and Communities’ framework; AARP is a sponsor and collaborator on the Dance-Age program.
“The Age-Friendly community is a holistic look at serving all ages — it means more than just grab rails and ramps,” says Chris Kennedy, consultant for Age-Friendly Lancaster City.
The program’s goal is to raise health awareness and keep people engaged.
“It is continuing our social connections to the community of Lancaster city,” Rustia says.
Led by dance instructor Lydia Baranoski, the exuberant group — ranging from about 10 to 24 dancers week to week — warms up before getting down to business learning the 4/4-time cha-cha steps and shuffle at the Lancaster Rec Center. Baranoski demonstrates the moves, then the class “copies” the dance.
For Kim Caggiano, 70, of Landis Valley Road, the class is extremely enjoyable, though she says she has some trouble coordinating her feet while listening. She says it’s a new exercise for her, besides just walking around her neighborhood.
Baranoski says the classes are a mix of new and experienced dancers.
“The class is accommodating to brand-new students but still challenging,” she says.
While her background is in jazz, ballet and hip-hop, Baranoski studied up on cha-cha, as AARP wanted that included. “It provides a connecting opportunity in the community.”
Kay Burrichter, 64, of Windolph Landing, says she signed up for the class as a way to make exercise more fun.
“I love square dancing,” she says, but adds that she appreciates that this program doesn’t require a partner. “They have a lot of classes for kids, but not many for older adults.”
Dance-Age draws together the best of both worlds.
During one session, a dozen eager kids were matched up with an adult, and the room was abuzz with possibility.
“Dance exercise is a good way to move because it’s not just machines at the gym,” Baranoski says. “It’s good for the joints and the soul — and it’s fun!”
Seventy-five-year old Rita Nutter of West Hempfield agrees. She is active with tai chi and Zumba and says she danced most of her life.
“Tap dancing is my forte,” she says. But two knee replacements later, she has to watch her activities. “I do a little bouncy thing instead of running or jumping.”
Dance-Age is a great way to be active without harming aging body parts.
Boogie background
The goal for AARP is advocacy, connection and community engagement, Rustia says. During the pandemic, when people were on lockdown, AARP started an online flexercise program for folks to dance at home — as a way to stay flexible and get exercise, she says. They used music encompassing the 1960s to the 1990s in an effort to forge connections and reduce isolation.
That online program is still offered nationwide — along with other online exercise classes — and free to AARP members and nonmembers. Dance-Age Lancaster City, featuring the cha-cha and merengue, is part of this program. It is the first year it has been done in person.
The current six-week Monday afternoon class will be recorded and used for upcoming online AARP flexercise events.