WANT TO WRITE YOUR MEMOIR?

If you’re considering writing your memoir, book coach Suzette Mullen offers this food for thought:

• Understand the genre: A memoir is not an autobiography or the story of your life. “Memoir is a slice of your life, an examination of a particular experience,” Mullen says. “It has an arc. There’s something that’s compelling the reader to turn the page, just like you would in a good novel you can’t put down.”

• Tap into the deep: Why do you want to write about this experience? How did it change you? Some memoir writers want to pay it forward by writing the type of book they would have found helpful during that period in their lives.

• Leave a legacy: Memoirs don’t have to be for wide readership; they can just be a way to memorialize your story for family.

• Write for yourself: “Some want to write a memoir … with this desire to understand some experience in their life, and that writing is a way to help process and understand what happened,” Mullen says. “For some people, that might be enough.”

• Find a greater meaning: “If you want to write a memoir that is going to be of value to somebody other than yourself or close family members … you have to make some meaning out of your experience that readers will connect with.”

• Be honest with yourself: Writing a memoir is a satisfying and meaningful process, but it’s hard work. “If you got to the end of your life and you hadn’t written your story, would you regret it? If the answer is yes, lean into it,” Mullen says. Otherwise, spend your time doing other things that bring you joy.