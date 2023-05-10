Time tells a story inside Robert Desrochers’ Lititz workshop. Hours and minutes strike, musical notes chime, gears shift, and heavy pendulums swing back and forth amid a sea of grandfather clocks, mantel clocks, wall clocks, shelf clocks and other old-fashioned timepieces.
“I have always been attracted to mechanical pieces,” says Desrochers, pointing to a large group of intricate gears smoothly gliding inside a timepiece. The artisan tries to use as much of a clock’s original parts in a renovation. If that’s not possible, he will make a piece needed for a clock. “I have a passion for clocks.”
Don’t bother looking for anything made by Apple or Fitbit here. Desrochers, who owns TimeKeepers Workbench, restores analog clocks from across the United States in a building behind his house. In fact, he has only one electric timepiece in his inventory, a significant brass clock face from the University of Virginia’s Alderman Library in Charlottesville, Virginia.
“He’s going to work with us exclusively,” says Henry Hull, a UVA historic preservation project manager, about Desrochers. “Bob’s wealth of knowledge is really cool.”
Lancaster attorney John Pyfer would agree. “I can’t go to a catalog and order parts for a clock that was made in 1799,” says Pyfer, who started collecting clocks after he inherited a Christian Forrer grandfather clock from his parents in 1985.
“I don’t have a clock that Bob has not worked on,” says Pyfer, who now has 29 timepieces made by Lancaster County clockmakers displayed at his home in Willow Valley Communities and in museums at Lancaster History and Historic Rock Ford.
“Bob is a marvelous craftsman,” Pyfer says. “He does a wonderful job.”
Word seems to have spread. “We are really busy,” says Desrochers, 76, who traces an interest for mechanical devices to his childhood in Holyoke, Massachusetts. “I love anything mechanical,” Desrocher says. “Everything is a step” in a process.
The beginning
Desrochers was a sophomore in high school when he asked his father if he could switch to a technical school. He enlisted in the Air Force as a machinist after graduation, making tools and parts for ground equipment and airplanes.
Then came a stint near Oxford, England, from 1979-1982, and a foray into antiquing. Desrochers, who brought his own lathe and a power drill overseas, began falling in love with timepieces. He wanted to buy a shelf clock at one store but thought the price was too expensive. He believed his wife was helping him negotiate when she kept commenting on how ugly the timepiece looked and how buying it would be a huge waste of money.
Desrochers eventually bought the clock and thanked his wife on the way home. Turns out, Sue Desrochers wasn’t trying to be helpful. She hated the timepiece her husband purchased.
The machinist worked on restoring the clock in an old airport hangar at night, after work, using skills learned in the air force and in technical school.
“I took the clock apart,” Desrochers recalls. “If a part looked worn, I replaced it.” If he couldn’t find a part, he made one.
Sue Desrochers thought her husband had bought her a gorgeous new clock when he put the restored timepiece on a shelf in their home a few months later.
“Where did you get that?” Bob Desrochers recalls his wife asking. “It’s gorgeous.”
Desrochers joined The National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors, based in Columbia, while stationed in England and decided to attend the now-defunct Bowman Technical School in Lancaster in 1990, when he retired from the military.
The couple lived in a travel trailer while Desrochers learned timekeeping secrets. They liked Lancaster County so much, Desrochers says, that they decided to relocate.
Although clock experts generally agree that the first mechanical timepiece hailed from England in the late 1200s or early 1300s, you won’t find anything that old at TimeKeepers. However, visitors might see Desrochers or one of his two employees working on a wall clock from 1650.
TimeKeepers Workbench has so many clients that Desrochers temporarily has stopped accepting new work. A voicemail recording alerts callers that they must make an appointment to visit the workshop.
Pyfer, the attorney, says he worries that clock artisans are retiring, but Desrochers is trying to generate interest.
Take Eric Fink, 42. The York resident wanted to leave a career in graphic design and met Desrochers through a friend.
“This is refreshing,” says Fink, who started working at TimeKeepers about a month ago. “I like working with old items.”