Lindsay Fritz and Betsy Trimble can tell you all about the people who make much of the merch…

The majority of Lancaster County residents do not raise cows. But don’t you sometimes feel l…

BY THE NUMBERS

There’s no official definition for what makes a senior. And not everyone loves that term. Age may be just a number. But here are what some of those numbers can mean.

35 – Certainly nobody is calling you a senior. But if you’re pregnant now, you’re probably going to hear how you’re of “advanced maternal age.” Not that long ago doctors might have referred to you as a “geriatric mother.”

38.8 – Half the U.S. population is younger than you and half the population is older, per the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 population estimates.

45 – Been thinking about joining the Pennsylvania National Guard? Better act fast because unless you have prior military service, they won’t let you in once you turn 46.

50 – That red-letter invitation you knew would be coming has most likely arrived in the mail. You’re now eligible to join AARP. Not everyone who does will enjoy looking at that card. But the bevy of discounts might help sooth some pride.

55 – You can now reside in places that offer 55-plus living including Willow Valley Communities. Willow Valley’s Mosaic, a planned 20-story mixed-use tower in downtown Lancaster, is tentatively expected to welcome its first residents in fall 2026. That means if you’re currently about 51, you could be among them.

Places like Boulders Miniature Golf in Mountville now offer you a senior discount. But you won’t be eligible for that discount until 65 at some other courses including Pelvo’s Putt Putt in Manheim Township or Waters Edge Mini Golf in Bird-in-Hand. That shows how random seniordom can be when it comes to discounts. Another example: Best Western Hotels & Resorts starts those at 55 and Choice Hotels at 60.

59 ½ - If you aren’t employed you can start pulling out of your 401K or IRA without tax penalties. If you’re still working, there are various rules to consider.

60 – Lunches and lots of free events are now open to you at the senior centers in Lancaster, Columbia, Elizabethtown, Lititz, Millersville, Quarryville and online through Lancaster County Office of Aging Virtual Connections. If you haven’t hit 60 but are married to someone who has, you also can go.

62 – Additional senior living communities now become an option. For example, the minimum age for residency at Landis Homes is 62, although a Landis brochure notes that exceptions are considered for younger folks who need special care or spouses of those 62 and up.

More senior discounts are also now yours for the taking, which is good news if you’re into flowers because both Hershey Gardens and Longwood Gardens start their senior discounts at 62. You’ll need to wait until 65 for that discount at places like The North Museum of Nature and Science, Historic Rock Ford and Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum.

63 – If you’re already in the PA National Guard, this is the last year you can serve, per Capt. Travis Mueller, a public affairs officer there. In the unlikely event that you’re a Lieutenant General or a General, you can stay on until age 66, if you get permission from the Secretary of Defense, or 68 if the President of the United States gives the OK.

65 ­- You can now buy a lifetime fishing license in Pennsylvania. Tip: the price for one of those is likely to rise from $50 to $75 sometime during the 2023 license year. But that most likely won’t happen before Dec. 1, which is when 2023 licenses go on sale, says Mike Parker, spokesman for the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission. So if you’re going to get one of these, it might behoove you to buy early.

In other news, you’re going to have to hang up your pilot’s hat if you fly for a Part121 carrier. (That’s a complicated category. But, for those not in the cockpit, just think in general about big airlines.) You can still fly for a non-Part121 carrier, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which doesn’t do age caps for private plane pilots.

67 – By now you’ve definitely reached “full retirement age” for Social Security purposes. The exact mark on the wall depends on when you were born. Say you were born in 1957. Then you’ll be eligible to claim retirement benefits at 66 ½. You can start claiming partial Social Security benefits at 62. If you do, that chops your monthly amount. If you wait past full retirement age, you get a boost up until age 70, something financial advisors may or may not tell you is worth it, depending on your situation.

72 – The IRS says you’ve got to start taking disbursements out of your retirement accounts. They’ve got a formula for how much.

75 – Pennsylvania law says you can be exempt from jury duty if you ask to be excused.

90 – Your meals at Shady Maple Smorgasbord are now half off. From 60 to 89 it’s a 10% discount, with reservations excluded.