The Lancaster Torch Club wants inquiring minds. Have a keen sense of curiosity, a desire to socialize and a willingness to explore diverse topics? Bring them to this almost-90-year-old Millersville organization whose members say it’s never too late to learn.
“We meet, we eat and we talk,” says Phillip Eisemann of Ephrata, the club’s recording secretary and unofficial historian. The 24 participants, mostly retired and over 60, meet about one evening a month for a catered buffet dinner at Millersville University, where some of them used to work. “Pretty much anyone is welcome,” the former electrician notes.
There is a catch, though. Each fall, participants agree to take turns sharing knowledge after dinner. Someone volunteers every month to research and present information before a short question-and-answer session. Members actually may write a paper or use note cards and visual aids.
“This is the kind of paper, we as scholars, gave at conventions to discuss the latest findings in our industry,” says Ana Borger-Greco, a Millersville resident who serves as chapter president.
Some may talk about their careers or a familiar topic, while others may investigate a new area.
That’s what Lancaster resident Ray Oberholtzer did. The former teacher and administrator brought several tobacco farming tools and plants to one meeting last spring to explain how to grow, harvest and ferment the leaves — something he did as a young man to make extra money in Lancaster County.
Guests saw a tobacco lath, five stalks, a sizing board and a spear.
“I just happened to choose something that was a unique,” the 80-year-old says.
He figured not many members would know about tobacco growth, and he was right.
“The way he presented it was fascinating,” says Leroy Hopkins, who previously taught German at Millersville and researches Black history.
Oberholtzer, however, gave high praise to another talk that featured the Paris friendship enjoyed by Pablo Picasso, a Spanish painter, and Gertrude Stein, an American novelist.
“It’s a very interesting group of people,” he says.
Borger-Greco would agree.
“I’ve learned a tremendous amount,” she says. About half of the members are female, and Borger-Greco previously taught Spanish at Millersville.
She says she missed daily intellectual stimulation until a friend invited her to a Torch meeting in 2017.
“I never really thought about what people did in retirement,” she says, explaining why she joined Torch.
Borger-Greco credits the club for opening new doors of knowledge. For instance, the retired teacher developed an interest in former U.S. President Ulysses Grant after hearing a review of the biography “American Ulysses: A life of Ulysses S. Grant.” She then bought the book and branched out into readings from Grant’s wife.
Borger-Greco, herself, shared information about Alfonso X, who ruled Castile, Leon and Galicia from 1252-1284. Known as the father of Spanish, he decreed that laws should be written in local languages instead of in Latin. She will talk in June about The 1619 Project, a New York Times Magazine initiative.
Says Hopkins: “It’s a time to talk about good topics, have good food and good company.”
His February presentation will delve into Black entrepreneurs and social activism in the 19th century.
Marjory Warmkessel of Millersville joined in 2013 after retiring as a Millersville University librarian.
“I knew a lot of the other members,” she recalls. She attended as a guest and heard an astronomy presentation.
“Sometimes people are curious and want to learn,” she says.
Warmkessel has given three talks, including one on Dystopian young adult novels and another on the popularity of trivia from radio quiz shows to the present. She also covered the Silk Road trade route in Central Asia and showed pictures from a recent trip.
“This is what happens when you get certain groups of people together who are interested in learning,” says Patrick McCaskey of Lancaster, who previously chaired Millersville University’s management and marketing department.
For instance, this former banker describes himself as a folk singer who has worked on a General Motors assembly line and has flipped hamburgers in a restaurant. He also earned two degrees from the University of Pittsburgh.
McCaskey says other members also share wide-ranging experiences.
“Just about every member of Torch will have interesting backgrounds,” he says.
Some of them have advanced degrees or titles. Some don’t.
“I have yet to hear of someone being turned down,” Eisemann says.
One member each meeting also volunteers to deliver a thought-provoking topic for dinner discussion. Called “Food for Thought,” these might be a poem read, a current event, a question, an article.
The group moved to Zoom during the pandemic, but membership declined. Club leaders say they would welcome interest.
The Lancaster Torch Club meets the first Monday of the month from September through December and February through June. Each semester’s $175 membership fee includes wine, a catered meal and camaraderie. That amount also includes dues to the International Association of Torch Clubs in Virginia.
About 70 clubs hold meetings, mainly on the East Coast and in Canada. The group started in 1924 as a club for men to promote educational and cultural discussions. Women asked to be included in the 1950s, Borger-Greco says, but were finally allowed in 1973. The Lancaster group started at Franklin & Marshall College.