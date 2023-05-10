At the 2023 Lancaster Senior Games, participants were invited to step away from their sporting and recreational events, put their competitions aside and join a lesson in the potential health benefits of technology.
Andrew Mayers, owner and lead consultant at AJM Technology Solutions & Training and a regular technology instructor at the Lancaster County Office of Aging, was tasked with leading a class showing older adults how they can use certain mobile phone apps to stay healthy.
“My goal for my students is really to empower them, make them have an enriching experience and — ultimately— to educate,” Mayers says. “All of my workshops are full of lifelong learners … I always tell people, no matter what, in society, our technology is going to continue to advance. If we don't choose to sharpen our skills as older adults, we're going to feel left behind societally.”
Priscilla Dejessa, a 69-year-old Lancaster County resident, has taken a number of classes with Mayers.
“When people — and it's anything, it's not just computers — but when anybody has learned something when they're young, it becomes almost second nature,” Dejessa says. “The younger generations have grown up with computers, so it's really a second language. It is not as easy when you start later in life for a new language.”
After about a year and a half of these technology classes, Dejessa writes in an email that she uses the Apple Health app to track steps and heart rate. The Health app is just one of many that Mayers included in his Senior Games seminar.
Here are nine apps, as recommended by Mayers, that seniors can use to stay healthy as they age:
Apple Health (Free)
Samsung Health (Free)
“Overall, one of the biggest things I tell the seniors to download is the Health app,” Mayers says. “The great thing about the Health app, whatever platform you're utilizing, is that it really helps us maintain our health.”
The Apple Health app can be used to track steps, distances traveled, calories burned and movement goals. It can help users manage their medications by scheduling reminders and providing information about potential interactions between the medicines on a user’s list. An app user can even track symptoms and their vitals.
“In addition to it being great for exercise, it can really help us keep an accurate diary, if you will, of our health,” Mayers says. “When we go to the doctor, instead of somebody pulling the paper out of their pocket and writing all these details down, (they can use this app) ... It really is all encompassing.”
Mayers also encourages everyone — regardless of their age — to set up their Medical ID within the Health app, which allows first responders to access your critical medical information and an emergency contact. (For Android users, a comparable app is called Medical ID.)
“One of the major things that I asked Andrew to do is to help people put their emergency contact information in their phone,” says Lisa Paulson, senior center program director at the Lancaster County Office of Aging. “That's a push from the emergency management agency to get people to have their identification in their phone. That way, if they’re in an accident, they know they can go right to the phone and pull up their emergency information.”
“I personally think this is imperative for everybody,” Mayers says.
MyChart (Free)
“The MyChart app is what Lancaster General Health uses for their patient records,” Mayers says. “When (patients) want to talk to their practitioners, they want to see their test results, they need to communicate, (they use) the MyChart app.
“However you log into your MyLGHealth portal, you use those same credentials in the MyChart app, and now everything about your medical history is accessible in the palm of your hand.”
GoodRx: Prescription Saver (Free)
“GoodRx is how we can find the cheapest prescriptions possible,” Mayers says. “Let's just say we need a prescription. Well, we go to GoodRx, we type in what prescription we need, and we type in our zip code … It tells me every single pharmacy and the price of that drug (at that pharmacy). It may be $100 at Walgreens and maybe $40 at Weis.”
The GoodRx app works with more than 70,000 pharmacies across the U.S., according to their website.
Calm (Free, In-app purchases available)
Calm offers its users guided meditations, as well as soothing stories meant to encourage better sleep.
“In my health workshop, we focus on both body and mind. Physical wellness, as well as mental health,” Mayers says. “The Calm app is ideal for mental wellness, peace of mind and meditation and really de-stressing and unwinding.”
Lumosity: Brain Training (Free, In-app purchases available)
Lumosity includes “games designed to exercise memory, speed, flexibility and problem-solving,” according to the app.
“(Lumosity) is a brain-strengthening app. It is all for helping improve memory, helping improve cognition,” Mayers says. “It's almost like how we say that you do a crossword puzzle a day, you keep your mind sharp. It's how we can train our brain.”
Fitbit (Free, In-app purchases available)
Google Fit (Free)
Apple Fitness (Free)
These apps are paired to one’s use of a “wearable” device, like a Fitbit, Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch, in order to track activity.
“Depending on what their goals are, the wearable will help enhance our lifestyle,” Mayers says.
Both the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch can also detect some hard falls, potentially allowing the wearer to send an alert to their emergency contact if such a fall occurs.
“I knew (a) person who had an Apple Watch. This was an older gentleman who still rides his bike and is very active,” Mayers says. “He's on his bike trail, and I don't know if he didn't see the rock or what happened, but he hit the rock and flipped over. Flew up in the air, had a really hard fall on his side, fractured his hip, fractured his wrists.”
Mayers continues, “The Apple watch detected that he had a hard fall … The Apple Watch sent a message to his son … And guess what? They found him. They found the man immediately. He wasn't out there stranded. But it's all because his Apple Watch had fall detection turned on.”